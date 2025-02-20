In-memory Database Market is likely to expand USD 30.4 billion at 19.3% CAGR by 2031

In-memory Database Market Value

The in-memory database market is driven by ML growth, IoT & BYOD adoption, rising data volumes, and demand for self-service BI tools.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global in-memory database market generated $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $30.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 19.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.Machine learning expansion with the adoption of IoT (Internet Of Things) and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trends, increase in volume of data, and self-service BI tools are majorly driving the growth of the In-memory database market. However, data security and privacy concerns hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, improved scalability and security with cloud-based in-memory analytics present new opportunities for the market in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 345 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31497 An in-memory database (IMDB) stores data in a computer's main memory instead of a disk, enabling faster response times by eliminating disk query delays. IMDBs are essential for applications requiring real-time data management and rapid processing. Industries such as telecommunications, banking, travel, and gaming benefit from their speed and efficiency. Also known as a main memory database (MMDB), real-time database (RTDB), or in-memory database system (IMDS), the in-memory database market is segmented by deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, application, and processing type.Covid-19 Scenario1. The in-memory database market witnessed unconstructive expansion during the first half of 2020. The global lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic caused media houses, offices, and manufacturing divisions to shut down.2. However, the demand for in-memory databases is expected to gain steady traction over the coming years, owing to the need for scalable and customized software.3. The growing health awareness among individuals directed various doctors and healthcare workers to deliver their services over applications. This factor is anticipated to contribute to the market growth in the future.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A31497 Based on region, the market in North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global in-memory database market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Continuous technological advancements and new inventions are the major factors driving the in-memory database market in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. This is due to the rise in use of IoT, AI, and emerging technologies in Asia-Pacific. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.Leading Market PlayersAltibase CorporationCouchbase, Inc.DataStax, Inc.GridGain Systems, Inc.International Business Machine (IBM)Microsoft CorporationMcObject LLCOracle CorporationRedisRaima, Inc.SingleStore, Inc.SAP SETIBCO Software, Inc.Teradata CorporationVmware, Inc.Volt Active DataThe report analyzes these key players of the global in-memory database market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. 