FTC Sends More Than $19.8 Million in Refunds to Consumers Harmed by Aqua Finance’s Deceptive Sales Tactics

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $19.8 million in refunds to consumers who were harmed by deceptive sales tactics from household water treatment funding company Aqua Finance.

The FTC filed a lawsuit in May 2024 against Aqua Finance, charging that the company’s nationwide network of dealers, in door-to-door sales, deceived consumers about the financing terms for water filtering and softening products. According to the complaint, the false claims left consumers with hundreds to thousands of dollars in unexpected debt and large interest payments, while its financing terms impaired some consumers’ ability to sell or refinance their homes. The company agreed to a settlement with the FTC that requires the company to closely monitor its dealers and make clear disclosures to consumers. The settlement also required the company to provide $23.6 million in debt relief to consumers in addition to providing money for refunds.

The FTC is sending checks to 29,653 affected consumers. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Epiq Systems, at 888-884-8509, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $285 million in refunds to consumers across the country.