DCMA analyst recognized by congressional rep

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. –

A New Jersey congressional representative’s office recognized a Defense Contract Management Agency management analyst for his volunteer efforts to support the military veteran community.

Orlando Miranda, a management analyst with DCMA Springfield here, was recognized by Representative Mikie Sherrill as one of the "2024 Heroes" within her district.

Miranda, who was humbled and honored to be recognized, joined the agency a year ago after retiring from the Army with 28 years of military service in 2023.

“To be nominated is a recognition in itself, but to actually receive the award from Congresswoman Sherrill is an affirmation of the sacrifices, hard work, and dedication not just of myself but of all those who stand alongside me,” Miranda said. “It's a reflection of the collective effort of every veteran, service member, and supporter who embodies the spirit of service to our country.”

Miranda said the recognition came from his advocacy work for veterans’ rights, building programs to support their transition to civilian life and fostering community initiatives.

“My work has always been about uplifting others, especially my fellow veterans,” he said. “I've strived to live by the values of service, integrity and dedication.”

Miranda said serving the nation is one of the highest honors of his life, and the recognition is the result of countless people: friends, family, mentors, and community members who believe in the mission and work tirelessly to make a difference.

“I've always believed that true leadership is rooted in selflessness and action,” he said. “Service to others, whether it's defending our freedoms, uplifting our communities, or simply being there for someone in need, is a cornerstone of who I am.”

Miranda believes serving others strengthens our nation and leaves a legacy of compassion, resilience and unity for the next generation.

“Any recognition like this is never a solo achievement,” he said. “It's about ensuring that no veteran or community member feels left behind. This award represents the impact of collective efforts and the belief that when one of us rises, we all rise!”