North America Leads the Beta-Glucan Boom: Market Insights & Industry Innovations

Delray Beach, FL, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beta-glucan market is experiencing significant growth, with its valuation estimated at USD 542 million in 2024 and projected to reach USD 800 million by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This expansion is driven by increasing demand for nutritional supplements, fueled by urbanization and fast-paced modern lifestyles. As consumers seek healthier food options, food additives like beta-glucan are gaining traction for their ability to enhance nutritional value without adverse effects.

Both conventional and organic food sectors are seeing heightened demand for natural ingredients. A 2022 report by BakeryandSnacks highlights that 47% of global consumers prefer natural products, while 55% prioritize natural attributes in at least one product category. This shift in consumer preferences, along with stringent EU regulations limiting synthetic additives, has led to substantial growth in the food additives market.

Beta-Glucan’s Expanding Role in Industrial Applications

Beta-glucan has long been recognized for its immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory, and cholesterol-lowering properties. However, its applications are now extending beyond health and nutrition. Emerging research suggests beta-glucan could serve as a sustainable alternative in food packaging, replacing petroleum-based plastics. A 2020 study published in the Journal of Applied Polymer Science demonstrated that beta-glucan-based films exhibit strong mechanical properties, making them suitable as edible coatings for fresh produce to prolong shelf life.

Additionally, the European Commission's Joint Research Centre has explored beta-glucan as a coating agent for paper-based packaging, enhancing water resistance and durability. Industry leaders like Biopack have introduced beta-glucan-based coatings, aligning with global sustainability efforts and reducing environmental impact.

North America Leading the Beta-Glucan Market

North American beta-glucan market is expected to contribute the largest share to the, driven by its incorporation in food and beverages as thickening agents, fat substitutes, dietary fiber, and hypocholesterolemic agents. Key players like Merck (US) and Lesaffre (US) are at the forefront of this sector, leveraging technological advancements to expand product applications.

Health-conscious consumers in the US are shifting toward low-calorie and low-fat food options due to rising concerns about obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Data from the CDC and the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2021-2022) indicate that the adult obesity rate reached 42.4% in 2020-2021. The growing awareness of oat beta-glucan’s immune-boosting properties is further driving market expansion in the region. Similarly, in Canada and Mexico, the increasing use of healthy food additives is fueling beta-glucan demand.

Yeast as a Prominent Source of Beta-Glucan

The yeast segment is expected to witness the fastest growth within the beta-glucan market from 2024 to 2029. Yeast-based beta-glucan production is favored for its scalability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Yeast species like Saccharomyces cerevisiae are commonly utilized for their immune-modulating and cholesterol-lowering effects. Industrial advancements in biotechnological processes and genetic engineering have enhanced yeast's potential as a sustainable source of beta-glucan, making it a key driver of market growth.

The Rapid Growth of Beta-Glucan in Dietary Supplements

The dietary supplement segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application of beta-glucan. Companies are leveraging yeast-derived beta-glucan in health and wellness products. For example, Swisse Wellness, an Australian brand, launched Beta-Immune Booster in 2021, featuring beta-glucan from Saccharomyces cerevisiae. The product has gained popularity for its immune-supporting properties, reflecting increasing consumer interest in natural and effective dietary aids.

The beta-glucan market is poised for substantial growth, driven by rising consumer demand for natural and health-promoting ingredients. Expanding industrial applications, particularly in sustainable packaging, further enhance its market potential. With North America leading in market share and yeast emerging as a key source, the beta-glucan sector is set to witness robust advancements over the coming years. As the food and supplement industries continue to innovate, beta-glucan is expected to solidify its position as a critical ingredient in health and wellness solutions.

Prominent Leaders in Beta-Glucan Market

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Tate & Lyle PLC (London)

DSM Firmenich (Switzerland)

Merck (US)

Kemin Industries (US)

Alltech (US)

AngelYeast Co. Ltd (China)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Leiber (Germany)

Lesaffre (France)

Associated British Foods Plc (UK)

Biorigin (Brazil)

Ceapro Inc. (Canada)

Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd. (US)

