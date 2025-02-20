Powder Coatings Market to Reach USD 24.5 Billion by 2032, Driven by Sustainable Coating Solutions

Powder Coatings Market

The Powder Coatings Market is evolving rapidly, driven by sustainability demands, technological advancements, and industry regulations shaping innovation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The powder coatings market was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 24.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2032. The increasing demand for economical, solvent-free, and long-lasting coatings. Powder coatings provide enhanced anti-corrosive properties, better durability, and excellent finishing properties for products after curing, which drives industries to choose powder coatings to simultaneously provide aesthetic and durable protection for their products. Moreover, strict environmental regulations restricting volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions have compelled manufacturers to switch to powder coatings to achieve a sustainable substitute for traditional liquid coatings. Key Companies:- AkzoNobel N.V.- Axalta Coating Systems- BASF SE- IFS Coatings- Jotun- Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited- PPG Industries- Sherwin Williams- The Valspar Corporation- Tiger Coatings- 3M- Benjamin Moore- DuPont- Eastman Chemical Company- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA- Hempel A/S- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Kansai Powder Coatings, Kansai Pro Coatings)- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Nippon Powder Coatings, Nippon Paint Super Durable)- Sika AG (SikaPowder, SikaDur)- Tikkurila Oyj (Tikkurila Powder Coatings, Tikkurila Temadur)By Type, Thermoset Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 75% in 2023Initially thermosetting powders, particularly polyester powders are preferred due to their excellent durability, UV light resistance, and high usage in automotive, appliances, and architecture markets. It is coated in a durable polyester which resists intense weather and retains color and finish well. The polyester coating is typically used for exterior exposure applications such as outdoor metal furniture and automotive parts. For example, the consumer to durable, appealing wheel and under-body parts is trending in terms of the implementation of automotive parts.By Coating Method, the electrostatic spray Segment Held the Largest Market Share of Around 85% in 2023Electrostatic spraying certainly lends itself to complex surface coating mainly for both the automotive and consumer goods industries, which often require a high-quality finish with good coverage due to their end-use requirements. For instance, automotive manufacturers are utilizing electrostatic spraying almost completely to coat the wheels and chassis with powder, thus ensuring long-term protection against wear and corrosion. By End-Use Industry Appliances segment held the largest market share around 30% in 2023. The result is a cost-competitive reality bolstered by mass production techniques that have entrenched the market.Buy Full Research Report on Powder Coatings Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1815 Asia-Pacific Held the Largest Market Share of Around 40% in 2023Asia-Pacific emerged as the dominant region in the powder coatings market due to its strong manufacturing base and growing demand for coated products in key industries. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have witnessed significant industrial growth, leading to an increased demand for powder coatings in automotive, consumer goods, and construction applications. Rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and infrastructure development projects have further boosted market expansion in the region. Government regulations promoting environmentally friendly coatings and banning high-VOC content paints have also played a critical role in driving the adoption of powder coatings. 