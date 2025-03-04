Milieu Insight Appoints Kerry Mclaren, Former YouGov UK Head of Commercial, as CEO of UK

Kerry Mclaren, CEO of Milieu Insight UK

Kerry Mclaren, a seasoned sales and client relations specialist, has been appointed UK CEO by Milieu Insight.

Our goal is to empower companies to work smarter, not harder, and to feel like they are part of something bigger, not just another client.” — Kerry Mclaren, CEO of Milieu Insight UK

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milieu Insight , an award-winning global leader in digital survey and brand tracking technology, has announced the appointment of Kerry Mclaren as CEO of the UK. Mclaren, with her impressive commercial background and knowledge of the market, will spearhead Milieu Insight’s rollout across the UK. She will apply her understanding of the market and client needs to develop customer relationships in the UK. Mclaren will also focus on increasing strategic partnerships and leverage her expertise in sales and client-centric solutions to enhance the company's market presence. The appointment of Mclaren comes at an exciting time as Milieu Insight expands its footprint across key markets and strengthens its leadership team to drive the next phase of growth.With over twenty years of experience in sales leadership, client relations, team management, business development, and strategic partnerships, Mclaren brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to her new position at the breakout company from Singapore.This appointment aligns with Milieu Insight’s commitment to its global presence and delivering best-in-class client-centric solutions to disrupt a jaded industry.“Milieu is built on a foundation of trust, collaboration, and delivering real value to our customers. We don't overdo it with a broad portfolio - we focus on what really matters: delivering a smooth, intuitive platform that connects data under one roof. Our goal is to empower companies to work smarter, not harder, and to feel like they are part of something bigger, not just another client. I'm excited to join the Milieu Insight team and contribute to its growth in the UK, bringing these values to a new market and helping businesses unlock the full potential of data-driven decision-making.” said Kerry Mclaren, UK CEO of Milieu Insight.Prior to joining Milieu Insight, Mclaren held key leadership positions at YouGov, across the UK and MENA region, most recently as Head of Commercial UK, and played a key role in growing sales across divisions, including its online data products, such as Omnibus, BrandIndex and Profiles. Over the course of her career, Mclaren has a demonstrable track record of success, and her commercial and leadership skills make her an ideal fit to lead Milieu Insight’s charge in the UK market.In her new role, Mclaren will be responsible for growing Milieu's UK customer base & presence, collaborating with international teams, and solidifying the company's global footprint. Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening Milieu's position in the UK, fostering cross-regional partnerships, and organising operations to provide an efficient, transparent, and high-value customer experience.“Kerry’s deep industry expertise and knowledge of the UK research market make her the perfect choice to spearhead our UK expansion," said Sundip Chahal , CEO at Milieu Insight. “Her experience in driving growth through working closely with clients to deliver on their actual requirements & her ability to identify the right solutions for them will play a crucial role as we continue to provide businesses with fast, actionable insights.”Mclaren and Chahal first worked together at YouGov in 2011, when she was hired to help drive YouGov’s growth across the Middle East. Mclaren worked alongside Chahal to strategically transform an offline custom business into an online, product-focused enterprise, while also educating clients in the region who were still wedded to traditional research methods In her UK roles, they collaborated on key projects, clients & initiatives both in the UK and Globally. Now, they are reuniting at Milieu Insight to bring its dynamic market research solutions to the UK.Milieu Insight has a proven track record of transforming how organisations understand and use consumer insights, providing more accurate, real-time data that enables effective strategies and growth opportunities.The addition of Mclaren means Millieu will provide UK clients with their suite of innovative solutions that allow them to make informed decisions quicker and more efficiently and stay at the forefront of consumer trends and evolving market landscapes.

