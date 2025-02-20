Management Decision Market Size Forecasted to Grow at 13.7% CAGR, Reaching USD 11,647.00 million by 2027

Management Decision Market

Rise in demand of decision management solutions due to increasing critical data and complex business situation

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $4,137.00 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,647.00 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027. Rapidly changing government and industry regulations across countries, rise in demand of decision management solutions, and growing requirement to automate high-volume decisions across the enterprises drive the growth of the global management decision market. However, lack of availability of skilled personnel with sufficient knowledge hinders the market growth. On the other hand, ongoing partnership & product launches as well as increase in spending on analytics are anticipated to offer new opportunities in the coming years. Also, there has been a rise in demand among enterprises to automate business decision-making process to increase productivity of their businesses in the region. This fuels the growth of the market. Further, management decision vendors are willingly investing in the region due to presence of numerous large enterprises, which is opportunistic for the market. Furthermore, number of factors such as technology enhancements, stable economy, optimized infrastructure costs, and others are expected to positively impact the management decision market growth Furthermore, number of factors such as technology enhancements, stable economy, optimized infrastructure costs, and others are expected to positively impact the management decision market growth Based on deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share with nearly three-fifths of the global management decision market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of on-premise management decision software among the heavily regulated industries. However, the cloud-based segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to growing investment in cloud applications. Based on component, the software segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global management decision market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in integration of decision-making software among the organizations, which deals with banking, financial services, & insurance into their business process systems. However, the services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for training & consulting services by considering the necessity of low investment and increase in the demand for expertise to improve decision management capabilities drives the growth of the segment. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Tibco SoftwareFair Isaac CorporationSalesforce.com, Inc.IBM CorporationSAS Institute Inc.Oracle CorporationManthan Software Services Pvt. Ltd.Sapiens InternationalACTICO GmbH.Experian Information Solutions, Inc. On the basis of organization size, the large enterprises segment led the market in 2019, and is expected to continue to remain dominant in the near future owing to surge in adoption of management decision software among large enterprises as they have customers across different regions. Also, taking decision related to businesses is a very important part for large enterprises as they account for high market shares, technical expertise, as well as effective business strategies. However, the small & medium sized enterprises segment is expected to witness highest growth rate, due to surge in adoption of cloud-based management decision software and increase in spending on analytics to take better decision. Furthermore, number of factors such as technology enhancements, stable economy, optimized infrastructure costs, and others are expected to positively impact the market growth. On the basis of industry vertical, the BFSI sector dominated the global market in 2019, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. Banks and financial institutions deal with credit risks and critical financial data due to which the adoption of management decision software is high among this industry. Also, the need to enhance the operational efficiencies among companies has increased due to continuous ongoing changes in the competitive environment. Hence, management decision software allows them to automate their business decision-making process to enhance the operational efficiencies of an organization. Moreover, rise in need to deal with daily recurring operation decisions is further expected to boost the demand for management decision software in this sector. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for nearly two-fifths of the global management decision market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rapid adoption of latest technologies in countries such as the U.S. and Canada and surge in investment in the emerging technologies such as big data, analytics, and cloud platforms. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027. This is due to rise in commercial investments by several companies in the developing countries such as China and India This is due to rise in commercial investments by several companies in the developing countries such as China and India

