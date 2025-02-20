Chromatography Resin Market Set to Double by 2032, Surpassing USD 5.1 Billion | Report by SNS Insider

Chromatography Resin Market

The chromatography resin market is growing as demand for biologics, advanced therapies, and high-performance purification technologies rises globally.

The Chromatography Resin Market Size was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Chromatography Resin Market is propelled by advances in chromatography techniques as well as increasing demand for fine-performance separation solutions. The development of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and biologics, complemented by favorable regulations in Europe, had augmented the market growth. Companies like Merck and Bio-Rad have witnessed a spike in demand in 2023 for their chromatography resins due to their pivotal role in biopharmaceutical production, especially in purification processes. (Nuvia, Bio-Scale)• WIPRO GE HEALTHCARE PVT LTD (MabSelect, MabSelect SuRe)• Purolite (Chromalite, ProSep)• GRACE (Matrix, Discovery)• Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Kromasil, HICresin)• Danaher (Cytiva, ÄKTA)• Tosoh Corporation (Tosoh Biosep, TSKgel)• GE Healthcare (MabSelect, Sepharose)• Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (VWR, J.T. Baker)• Agilent Technologies (Bond Elut, Zorbax)• Lonza Group (Xuri, CliniMACS)• Thermo Fisher Scientific (Pierce, Dionex)• Repligen Corporation (Profinia, KrosFlo)• Sartorius AG (Stedim, Sartobind)• 3M (3M™ Emphaze, 3M™ Polisher)• Eppendorf AG (Eppendorf Chromatography, Eporite)• Shimadzu Corporation (Prominence, Shim-pack)• Fisher Scientific (Thermo Scientific, Fisher BioReagents)• Kraton Polymers (Kraton G, Kraton D)By Type, in 2023, natural resin dominated the Chromatography Resin Market with about a 52.23% share.The major reason behind the dominance is the respective biocompatibility and high effectiveness of natural resins targeting a broad industry acceptance. Natural resins based on renewable biomass, such as agarose and dextran-based resins, possess excellent chemical stability, low nonspecific adsorption, and a high binding capacity, serving suitability for applications such as protein purification and enzyme immobilization. Their abilities for the maintenance of biomolecule integrity in support of large-scale modules in biopharmaceuticals and raising demand for biodegradable materials power their market penetration.By Technique, the Ion Exchange process held 43.0% of the Chromatography Resin Market in 2023.The dominance is owing to its excellent purification and separation of essential components in drug discovery and food processing. The method is most effective when coupled with synthetic resins, which have a great demand in various fields: pharmaceutical, food and beverage, chemicals, and water treatment. As these branches of industry continue to expand, the need for Ion Exchange as a paragon technique of purification for selected activities would further shoulder its market share.By Application, the largest share in the Chromatography Resin Market is accounted for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, contributing approximately 24% in 2023.Chromatography resins are fundamental for the purification of biologics. Such biologics, under drug discovery, development, and manufacturing processes, include monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and recombinant proteins. These resins ensure that biologic products delivered to the market are safe, effective, and meet regulatory standards. With chronic diseases becoming a familiar phenomenon, coupled with the rising demand for personalized medicine and biologics therapies, huge amounts of money are entering the space and pushing for overall growth and innovation in chromatography resin applications.North America contributed the highest share of 33.23% of the market revenue in 2023The dominance is due to the advanced pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, high R&D investments, and strong regulatory framework. Contributing to the region's dominance are the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's regulatory strictness and nonprofit institutions like the NIH pouring billions into scientific innovations. June 2024: Ecolab Life Sciences and Repligen announced DurA Cycle Chromatography Resin for bioprocessing. The resin increases efficiency in protein purification, increases cycle life, and provides superior sustainability, thereby lowering the costs and impact on the biopharma industry.• November 2023: Cytiva Protein Select technology simplifies the purification of recombinant proteins. The self-cleaving traceless tag and resin enhance purification efficiency and yield high-purity proteins for biotherapeutics without requiring specific binding partners.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

