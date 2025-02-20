Aerial Work Platform Market to Expand at 8.59% CAGR, Surpassing USD 23.81 Billion by 2032

Aerial Work Platform Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Aerial Work Platform Market size was estimated at USD 11.34 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.81 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.59% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The rapid expansion of the construction and infrastructure sectors globally, coupled with increasing demand for safe and efficient working at heights, is driving the growth of the aerial work platform (AWP) market. Technological advancements in these platforms are improving operational efficiency, while the growing focus on worker safety and stringent regulations further enhance market prospects.Get a Sample Report of Aerial Work Platform Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/3836 Key Players:• AICHI CORPORATION (Truck-mounted aerial platforms, Boom lifts)• Advance Lifts, Inc. (Scissor lifts, Lifting tables)• Altec Industries (Aerial devices, Bucket trucks, Digger derricks)• Bronto Skylift (Truck-mounted lifts, Aerial work platforms)• DINOLIFT OY (Self-propelled boom lifts, Trailer-mounted lifts)• EdmoLift AB (Lifting tables, Mobile work platforms)• HAULOTTE GROUP (Boom lifts, Scissor lifts, Articulated lifts)• JLG Industries (Boom lifts, Scissor lifts, Telehandlers)• Linamar Corporation (Self-propelled lifts, Telescopic handlers)• MEC (Scissor lifts, Articulating lifts)• RUNSHARE Heavy Industry Company, Ltd. (Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)• Manitou Group (Telehandlers, Boom lifts)• Terex Corporation (Aerial work platforms, Scissor lifts)• Genie (Terex) (Boom lifts, Scissor lifts, Vertical lifts)• Snorkel (Boom lifts, Scissor lifts, Mast lifts)• Skyjack (Scissor lifts, Boom lifts)• Toyota Industries Corporation (Aerial work platforms, Telehandlers)• Tadano Ltd. (Aerial work platforms, Hydraulic cranes)• Haulotte Group (Articulating lifts, Scissor lifts)• JCB (Boom lifts, Telehandlers)Scissor Lifts Dominate the Aerial Work Platform Market with 48% Share in 2023By Product: The scissor lifts segment dominated with a market share of over 48% in 2023, owing to these lifts being widely adopted in sectors such as construction, warehousing, and maintenance. Each of the platform types provides even greater support stability, high lift capacities, both vertical height, and horizontal reach in tight spaces. Despite their cost-effectiveness, versatility, and ease of use, their dominance in the market has remained unexplained.By Propulsion Type: The internal combustion engine (ICE) segment led with a market share of over 64% in 2023. ICE-based AWPs are preferred in a scenario where higher lifting capacities and longer hours of operations are required. Such platforms are particularly valuable in remote or rugged construction sites, where electric-powered machinery can falter amid limited infrastructure and environmental challenges. ICE-powered AWPs do not depend on recharging; therefore, they are perfect for continual operations.By Lifting Height: The more than 51 Ft segment commanded over 46% of the market share in 2023. These high-reaching AWPs are used for tasks such as high-rise construction, utility line maintenance, and building repairs. These are indispensable pieces of air movement equipment in modern construction and maintenance operations because of the multifaceted ability of such platforms at great heights combined with the potential to add additional masts to the infrastructure of significant height.By Application: The construction segment dominated with a market share of over 38% in 2023. Aerial work platforms like scissor lifts and boom lifts are the ultimate solution for providing elevated workspace for high-reach. They provide safety as they minimize the dangers that come with conventional scaffolding and ladders, but they also offer efficiency through their mobility and quick access.North America Dominates Aerial Work Platform Market with 42% Share in 2023, While Asia Pacific is Set for Highest Growth.The North American segment held a significant market share of over 42% in 2023. The demand for aerial work platforms (AWPs) is upheld by the region’s well-established industrial, maintenance, and construction sectors. The United States has made massive investments in infrastructure and commercial development projects, providing more impetus for advanced AWPs. North America holds the largest market share due to the wide enactment of the new technologies in the oil & gas, and utilities. The growing demand for smart and energy-efficient AWP is also expected to drive growth during the forecast period.Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the AWP market. Fast urbanization and infrastructure construction in regions such as China, India, and Japan are driving the growth of the AWPs market. Key growth drivers are investments in residential and commercial buildings and government initiatives to increase industrial automation. In addition, growth in this region is expected to be further supported by the increasing number of rental companies that offer affordable access to AWPs.Buy Full Research Report on Aerial Work Platform Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/3836 Recent Developments in the Aerial Work Platform Market• In March 2024: In a move to enhance its market presence, Ruthmann has partnered with Time Manufacturing Inc., based in Waco, Texas. This strategic collaboration will see Ruthmann’s truck-mounted aerial platforms marketed across North America alongside Time’s aerial lifts, Versalift, and Condor. 