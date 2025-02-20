Flame Retardants Market to Reach USD 14.20 Billion by 2032 as Fire Safety Regulations Strengthen

Flame Retardants Market

The rising demand for flame retardants is fueled by EV growth, 5G adoption, and the need for safer, non-halogenated materials in electronics.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flame Retardants Market Size was valued at USD 8.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 14.20 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The flame retardants market growth is fueled by fire safety regulations in construction, electronics, and automotive industries. The market is further expanding with the development of eco-friendly and non-toxic alternatives, as well as advancements in technology. Companies like Albemarle and LANXESS have emphasized the unique needs these products meet in fire safety and sustainability. Moreover, stringent fire safety regulations in emerging economies and the rising requirement for non-halogenated flame retardants are boosting the growth of the market considerably.Get a Sample Report of Flame Retardants Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1702 Key Players:• ICL Group (Aluminum Hydroxide, Phosphorus-based Flame Retardants)• LANXESS (Exolit OP, Aflammit)• Albemarle Corporation (Saytex, GreenCrest)• BASF SE (Melapur, Polybond)• Jiangsu Yoke Technology Co. Ltd (Brominated Flame Retardants, Phosphorus-based Retardants)• Dupont (Zytel, Nomex)• Daikin (Fluon, Aflammit)• Dow (FIRETEX, FRX)• Huntsman International LLC (Melapur, Flamex)• Clariant (Exolit, Halogen-Free Flame Retardants)• Italmatch Chemicals SpA (Antiblaze, Flamex)• DIC Corporation (Flame Retardant Masterbatches, Exolit)• RTP Company (Flame Retardant Compounds, Custom Polymers)• M. Huber Corporation (Hybond, CCB)• Kemipex (Phosphorus-based Flame Retardants, Boron Compounds)• Tor Minerals International Inc. (Torlon, Alumina Trihydrate)• MPI Chemie BV (Thermo-stabilizers, Flame Retardant Agents)• Sanwa Chemical Co. Ltd (Halogenated Flame Retardants, Antimony Compounds)• Shandong Brother Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd (Brominated Compounds, Antimony Oxide)• Thor (Halogen-Free Flame Retardants, Phosphorus-based Solutions)By Type: In 2023, the Aluminum Trihydrate segment dominated the flame retardants market and accounted for about 28.3%.This dominance is due to its widespread use as a flame retardant across a range of industries including construction and electronics. Also, aluminum trihydrate is used for its non-toxic properties and its ability to emit water vapor when subjected to high temperatures, which contributes to fire regulation. The EU has introduced strict fire safety regulations that have heightened the need for safer materials. Aluminum trihydrate is a common inorganic compound that has many potential uses in the industry, which include minerals that are also widely used in flame-retardants, lubricants, and alkali purification additives. Companies like Huber Engineered Materials reported significant growth in their aluminum trihydrate sales, confirming that the inorganic compound remains important to help promote fire safety and sustainability across industries.By Application, the Polyolefins segment led the Flame Retardants market, with 24.8% of the market share.Factors enabling this dominance are the rising demand for flame-retardant materials, specifically in the modern automotive and packaging industries where safety regulations are high. Polyolefins are preferred owing to their thermal stability and mechanical properties. Flame-retardant polyolefins are entering the product portfolios of manufacturers as a consequence of government regulations in several regions, including North America and Europe, when it comes to safety standards. BASF, Clariant and other companies are focusing on their research and development programs directed at improving flame-retardant properties of polyolefins, which will strengthen their dominance in the market.By End-use, electronics and appliances accounted for nearly 34.2 % of the global Flame Retardants.This powerful impact on the flame retardants market is due to the growing need for fire safety in electronic devices and high danger of ignition. The lack of stringent regulations however is ending as the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) in the U.S. for example has laid down strict standards for flame retardancy in electronics, prompting manufacturers to devise new material. Flame-retardant materials play a significant role in ensuring safety, especially within electronic devices, and companies such as DuPont and LANXESS are at the forefront of this development, creating innovative solutions that meet the latest safety regulations and standards, making products safer overall.By region, Asia Pacific held a leading position in the Flame Retardants market with a market share of more than 54.8% in 2023This dominance is due the rapid industrialization and strict fire safety Regulations in emerging countries such as China, Japan, and India. For example, China’s National Fire Protection Association has enforced strict fire safety regulations leading to an increase in demand for advanced flame retardants in construction and electronics. In India, the increasing emphasis on automotive safety has aided the market of flame-retardant materials. Moreover, the growing awareness of fire hazards in consumer goods across these economies is accelerating the expansion of the market for diverse applications.Buy Full Research Report on Flame Retardants Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1702 Recent Highlights• September 2024: Asahi Kasei has introduced a new grade of LASTAN™ flame-retardant fabric, targeting the growing need for this market in order to improve the safety of electric vehicle batteries and eliminate thermal runaway.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.