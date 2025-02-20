Hydrogen Peroxide Market to Hit USD 5.3 Billion by 2032, Driven by Industrial Applications

Hydrogen Peroxide Market

Hydrogen Peroxide Market expands with eco-friendly production advancements, rising healthcare sterilization needs, and growing food safety applications.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The hydrogen peroxide market is growing considerably owing to its rising demand from a wide range of end-use sectors, such as healthcare, cleaning, and pulp & paper industry. As a versatile agent, Hydrogen Peroxide has enough versatility to secure its position as a staple in disinfection, bleaching, and industrial processes. This has fueled market growth due to a higher demand for eco-friendly and effective cleaning solutions. The market is also being helped by governments and regulatory bodies approving greater amounts of Hydrogen Peroxide to be used in additional consumer and industrial applications. Hydrogen Peroxide is listed as a sanitizer by a report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which ignites the growth in both industrial and household sector. Moreover, scientific research is improving its adoption in healthcare and beauty, and driving the market further. During the assessment period, an increase in demand for ecofriendly and disposable alternatives is expected to continue push the market forward in certain regions, particularly emerging regions where there is a growing awareness of such products.

Major Key Players:• Aditya Birla Chemicals (Hydrogen Peroxide, Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide)• Akzo Nobel (Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid)• Chang Chun Petrochemical (Hydrogen Peroxide, High-Grade Hydrogen Peroxide)• Evonik Industries (Hydrogen Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Solution)• Gujarat Alkalies (Hydrogen Peroxide, Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide)• Hansol Chemical CO. Ltd (Hydrogen Peroxide, High-Concentration Hydrogen Peroxide)• Kemira Oyj (Hydrogen Peroxide, Peroxide Products)• National Peroxide Limited (Hydrogen Peroxide, Stabilized Hydrogen Peroxide)• PeroxyChem (Hydrogen Peroxide, Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide)• Solvay (Hydrogen Peroxide, Peracetic Acid)• Toshiba Chemical Corporation (Hydrogen Peroxide, Aqueous Hydrogen Peroxide)• OCI Company (Hydrogen Peroxide, Technical Hydrogen Peroxide)• BASF SE (Hydrogen Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Solution)• Fuchs Petrolub SE (Hydrogen Peroxide, Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide)• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Hydrogen Peroxide, High-Grade Hydrogen Peroxide)• Ercros S.A. (Hydrogen Peroxide, Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide)• JSC Kaustik (Hydrogen Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Solution)• DCM Shriram Limited (Hydrogen Peroxide, Hydrogen Peroxide Solution)By Grade, in 2023, the 35% H2O2 led the Hydrogen Peroxide Market with 45% share.This is extensively used in industrial processes such as pulp & paper, textile bleaching and environmental applications, wherein essential concentration is required. In large-scale industrial processes, efficiency benefits from using a higher volume of Hydrogen Peroxide. With the growing demand from both developed and emerging economies, the 35% concentration has emerged over time to be a good compromise for a number of chemical applications. Industrial and environmental needs will effectively guarantee total grade dominance, with this trend expected to persist in the forecast period.By Application, in 2023, the Disinfectant application dominated the Hydrogen Peroxide Market with a market share of 40%The increasing focus on hygiene in healthcare settings has significantly contributed to the global demand for disinfectants, due to which the demand for Hydrogen Peroxide-based disinfectants is also increasing. Additionally, the increase in customer attention toward cleaning products that are eco-friendly and surface sanitization has further boosted growth in this segment. The application of disinfectant is still a key driver, especially with increasing awareness about the advantages of Hydrogen Peroxide in maintaining cleanliness in both household and industrial settings.By end use, Pulp and Paper segment accounted for the maximum market share of 35% for Hydrogen Peroxide Market in 2023.Hydrogen Peroxide is the pulp bleaching processes that are used extensively for the improvement of pulp quality in a process that has the best environmentally friendly characteristics. The pulp and paper industry reuses 23% of Hydrogen per Oxideon and increasing use along with the increasing demand for high-quality papers, brightness, and polishing lags behind in the ability to produce the required supply when the demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products is on the rise. Over the past several years, this end-use sector has witnessed substantial expansion driven by an increasing focus on more sustainable production techniques and sustainable procurement practices.

By Region, in 2023, the North America region held the largest region of the Hydrogen Peroxide market, with a market share of 35%.This is due to a technology infrastructure upgrade coupled with the region's increased attention to industrial applications, especially in the healthcare and food sectors. Especially in the United States, the switch has been made to eco-friendly and safe chemicals used for disinfectant and cleaning. Moreover, with major market players like Solvay and Evonik operating in the region, ensure a continuous supply of high-purity Hydrogen Peroxide, furthering of the market in the region. Moreover, the American FDA's approval for Hydrogen Peroxide in various domains of health relates to the dominant market for Hydrogen Peroxide. Moreover, the American FDA's approval for Hydrogen Peroxide in various domains of health relates to the dominant market for Hydrogen Peroxide.Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region in Hydrogen Peroxide market in 2023 with a significant CAGR.The highs in demand for industrial chemicals in developing economies, especially China and India, have boosted the market growth. The increasing demand in the region’s industrial sector, in addition to the growing usage of Hydrogen Peroxide as cleaning and disinfecting agents, in water treatment processes, and in textile sectors continue to boost growth in the market. The region will continue to grow at top speed as more companies in Asia Pacific shift toward refining their production process and complying with international environmental requirements.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. 