Minister’s statement on treaty commissioner appointment

CANADA, February 19 - Christine Boyle, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, has released the following statement on a newly appointed commissioner to the BC Treaty Commission:

“I wish to congratulate George Abbott on being appointed by the Government of British Columbia to a two-year term at the BC Treaty Commission as the commissioner.

“In recent years, First Nations, Canada and B.C. have been focused on creating innovative agreements that are strong but flexible, and better suited to addressing the needs of individual Nations.

“Abbott is a seasoned diplomat who has significant experience of working with First Nations, local governments, labour and business, and has a track record of engaging shoulder to shoulder with First Nations on agreements that advance reconciliation and self-determination to build a stronger province.

“First elected in 1996, Abbott served with distinction as a member of the legislative assembly for 17 years, including 12 years as a cabinet minister. Over his many years of public service, Abbott led portfolios in Indigenous relations, sustainable resource management, health and education.

“Throughout his time in elected office, Abbott had many notable achievements, including introducing the historic Haida Gwaii Reconciliation Act in 2010 and working with First Nations leaders to officially name the large area of coastal waters off the southern coast as the Salish Sea. During his role as minister of Aboriginal relations and reconciliation (now the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation), Abbott regularly engaged in the work of the Treaty Commission as the Province’s principal in the tripartite treaty negotiations process.

“He served as chair for the Institute for Health System Transformation and Sustainability until December 2024. He is the current board chair at Technical Safety BC. He completed his doctorate in political science at the University of Victoria in April 2019.

“I’d also like to acknowledge and thank Angela Wesley, who is serving her third term as the provincially appointed commissioner, for her important contributions to advancing reconciliation through treaties, agreements and other constructive arrangements.

“Since her initial appointment in December 2018, she has brought her wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of commissioner. Thanks to her years of service to the Treaty Commission, she has helped shape many significant moments in treaty negotiations in B.C., including the initialling of three treaties last summer with K’ómoks, Kitselas and Kitsumkalum First Nations.

“The success of the treaty negotiations process is possible because of the hard work and dedication of individuals like Angela Wesley, George Abbott and all the other treaty commissioners.

“I look forward to continuing the work of my predecessors, by working in partnership with the Treaty Commission and alongside my colleagues in the federal government and the First Nations Summit, to support progress in negotiations of modern treaties, agreements and other constructive arrangements.”