Trump’s Endorsement of XRP Sparks Institutional Interest as BlocScale Launchpad Positions to Onboard New Projects on XRP – Join BlocScale Private Sale

LIJA, Malta, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 19, 2025, President Donald Trump shared on Truth Social a CoinDesk article highlighting Ripple’s expanding U.S. operations, increased institutional interest, and a growing number of partnerships in the financial sector.

The endorsement comes at a time when XRP is gaining mainstream recognition, with analysts predicting that regulatory clarity under Trump’s administration could unlock billions in institutional investments.

With XRP taking the center stage in the crypto market, BlocScale Launchpad is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this momentum, offering a structured platform for new projects to launch and thrive on the XRP Ledger.

Key highlights from Trump’s shared post:

Ripple’s U.S. expansion: More deals secured in the last six weeks than in the past six months.

Hiring surge: 75% of Ripple’s new hires are now based in the United States.

Increased institutional confidence: Growing acceptance of XRP as a regulated financial asset.

XRP ETF speculation: Potential approval of an XRP spot ETF by the SEC in 2025.

What This Means for BlocScale Launchpad

With XRP gaining newfound legitimacy and institutional backing, the demand for an ecosystem that supports new projects and startups on XRP Ledger has never been greater. This is where BlocScale Launchpad comes in.

As the first native launchpad on XRP, BlocScale is designed to enable businesses and Web3 startups to raise capital, tokenize real-world assets, and onboard onto the XRP Ledger seamlessly.

Why BlocScale is Positioned to Benefit from XRP’s Growth:

Massive Capital Inflows: As institutional investors enter the XRP space, many will look for new projects and investment opportunities—a perfect use case for BlocScale’s IDO model.

As institutional investors enter the XRP space, many will look for new projects and investment opportunities—a perfect use case for BlocScale’s IDO model. Real-World Asset (RWA) Tokenization: XRP is increasingly becoming the go-to blockchain for tokenizing assets like real estate, commodities, and equity. BlocScale provides the infrastructure for projects to raise funds and tokenize real-world assets seamlessly.

XRP is increasingly becoming the go-to blockchain for tokenizing assets like real estate, commodities, and equity. BlocScale provides the infrastructure for projects to raise funds and tokenize real-world assets seamlessly. Onboarding Institutional-Grade Projects: With XRP’s credibility increasing, more high-profile businesses will look to launch on XRPL, requiring BlocScale’s services for fundraising, exposure, and liquidity management.

With XRP’s credibility increasing, more high-profile businesses will look to launch on XRPL, requiring BlocScale’s services for fundraising, exposure, and liquidity management. Growing Demand for $BLOC Token: As more projects launch through BlocScale, the platform’s native token, $BLOC, will play a central role in governance, fundraising, and staking.

$BLOC Token Private Sale: A Golden Opportunity for Investors

With XRP Ledger poised for exponential growth, early adopters of BlocScale’s $BLOC token stand to benefit the most. The private sale of $BLOC is currently live, giving investors a first-mover advantage before BlocScale’s full launch.

$BLOC Private Sale Details:

Start Date: January 8, 2025

End Date: February 28, 2025

Token Price: 1 XRP = 80 $BLOC

Minimum Purchase: 200 XRP

Maximum Purchase: 20,000 XRP

Soft Cap: 10,000 XRP (Achieved)

Hard Cap: 50,000 XRP

With 50% of the private sale allocation already secured, investors are encouraged to participate before allocations run out!

Final Thoughts: XRP’s Future and BlocScale’s Role in Its Growth

Trump’s endorsement of XRP could serve as the catalyst needed to propel XRP into mainstream adoption. If the SEC grants XRP ETF approval, billions of dollars in institutional capital could flood into the ecosystem, increasing the demand for new projects, tokenized assets, and investment opportunities.

For investors and startups looking to be part of XRP’s next evolution, BlocScale presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

