Former YouGov Data Products CEO Ted Marzilli Joins Milieu Insight as President of U.S. Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milieu Insight, an award-winning global leader in digital survey and brand tracking technology, has announced the appointment of Ted Marzilli as President of its U.S. market. Marzilli, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in market research, will lead the company’s strategic direction in the U.S., ensuring alignment with Milieu Insight’s global vision while tailoring activities to local market dynamics. As President, he will be responsible for driving market expansion and business growth to establish Milieu Insight as a dominant player in the region.With a distinguished career spanning more than two decades in the industry, Marzilli brings a wealth of experience in scaling businesses. Previously, Marzilli held key leadership positions as CEO of YouGov Data Products (2012–2019) and CEO of YouGov Direct (2019–2022). During his previous tenure, the company's syndicated revenue increased from a modest start of £1 million in 2008 to over £50 million by 2019.Milieu Insight has gained great recognition for its intuitive and tech-driven approach to market research, offering a seamless user experience and highly accurate data collection. As President of the U.S. market, Marzilli will provide strategic oversight, ensuring the company’s objectives and initiatives align with its global vision. His responsibilities will include shaping Milieu Insight’s U.S. strategy, advising on market expansion, and cultivating key partnerships to strengthen the company’s position in the region while collaborating closely with the global leadership team. His immediate goals include building a high-performing local team and launching Milieu's suite of market research solutions, such as their advanced audience profiling solution, to establish Milieu Insight as a premier research insights provider.Marzilli and Milieu Insight’s CEO, Sundip Chahal , first crossed paths at YouGov, where they worked together to drive the company’s growth. Now, they are reuniting at Milieu Insight to bring its dynamic market research solutions to the U.S.“Milieu Insight’s entry into the U.S. marks a huge milestone in our global expansion strategy, reinforcing our commitment to transforming the market research landscape.” said Sundip Chahal, CEO of Milieu Insight. “Ted’s leadership, deep industry expertise, and proven ability to scale businesses make him the ideal person to lead this next chapter - he was our top pick to lead the U.S.”“Our goal is to make high-quality insights more accessible and actionable for brands, agencies, and media owners, allowing them to quickly uncover the insights they need to drive business growth.” said Ted Marzilli, President at Milieu Insight U.S.A common problem for businesses dealing with dispersed and overpowering data sources is addressed by Milieu Insight's product suite, which makes data access and analysis easier. The company’s agile and intuitive approach will cater to a diverse U.S. client base - ranging from major advertisers and media agencies to local governments - seeking better community engagement strategies.“Every client interaction provides an opportunity to refine our offerings and improve the value we deliver,” Marzilli added. “Milieu Insight has built a strong foundation, and our goal is to ensure that the U.S. market benefits from the same level of expertise and innovation that has driven the company’s success in other global regions.”With a strong foundation and a visionary leader at the helm, Milieu Insight is well-positioned to make a lasting impact in the U.S. Marzilli’s strategic expertise, combined with the company’s innovative platform, is set to drive new opportunities and solidify Milieu’s standing as a disruptive force in the industry. The company’s expansion efforts align with its broader vision of becoming a globally recognized platform for audience measurement, brand tracking, and consumer insights.Marzilli’s leadership philosophy centers on building strong internal teams and fostering trusted client relationships. Having spent nearly 15 years at YouGov, he understands the power of collaboration and accountability in scaling a business. His approach empowers employees to take ownership of their roles, fostering a culture of accountability and high performance. With this leadership style, Milieu Insight is set to attract top talent and establish a strong foothold in the U.S. market.In the coming months, Marzilli will also lead efforts to build a strong senior leadership team to support long-term growth and strengthen Milieu’s position in the region.

