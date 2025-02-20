Press Release

Nokia’s Corteca Cloud for device and Wi-Fi management adds hundreds of legacy broadband devices #MWC25

Nokia Corteca Cloud now supports over 400 legacy broadband devices from over 30 manufacturers, providing CSPs with a single pane of glass that simplifies in-home Wi-Fi and device management.

Both the traditional TR-069 and the new TR-369 industry standard protocols are supported by the Nokia Corteca Cloud, providing a smooth transition path for CSPs.

For the past 20 years, TR-069 has been the industry standard for managing, provisioning, and troubleshooting over 1 billion broadband devices.

20 February 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is adding support for 415 legacy TR-069-based broadband devices to its Corteca Cloud. Supporting both the legacy TR-069 and new TR-369 protocols, Nokia’s Corteca Cloud provides CSPs with a single pane of glass for legacy and new broadband devices, simplifying in-home Wi-Fi connectivity and device management.

For the past 20 years, the TR-069 protocol has been used to manage approximately 1 billion broadband devices worldwide, enabling CSPs to remotely provision and maintain customer-premises equipment (CPE). The new TR-369 protocol introduces significant new capabilities for new devices, but transitioning away from TR-069 will take years. By supporting both protocols, Nokia’s Corteca Cloud allows CSPs to manage devices efficiently today while adapting for the future.

Key benefits of Nokia’s Corteca Cloud for CSPs:

Smooth transition from TR-069 to TR-369 – A single pane of glass supports both TR-069 and TR-369, allowing CSPs to transition at their own pace.

– A single pane of glass supports both TR-069 and TR-369, allowing CSPs to transition at their own pace. Scalability & efficiency – Simplifies management of multiple customer devices, including third-party hardware, and reduces operational complexity.

– Simplifies management of multiple customer devices, including third-party hardware, and reduces operational complexity. Remote operations – Enables CSPs to configure, troubleshoot, and upgrade devices remotely, minimizing the need for on-site visits.

– Enables CSPs to configure, troubleshoot, and upgrade devices remotely, minimizing the need for on-site visits. Reduced support costs – Automates Wi-Fi monitoring to proactively resolve issues, lowering customer support calls.

Justin Doucette, Head of WiFi and Software, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “Service providers need a practical path to the future, not a forced transition. By supporting both TR-069 and TR-369, Nokia Corteca Cloud gives operators the flexibility to manage today’s networks while preparing for what’s next— without disruption. Our solution provides a smooth evolution path and a single pane of glass for seamless visibility and control.”

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

