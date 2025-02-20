Acrylic Adhesives Market to Reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Strong Bonding Applications

Acrylic Adhesives Market

The acrylic adhesives market is expanding with rising demand from construction, automotive, and electronics, driven by innovation and sustainability trends.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Acrylic Adhesives Market Size was valued at USD 14.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Acrylic Adhesives Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable adhesives in multiple industries. The market's growth is also being driven by a shift toward more efficient, eco-friendly solutions. The increasing automotive, healthcare, and construction sectors, along with advances in adhesive technologies, among others, drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising utilization of acrylic adhesives in packaging, medical devices, and consumer-turned electronics are envisaged to contribute to market penetration. Rising demand for eco-friendly and energy-saving solutions has fueled the use of acrylic-based adhesives in green buildings and energy-efficient automobiles, further driving demand, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Advancements in technology and new developments in adhesive formulations that provide higher performance, durability, and sustainability will dictate the market growth.Get a Sample Report of Acrylic Adhesives Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1413 Leading Key Players:• 3M (Scotch Weld Acrylic Adhesive DP810, Scotch Weld Structural Adhesive DP420)• Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison V-5720, Avery Dennison V-5200)• Fuller Company (Flextra, Latticed)• Bostik (Bostik 785, Bostik GreenStreak)• Eastman Chemical Company (Eastman Tenacam 710, Eastman Acrylate Adhesives)• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Loctite EA 3478, Loctite 326)• Huntsman International LLC (Araldite 2011, Araldite 2020)• Permabond LLC (Permabond 105, Permabond 205)• Pidilite Industries Limited (Fevicol MR, Fevicol SE)• Royal Adhesives & Sealants (Royal 575, Royal 665)• Sika AG (SikaFast 5215, Sikaflex 221)• Tonsan Adhesive Inc (Tonsan 955, Tonsan 3210)• TOAGOSEI CO., LTD (TOAGOSEI ACRYLOID, TOAGOSEI ACRY-FLEX)• Adhesive Technologies (Hotmelt Adhesives, Water-based Adhesives)• AkzoNobel N.V. (AkzoNobel Acrylic Adhesive, AkzoNobel Duramune)• LORD Corporation (LORD 406, LORD 756)• Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (Momentive SilGrip, Momentive UV-Curable Adhesives)• Parson Adhesives, Inc. (Parson 1500, Parson 5000)• Scott Bader Company Limited (Crystic Adhesive, Scott Bader Acrybond)• Wacker Chemie AG (Wacker 2K Silicones, Wacker Silpaste)Acrylic polymer emulsions are the leading product in the acrylic adhesives market, holding a 45% share of the market in 2023.The dominance of this segment is mainly due to their application in automotive, electronics and packaging. They provide improved bonding and environmental benefits like low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) emissions. Their versatility in formulations also enables cost-effective, high-performance products. Leading manufacturers such as 3M have been trailblazers for the development of acrylic polymer emulsions engineered to deliver on sustainability demands and performance requirements, ensuring top-tier market share.In 2023, water-based adhesives held the largest market share, accounting for 50% of total consumption.This is mainly because of the ecological benefits, such as generating fewer volatile organic compound emissions, making them safer for manufacturers as well as consumers. They are highly efficient and economical, due to which these are extensively used in automotive, packaging and construction industries. As more companies are switching to water soluble path where the regulations for reducing environmental impact of your industrial chemicals are getting tough. Companies in the sector, such as Henkel, have been at the forefront of developing water-based acrylic adhesives that deliver sustainability alongside high performance.In 2023, the acrylic adhesives market was dominated by the paper and packaging segment, which accounted for 35% of the overall market.Strong bonding is one of the main reasons for the preference of acrylic adhesives in packaging application as it makes sure that the integrity of the package is maintained. The growing need for sustainable packaging solutions is also driving the demand for acrylic adhesives in this sector. This demand has prompted many manufacturers like 3M, Dow Chemical, etc. to introduce eco-friendly and high-performance acrylic adhesives due to which, market share of this application is expected to drive considerably.Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of 40% in the Acrylic Adhesives market in 2023.Rapid industrialization across China and India, coupled with increasing construction and automotive activities, would shape the region’s market leadership, as the demand rises for acrylic adhesives. This atmosphere of growing adoption of eco-friendly solutions by many industries further drives the demand for acrylic adhesives in manufacturing processes. Additionally, the region's continued dominance in the Northern America Adhesives market can be associated with government initiatives to promote green technologies across Asia which have propelled the usage of water based & sustainable adhesives.The acrylic adhesives market in North America is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecasted timeframe at a significant CAGR.Adoption of acrylic adhesives in applications like medical devices, packaging and automotive is one of the major opportunities for the market. The increasing focus on sustainability and transition toward bio-based materials have driven the demand for Eco-friendly adhesives. Moreover, North America regulations that propagate low- VOC products have provided a conducive environment for acrylic adhesive manufacturers to mimic.Buy Full Research Report on Acrylic Adhesives Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1413 Recent Highlights• August 2023: Henkel launched pressure-sensitive adhesives for recycling and green solutions in packaging and food products.• December 2024: Panacol launched a curing acrylic adhesive for automotive applications that allows for higher adhesion and durability in high-performance bonding.About Us:SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

