Material Handling Equipment Market to Hit USD 353.67 Billion by 2032 Amidst Rising Automation Demand

Material Handling Equipment Market

The Material Handling Equipment Market is growing as automation, e-commerce expansion, and safety advancements drive demand for efficient logistics solutions.

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Material Handling Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 216.77 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 353.67 Billion by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.59% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. Driven by the surge in e-commerce growth, increased manufacturing activities, and advancements in automation technologies, the Material Handling Equipment Market is witnessing significant growth. Automation and robotics integration are streamlining warehouse operations, boosting demand for equipment designed for efficiency, safety, and flexibility in logistics.

Prominent Players:
• BEUMER GROUP
• Daifuku Co., Ltd.
• Honeywell International, Inc.
• KION GROUP AG
• Mecalux, S.A
• Murata Manufacturing Co.., Ltd.
• SSI SCHAEFER
• Swisslog Holding AG
• TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
• Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Dominance of Cranes and Lifting Equipment in the Material Handling Market

By Product: The cranes and lifting equipment segment dominated the market and accounted for over 38.2% share of the market revenue in 2023. The crane and lifting equipment segment dominates the lift market because they are used in many industries like construction, manufacturing, and motor vehicle lifts. Heavy lifting refers to the capacity to raise heavy loads with accuracy and efficiency, and this is boosting demand in industries that need extensive material handling. Additionally, continuous handling equipment is also contributing to market growth due to its increasing use for smooth operations of activities like picking, sorting, and packaging.

By Application: The e-commerce segment led the market, accounting for over 32.6% share of the market revenue in 2023. This trend is driven by the increasing use of e-commerce platforms, the growth of large e-commerce retailers, and improved logistics infrastructure. E-commerce has revolutionized material handling in the industry, which plays a vital role in the growth and success of its e-commerce operations. This growth has also been contributed by the food industry as stores become convenience stores and spend money on fast food-like products including frozen food and ready-to-eat products.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Material Handling Equipment Market with Over 34.8% Share in 2023

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Material Handling Equipment Market in 2023, accounting for more than 34.8% of the market share. This dominance is driven primarily by the region's economic growth, especially in India, China and other countries in the ASEAN. Investment is growing in areas like infrastructure development that include larger logistics parks, as well as delivery centers, which is also fuelling demand for material handling equipment. With the growth of e-commerce in these countries, there is a tremendous need for efficient logistics and distribution systems. As the global manufacturing hub, this region is also expected to witness phenomenally high growth, which will further strengthen this region's premiere position.

Recent Developments

• In January 2024: CLARK Europe GmbH introduced green electric forklifts designed for sustainable logistics. This innovative product aligns with the growing need for eco-friendly solutions in material handling. The new electric counterbalance trucks and advanced warehouse technology feature enhanced energy efficiency, reduced carbon emissions, and improved operational capabilities for logistics companies aiming to meet sustainability goals.

• In November 2023; Hyster Yale launched a new reach truck capable of operating in indoor environments while also functioning in outdoor and slightly uneven terrains. This versatile truck is designed for material handling in challenging environments, ensuring maximum efficiency in warehouses and distribution centers.

About Us:
SNS Insider is a global leader in market research and consulting, shaping the future of the industry. Our mission is to empower clients with the insights they need to thrive in dynamic environments. Utilizing advanced methodologies such as surveys, video interviews, and focus groups, we provide up-to-date, accurate market intelligence and consumer insights, ensuring you make confident, informed decisions.

