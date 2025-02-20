Plain Bearing Market to Reach USD 20.33 Billion by 2032, Driven by Automotive and Industrial Growth

Plain Bearing Market

Plain Bearing Market grows with rising demand in automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors, driven by durability, efficiency, and innovation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Plain Bearing Market Size was valued at USD 12.88 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 20.33 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Growing applications in automotive and industrial sectors, along with the aid of plain bearings to reduce friction and wear, are expected to drive demand in the plain bearing market. Materials science developments have increased efficiency and longevity, which in turn has created demand. The automotive industry is one of the primary growth drivers due to increasing production activities in emerging economies. Recognizing that its impact on energy efficiency government bodies like the U.S. Department of Energy are broadening adoption while the likes of SKF and Timken are investing in R&D around Plain Bearing applications.

Key Players:• NTN Corporation (Spherical plain bearings, bushings, thrust bearings)• THK Co., Ltd. (Linear plain bearings, slide bushings)• Zollern GmbH & Co. KG (Hydrodynamic plain bearings, bimetal bearings)• SKF Group (Journal bearings, thrust bearings, bushings)• GGB Bearing Technology (Metal-polymer bearings, fiber-reinforced composite bearings)• Boston Gear LLC (Sleeve bearings, oil-impregnated bushings)• Minebea Mitsumi Inc. (Pivot bearings, sleeve bearings, ball bushings)• Thomson Industries Inc. (Plain linear bearings, bushing bearings)• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Spherical plain bearings, rod ends)• Timken Company (Journal bearings, custom bushings, thrust bearings)• RBC Bearings Incorporated (Heavy-duty bushings, high-load plain bearings)• Igus GmbH (Plastic bushings, dry-tech plain bearings)• NSK Ltd. (Thrust plain bearings, sleeve bearings, rod ends)• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (Polymer plain bearings, self-lubricating bearings)• Federal-Mogul LLC (Bimetallic bearings, bronze bearings)• Kaydon Corporation (Custom-engineered plain bearings, split bronze bearings)• Oiles Corporation (Self-lubricating bearings, metal composite bearings)• Daido Metal Co., Ltd. (Engine bearings, industrial bushings)• Caterpillar Inc. (Heavy-duty bushings, thrust bearings)• Berliss Bearing Company (Bronze bushings, sleeve bearings)By Type, Journal bearings dominated and accounted for 34% in the Plain Bearing 2023.These types of bearings are essential for various industrial applications like engines, compressors and turbines due to their high load-bearing capability. Their market share is largely due to high segment penetration in automotive as well as industrial machinery sectors. In addition, journal bearings in automotive engines can lead to better engine power and increase its average life span reducing friction in many of its parts. Due to the increased demand for energy efficient systems, they play an increasingly important role in improving machine performance and ensuring the continued dominance of journal bearings.By End-use Industry, Automotive industry dominated the Plain Bearing market in 2023 with 32% share in 2023.The increase in demand for high-performance vehicles combined with the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) contributes to this dominance. Bearings are used in everything from vehicle engines, transmissions, and wheel hubs to enable smooth operations. Furthermore, the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle industry is intensifying the need for Plain Bearings, particularly for applications in electric motors and drivetrains that require high performance and efficiency.By Region, North America dominated and accounted for significant market share of 42% in 2023The dominance is due to the fact that North America has Advanced Manufacturing although the automotive and aerospace industries. This lead was augmented by high-end production facilities in the U.S. and the past focus on energy-efficient machinery as an energy-efficient equipment environment can help contribute to increase the market growth for Department of Energy initiatives.The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the Plain Bearings industry owing to the growing automotive sector in China and India. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the Plain Bearings industry owing to the growing automotive sector in China and India. Rising demand for Plain Bearings due to rapid industrialization, rising electric vehicle, and other infrastructural development with low labour costs paired with high production volumes, the region is already establishing itself as a mainstay centre for manufacturing whilst further growth is anticipated.

Recent Highlights• October 2023: igus introduced a plain bearing material that is PTFE-free and lubrication-free, the new material providing higher and long-term wear resistance for widespread industrial applications whilst minimizing the environmental pollution.• October 2024: SKF introduced new designs of rolling bearings for ball and tapered roller wheels, employing advanced materials and designs that improve load capacity, minimize friction and increase efficiency and service life for cars. 