Geosynthetics Market is CAGR to be at 11.2% By 2030 | US Region’s Impact on Industry Growth

Geosynthetics Market Overview

Rising demand for geosynthetics in transportation and energy sectors, along with cost-effectiveness, is fueling market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent report by Allied Market Research, titled " Geosynthetics Market by Type and End-use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030," reveals that the global geosynthetics industry, valued at $13.2 billion in 2020, is projected to reach $37.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06387 Market Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities:-- Growth Drivers: Rising demand for geosynthetics in transportation and energy sectors, along with cost-effectiveness, is fueling market expansion.- Challenges: Price volatility in petrochemical raw materials may hinder growth.- Opportunities: Increasing demand for sustainable materials in developing economies presents lucrative market prospects.Segment Highlights:By Type:- Geomembranes accounted for around 40% of the market share in 2020 and will remain dominant due to their broad industrial applications.- Geogrids will exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030, driven by increasing demand in infrastructure projects.By Application:- Water/Wastewater Management held the largest share (~40% in 2020) and will maintain dominance, driven by increasing water treatment demands.- Energy Sector will register the fastest growth at 13.0% CAGR, fueled by the expansion of renewable energy projects.Regional Insights- Asia-Pacific (followed by North America) led the market in 2020, capturing over one-third of the global share.- The region will also experience the highest CAGR of 13.3%, driven by rapid infrastructure development in China and India.Key Industry Players:- Freudenberg Group- HUESKER Group- Maccaferri S.p.A.- NAUE GmbH & Co. KG- PRS Geo-Technologies- Tensar International Corporation- Schouw & Co.- AGRU- Solmax- TENAX GroupWith increasing infrastructure development and growing sustainability concerns, the geosynthetics market is set for substantial growth in the coming years.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/geosynthetics-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

