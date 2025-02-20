Lubricant Additives Market Valuable Growth Prospects and Upcoming Trends till 2030

Lubricant Additives Market Outlook

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global lubricant additives market , valued at $18.3 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $31.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2030. The market growth is driven by increasing demand from the automotive industry and stringent environmental regulations on emissions. However, fluctuating crude oil prices pose a challenge, while emerging opportunities in developing economies offer promising growth potential.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1405 Market Segmentation:By Type:- Dispersants – Held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for over one-fourth of the total revenue, owing to their essential role in both automotive and industrial applications.- Antioxidants – Expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to their ability to enhance the oxidative resistance of base oils and improve lubricant performance at high temperatures.By Application:- Automotive Lubricant Additives – Dominated the market in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of total revenue, driven by increased vehicle production and advancements in the automotive sector.- Industrial Lubricant Additives – Projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030, supported by rapid industrialization and the increasing demand for energy-efficient lubricant solutions.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific, followed by LAMEA and North America, led the market in 2020, accounting for over one-third of total revenue. The region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, driven by a strong presence of key manufacturers and a vast consumer base.Key Market Players:- BASF SE- Evonik Industries AG- Infineum International Limited- Chevron Oronite Company LLC- Chemtura Corporation- The Lubrizol Corporation- Croda International PLC- Afton Chemical Corporation- Vanderbilt Chemicals LLC- Rhein Chemie Corporation𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lubricant-additives-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

