Metaverse in Gaming Market Set to Reach USD 390.6 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Metaverse in Gaming Market is growing rapidly, fueled by emerging technologies, expanding infrastructure, and rising demand for immersive experiences.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metaverse in Gaming Market was valued at USD 21.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 390.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 37.92% from 2024 to 2032. Key factors driving this growth include the adoption of emerging technologies, network infrastructure expansion across regions, and increasing cloud services usage. Additionally, the rise in cybersecurity incidents and their impact on the gaming landscape are shaping market dynamics, fueling the demand for more immersive and secure gaming experiences within the Metaverse.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3343 Keyplayers:Meta Platforms, Inc. - Oculus VREpic Games, Inc. - Unreal EngineRoblox Corporation - Roblox StudioUnity Technologies, Inc. - Unity EngineMicrosoft Corporation - HoloLensNVIDIA Corporation - GeForce GPUsSony Group Corporation - PlayStation VRTencent Holdings Limited - WeGameValve Corporation - Steam VRNiantic, Inc. - ARCoreDecentraland - Decentraland MarketplaceThe Sandbox - VoxEditHadean Supercomputing Ltd. - Hadean EngineActivision Blizzard, Inc. - Call of Duty FranchiseElectronic Arts Inc. - EA SportsSquare Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. - Final Fantasy FranchiseUbisoft Entertainment S.A. - Assassin's Creed FranchiseTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc. - Grand Theft Auto FranchiseCrytek GmbH - CryEngineParadox Interactive AB - Paradox Development StudioBy Components, Dominance of the Hardware Segment in the Metaverse Gaming Market, Rapid Growth of the Services Segment in Metaverse GamingIn 2023, the hardware segment led the metaverse gaming market, capturing more than 45.2% of total revenue. This growth is driven by the rising demand for AR, VR, and MR headsets, displays, and other tools, which provide immersive and realistic gaming experiences. As these technologies become more affordable and accessible, they are in high demand among a broader range of gamers, ensuring continued growth and expansion of this segment.The services segment will grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising need for game and digital asset design, as well as development, is a main driver. Secondly, the requirement for virtual property development and maintenance has increased due to more and more investors acquiring digital property across different platforms, further driving growth in this segment of the metaverse gaming industry.By Technology, AR and VR Technology Dominates the Metaverse Gaming Market in 2023, AI Technology Poised for Fastest Growth in the Metaverse Gaming MarketIn 2023, the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality segment dominated the market, contributing more than 41.8% of the revenue share. The most critical driver for this segment is its capability to support social interactions within the metaverse. These technologies enable players to interact and connect with one another using avatars, fostering a greater sense of community and a more robust set of social dynamics that are fundamental to the metaverse's growth.The Artificial Intelligence technology segment will witness the fastest CAGR growth in the forecast period. The use of AI for player behavior analysis and providing recommendation content based on their preferences is developing user experiences and personalization in the metaverse. AI is also used in Natural Language Processing to enhance interactions with virtual NPCs and assistants, fueling the social and storytelling aspects that are crucial for the growth of the market.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3343 By Genre, Adventure Genre Leads the Metaverse Gaming Market in 2023, Sandbox Genre Set for Rapid Growth in the Metaverse Gaming MarketIn 2023, the adventure genre was the market leader, accounting for more than 32.5% of overall revenue. Its popularity is due to the interactive and immersive experience it provides for players. In the metaverse, adventure games drop users into vast worlds where they navigate, solve puzzles, and interact with Non-Player Characters and others. Players have the ability to make choices that affect the game's storyline and explore at their own pace, making it a very popular genre worldwide.The sandbox genre will witness the fastest CAGR growth over the forecast period. This genre supports the concept of metaverse as it enables players to generate content, define game mechanics, and freely interact within vast virtual worlds. The versatility that it provides replicates the nature of the metaverse, thereby guaranteeing its robust growth and bright future in the gaming market, with great advancements to be made in the next few years.North America Dominates the Metaverse Gaming Market in 2023 with a 42.8% Share, Asia Pacific Set to Experience Highest Growth in the Metaverse Gaming MarketIn 2023, North America captured the largest share of the metaverse gaming market, holding around 42.8% of total revenue. This dominance is driven by major players forming partnerships and adopting cutting-edge technologies to strengthen their position. Notably, Epic Games raised USD 2 billion in funding from Sony and Kirkbi in April 2022 to shape the metaverse’s future, focusing on creating a secure, immersive environment for children to engage in digital play.The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise of esports in the region has created a solid foundation for metaverse development, offering new avenues for immersive, competitive gaming. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rise of esports in the region has created a solid foundation for metaverse development, offering new avenues for immersive, competitive gaming. Both local gaming giants and global players are expanding their presence, driving innovation and investment, thus fueling rapid progress and adoption of metaverse gaming in the region.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/metaverse-in-gaming-market-3343

