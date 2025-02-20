Metaverse in Education Market Projected to Reach USD 85.6 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Metaverse in Education Market is growing rapidly, driven by technological advancements, with strong adoption across corporate and academic sectors.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metaverse in Education Market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 85.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 38.31% from 2024 to 2032. This report includes insights into the adoption rates of emerging technologies, infrastructure expansion, and cybersecurity incidents by region from 2020-2023. It also covers the usage of cloud services across regions, highlighting the pivotal role of the Metaverse in transforming educational experiences, with regional variances influencing its growth trajectory and technological adoption.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3325 Keyplayers:Meta Platforms, Inc. (Facebook) – Horizon WorkroomsMicrosoft Corporation – HoloLensGoogle LLC – Google ClassroomEpic Games, Inc. – Unreal EngineUnity Technologies Inc. – UnityRoblox Corporation – RobloxNVIDIA Corporation – OmniverseHP Inc. – HP Reverb G2Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. – Samsung Gear VRPearson Education Ltd. – Pearson RealizeCoursera Inc. – CourseraEdmodo, Inc. – EdmodoImmersive VR Education Plc – ENGAGEClassVR (by Immerse Learning) – ClassVRzSpace, Inc. – zSpaceEngage – EngageSimul8 Corporation – Simul8Teachmint – TeachmintWonder Workshop – Dash & DotVive (HTC Corporation) – HTC ViveBy Component, Hardware Segment Dominates the Metaverse in Education Market, Professional Services Segment Expected to Grow RapidlyIn 2023, the hardware segment represented more than 47.9% of the Metaverse in Education Market. Development of VR headsets, AR glasses, and wearables is fueling expansion, providing an immersive yet people-friendly technology. These technologies are inspiring schools to embrace such resources, enriching learning experiences. While expensive prices of VR/AR devices put them out of reach, affordable hardware development reduces barriers for broader numbers of education institutions to enter the Metaverse.The professional services segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Educational institutions and organizations are increasingly looking for expert guidance on how to incorporate the Metaverse into their learning plans. Professional services assist institutions in evaluating needs, creating implementation roadmaps, and tracking ROI in terms of time and productivity. Professional services also aid in the development of tailored applications and the integration of Metaverse experiences with current LMS systems for smooth learning.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3325 By Application, Learning Segment Leads the Market, Educational Apps Segment Set for Rapid Growth with Flexible and Affordable Learning SolutionsIn 2023, the learning segment accounted for a high revenue share in the Metaverse in Education Market. Learning solution developers need to implement assessment tools within their applications to monitor students' progress, determine strengths and weaknesses, and capture feedback for individualized learning. Such iterative processes enable adjusting teaching styles for improved learning outcomes. Content creation tools also enable teachers to author metaverse lessons personalized to meet the needs of the students, creating an active and interactive classroom environment.The education apps segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. They are readily deployable on existing devices such as tablets and smartphones owned by schools, thus forming an economical and easy-to-implement solution. They provide a plethora of resources, such as pre-recorded lessons, quizzes, virtual class trips, simulations, and metaverse collaboration. Their adaptable curriculum can be tailored to multiple learning styles and goals, offering a cost-effective and versatile learning process to students.By End-Use, Corporate Segment Leads the Metaverse in Education Market by End-Use, Driving Growth in Employee Training and Professional DevelopmentThe corporate segment currently leads the Metaverse in Education Market in 2023, primarily focusing on leveraging metaverse technologies for employee training, skill development, and professional learning. This segment has gained significant traction due to its immersive and engaging nature, providing companies with opportunities to create customized, scalable training programs in virtual environments. The ability to deliver dynamic, interactive learning experiences has made the corporate segment a key driver of market growth, surpassing academic sectors in terms of both revenue share and adoption, as more organizations embrace these innovative technologies.North America Leads the Metaverse in Education Market with Strong Investment and Innovation, Asia Pacific Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, North America dominated the Metaverse in Education Market, capturing over 37.9% of the revenue share. The region benefits from a well-established EdTech industry with a history of innovation and investment in emerging learning technologies, making it a hub for metaverse integration. There is a strong interest in exploring new teaching and learning methods, while venture capitalists and tech companies actively fund metaverse startups and platforms, accelerating the development of metaverse-based learning experiences and improving their accessibility.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth rate. Technological advancements are rapidly transforming the region, with substantial investments in 5G infrastructure and VR/AR development creating a solid foundation for metaverse adoption in education. The region also has a large, tech-savvy population, particularly among younger generations, driving growing demand for metaverse applications in education. This combination of technological progress and demographic factors is set to propel the adoption of metaverse learning experiences.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/metaverse-in-education-market-3325 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

