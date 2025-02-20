Dolomite Market to Grow at 7.61% CAGR, Reaching USD 3.42 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Dolomite Market

The dolomites market is expanding rapidly, driven by rising demand from construction, agriculture, and steel industries, alongside sustainability trends.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dolomite Market Size was valued at USD 1.92 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Dolomite Market is expected to witness a significant growth due to the increasing demand from various end use industries such as construction, agriculture and iron & steel. Some characteristics of dolomite, such as its property of improving the strength of materials, are increasingly considered, and it is being commonly used. World Dolomite production in 2023 was approximately 31mm tonnes, out of which Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 45% of the share. Domestic production of dolomite in the United States rose 5% in 2022 from the previous year, according to U.S. Geological Survey data, indicating the material's increasing use in construction applications. Additionally, an upsurge in infrastructure development investment, especially in emerging economies, is expected to fuel the market expansion.Get a Sample Report of Dolomite Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1433 Key Players:- Calcinor (calcined dolomite, dolomitic lime)- CARMEUSE (calcined dolomite, dolomitic lime)- Essel Mining & Industries Limited (EMIL) (dolomite lumps, dolomite powder)- Imersys S.A. (natural dolomite, calcined dolomite)- JFE Mineral & Alloy Company, Ltd. (dolomite pellets, calcined dolomite)- Lhoist (lime, dolomitic limestone)- Omya AG (dolomite powder, calcined dolomite)- RHI Magnesita (magnesia-dolomite, dolomite refractory)- Sibelco (ground dolomite, crushed dolomite)- VARDAR DOLOMITE (industrial dolomite, agricultural dolomite)- ACG Materials (dolomitic limestone, ground dolomite)- Buehler (dolomite granules, calcined dolomite)- Graymont (quicklime, dolomitic lime)- Huber Engineered Materials (ground dolomite, calcined dolomite)- Martin Marietta (dolomitic limestone, crushed dolomite)- Minerals Technologies Inc. (precipitated dolomite, dolomite powder)- Nordic Mining (natural dolomite, calcined dolomite)- Schaefer Kalk (calcined dolomite, dolomitic lime)- S. Silica (dolomite sand, ground dolomite)- R. Grace & Co. (dolomitic hydrate, dolomite powder)By Product, the calcined dolomite segment accounted for the highest market share of approximately 55.0% of the total segment in the dolomite market in 2023.This dominance is due to its professional usage in the iron and the steel industries being used as a flux to improve steel quality. Calcination of dolomite causes a significant increase in its reactivity, as a result it has broader uses in extraction or processing of minerals. In addition, its usage in cement further strengthens the market position of calcined dolomite, as the construction industry is surging, creating high demand.By End-use, the iron and steel segment accounted for the largest share 40% in the Dolomite Market in 2023.The leadership can be explained by the critical function that dolomite serves in the steel production process for the removal of impurities and improvement of the flow property of molten metal. The ongoing surge in global steel production, particularly in China and India, is likely to boost the demand for dolomite in the steel industry. Moreover, the increased spending in infrastructure development globally is driving the growth of the iron and steel industry and increasing the demand for dolomite.Buy Full Research Report on Dolomite Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1433 By Region, in 2023, the Dolomite Market in the Asia-Pacific region accounted for a market share of 40%.Dolomite demand has been growing rapidly, particularly for construction and infrastructure projects in the region, which can be closely linked to its rapid industrialisation and urbanisation. China and India are major consumers, courtesy of their large manufacturing sectors. Moreover, the growing emphasis on environmentally friendly construction materials and practices has also supported the market, as dolomite serves as an eco-friendly substitute in diverse applications.In 2023, North America emerged as the fastest growing region in the Dolomite Market.This growth is attributed to the region's increasing demand for dolomite in infrastructure and agricultural applications, supported by new infrastructure development and a growing emphasis on sustainable practices. Moreover, the escalating awareness of dolomite's health advantages in agricultural settings, like soil improvement, is anticipated to drive market growth across this region.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

