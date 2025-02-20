Bitget Wallet Maximizes Pi Airdrop Utility with Full Mainnet Support

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced full support for the Pi airdrop as its mainnet launches on February 20 at 8:00 (UTC), 2025. As one of the first multi-chain wallets to integrate Pi's mainnet, Bitget Wallet offers a secure platform for users to claim, store, and swap Pi tokens, ensuring seamless participation in its expanding ecosystem.

Pi Network (PI) is a cryptocurrency project focused on accessibility, allowing users to mine tokens directly from their mobile devices without expensive hardware. Pi Network has attracted over 100 million participants with its mobile-first mining model, highlighting the potential of community-driven adoption. Its mainnet launch represents a pivotal transition from a closed system to an open blockchain infrastructure, where the viability of Pi's ecosystem will be tested through real-world use cases and network scalability.

Beyond simple transactions, Pi tokens can be used for peer-to-peer transfers, payments in merchant marketplaces, and staking for network security and governance. These functions provide practical applications for users looking to maximize the value of their Pi holdings. However, as Pi transitions to an open blockchain, its mainnet launch will serve as the first real test of whether these utilities can be fully realized at scale. The success of Pi's ecosystem will depend on how well it supports active transactions, sustainable incentives, and broader adoption beyond speculation.

Bitget Wallet enhances Pi holders' ability to utilize their tokens efficiently. Users can securely store and trade Pi, stake tokens for passive income, and make real-world payments. The wallet's low transaction fees, instant swaps with no slippage, and ability to trade without mainnet gas fees create a seamless user experience. Additionally, Bitget Wallet's bank-grade security, including multi-signature cold storage and 2FA verification, ensures asset protection. Multi-chain support allows users to swap Pi across networks, including Solana, BSC, Ethereum and more.

To drive adoption, Bitget Wallet is launching dedicated campaigns to enhance liquidity and encourage broader participation. As part of its initiatives, Bitget Wallet will host an X Space AMA session " PI Launches: What's Next for PI? ", inviting the community to discuss Pi’s future while offering users a chance to win rewards. Participants who drop screenshots of their Pi holdings in Bitget Wallet will be eligible to share a $314 USDT prize pool. With Pi's momentum continuing to grow, Bitget Wallet is positioning itself as the go-to platform for Pi holders looking to maximize their assets and expand their onchain activities.

"Pi Network's mainnet launch is a defining moment—not just for Pi, but for the broader Web3 movement," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "While its limited market supply and strong network effects may drive early interest, its long-term success will depend on real-world utility beyond speculation. The challenge is building an ecosystem where users hold, transact, and find lasting value. At Bitget Wallet, we are committed to equipping users with the right tools to navigate this evolving landscape."

