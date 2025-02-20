CIRRO E-Commerce partners with Sendcloud to optimize e-commerce operations

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce , a leading global e-commerce logistics solution provider, announces the new integration with Sendcloud, the complete shipping platform for e-commerce.

This partnership combines CIRRO E-Commerce’s extensive cross-border shipping network with Sendcloud’s powerful automation tools, providing a seamless logistics experience for online retailers and brands. Businesses of all sizes can now streamline their shipping operations, minimize manual tasks, and offer customers a more reliable and efficient delivery experience.

“Shipping is one of the most complex and costly aspects of e-commerce. At Sendcloud, we simplify this process by connecting carriers, shop systems, and partners into a single platform,” said Sabi Tolou, Co-Founder of Sendcloud. “With CIRRO E-Commerce integrated into our network, merchants can unlock cost-effective international shipping solutions, such as direct injections and multiple fulfillment options, helping them expand into new markets with confidence.”

Thijs Boots, Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at CIRRO E-Commerce Europe, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Sendcloud. This collaboration aligns with our mission to empower retailers with innovative logistics solutions that drive efficiency and scalability. By integrating CIRRO E-Commerce’s robust cross-border shipping services into Sendcloud’s platform, merchants gain access to flexible, cost-efficient delivery options tailored to today’s global e-commerce demands.”

To further deepen this partnership, CIRRO E-Commerce is honored to be the Gold Sponsor of Sendcloud’s self-organized event, Connect , on March 11, 2025, in Eindhoven, The Netherlands. Retailers, marketplaces, and fulfillment companies are invited to attend and participate in engaging discussions, including two exclusive sessions hosted by CIRRO E-Commerce.

About Sendcloud

Sendcloud is an all-in-one shipping platform for e-commerce, enabling retailers, marketplaces, and fulfillment companies to scale operations and improve shipping experiences. It automates processes from label printing to branded tracking and returns management. With backing from Softbank and L Catterton, and trusted by 25,000 businesses across Europe, Sendcloud is on a mission to revolutionize global shipping.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce is an e-commerce logistics provider committed to providing seamless, end-to-end, cross-border logistics services. Thanks to the significant strengths, the company is changing the game regarding flexibility, reliability, cost efficiency, advanced technology, and customer-centricity. These include a robust transportation network, local teams of industry experts, and an extensive physical footprint in over 30 countries, including the U.S., the UK, the EU, and Australia.

For further information, please contact:

Email:

branding@cirroecommerce.com

Website:

www.cirroecommerce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b2ae26f-67bc-4206-b80a-96d6f0bbb65d

