Medical Textile Industry to Surpass USD 48.49 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Healthcare Demand

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Textile Industry Market Size was valued at USD 33.20 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 48.49 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.30% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The rapid spread of medical technologies and the increasing demand for healthcare products have triggered rapid growth in the medical textile industry. Textiles are gaining traction in health care applications as per the European Commission report 2023 owing to their bio-compatibility, flexibility, and durability. Various textile-based implant products have received approval from the FDA, and many industry players are positioning themselves about sustainability and advanced manufacturing, which further augments the market outlook.Get a Sample Report of Medical Textile Industry Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1484 Key Players:• Atex Technologies, Inc.• Kimberly-Clark Corp• Life-Threads• Schouw & Co.• Careismatic Brands• Fitesa• Bally Ribbon Mills• PurThread Technologies, Inc.• Freudenberg & Co. KG• Herculite• Trelleborg AB• Indorama CorporationBy Type: In 2023, the non-woven segment led the medical textiles market with a 48% share.Nonwoven fabrics are produced by bonding the fibers mechanically, chemically, or thermally, not through the usual weaving or knitting methods. This production technique makes them advantageous for disposable medical items like surgical masks, gowns, and wound dressings, being economical, highly sterilizable, and easy to produce. Some of the biggest players, such as 3M, reaped the benefits of developing advanced surgical drapes and gowns containing antimicrobial properties, thereby demonstrating the flexibility of nonwoven textiles to meet high-performance medical needs. The emerging innovations in the nonwoven fabric sector-especially because of critical healthcare applications their leading status in the medical textiles sector.By Application: in 2023, the healthcare and hygiene segment accounted for 45% of total revenues generated by the medical textiles industry.The segment encompasses a wide range of important medical products including, face masks, surgical gowns, wipes, hospital bedsheets, and sanitary napkins, and are now essential in everyday care. An increase in hygiene and preventive care awareness furthered by public health programs is driving increased demand for the products. Development in novel fabrics such as breathable, antimicrobial materials has greatly improved comfort and efficacy in healthcare textiles. As hygiene in a medical environment becomes increasingly important, the segment is expected to increase market share more so with the continuing global rise in healthcare standards.Buy Full Research Report on Medical Textile Industry Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1484 In 2023, the Asia Pacific medical textile market held a dominating share of 38.6%The dominance is primarily because of the new manufacturing facilities being set up in China, India, Japan, and other major countries. Increasing investments from government and industry in countries like India, Japan, and South Korea in response to the unprecedented demand for PPE will also boost the market. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure, favorable regulatory frameworks, and urbanization are the other factors driving the growth of the medical textiles market.The European market is driven by a higher number of cosmetic surgeries carried out in the region and an increase in the aging population.Increasing cosmetic surgeries in Europe along with the rising geriatric population is prompting medical textile market growth. Rise in balance for medical product supplies in nations, these as Italy, Germany, the UK, and Spain, together with artificial implants & knee replacement devices. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population is likely to fuel the market growth, owing to the high prevalence of surgical needs and the requirement for extracorporeal devices in the healthcare setting across the region.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

