Global Artificial Neural Network Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Does The Anticipated Growth And Market Size Of The Artificial Neural Network Look Like?

The artificial neural network market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $0.49 billion in 2024 to $0.58 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.80%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing cyberattacks, increased demand for AI and automation, growth in self-sustained systems, increased adoption of the Internet of Things IoT, and increased cloud adoption.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20716&type=smp

The artificial neural network market size is expected to witness rapid growth in the next few years. It is set to grow to $1.11 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 17.44%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for artificial intelligence AI across industries, increasing demand for cloud-based services, increasing use of voice assistants and conversational AI, increasing usage in drug discovery and healthcare, and rising big data volume. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in machine learning and neural networks, integration with big data and analytics, connectivity with IoT and edge computing, hybrid cloud and edge integration, and integration with 5G networks.

What Are The Primary Growth Drivers Of The Artificial Neural Network Market?

The increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is expected to propel the growth of the artificial neural network market moving forward. A cloud-based solution refers to a service or application that operates on remote servers accessed via the internet, rather than being hosted on local servers or devices. The increasing demand for cloud-based solutions is attributed to their scalability, cost efficiency, enhanced data accessibility, and support for remote collaboration, which meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Artificial neural networks enhance cloud-based solutions by enabling advanced data processing, predictive analytics, and intelligent decision-making capabilities for optimized performance and scalability.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-neural-network-global-market-report

Which Are The Leading Industry Players In The Artificial Neural Network?

Major companies operating in the artificial neural network market are Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, NVIDIA Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., OpenAI Inc., H2O.ai Inc., Anaconda Inc., Clarifai Inc., Neurala Inc., Ward Systems Group, BrainChip Holdings Ltd., NeuroDimension Inc.

What Major Trends Are Shaping The Artificial Neural Network Market?

Major companies operating in the artificial neural network market are focusing on developing innovative platforms, such as AI-based networking platforms, to enhance data processing capabilities, improve predictive analytics, and optimize machine learning models, thereby enabling more efficient and scalable solutions across industries like healthcare, finance, and automotive. AI-based networking platforms refer to advanced systems that integrate artificial intelligence with networking technologies to optimize data flow, enhance network management, and improve overall performance.

How Is The Artificial Neural Network Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Solutions, Platform Or Application Programming Interface API, Services

2 By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4 By Application: Image Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining

5 By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance BFSI, Retail And E-Commerce, IT And Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive

Subsegments:

1 By Solutions: Software Solutions, Hardware Solutions, Deployment Solutions, Data Management Solutions

2 By Platform Or Application Programming Interface API: Cloud-Based Platforms, On-Premise Platforms, Open-Source APIs, Proprietary APIs

3 By Services: Consulting Services, Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services

What Are The Regional Insights On The Artificial Neural Network Market?

North America was the largest region in the artificial neural network market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the artificial neural network market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Respiratory Diseases Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-respiratory-diseases-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Video Surveillance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-video-surveillance-global-market-report

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Orchestration Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/artificial-intelligence-ai-orchestration-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.