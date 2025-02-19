Zion Health Inc. Introduces Pheromone-Infused Santal White Body Lotion for Hydrated, Alluring Skin

This rich formula, featuring grape seed oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and ionic clay minerals, hydrates and replenishes the skin while enhancing your natural allure. Zion Health Inc. is dedicated to developing high-quality, natural, and clay-based personal care products that promote wellness and sustainability.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. is proud to unveil its latest innovation in skincare: Pheromone-Infused Santal White Body Lotion , a luxurious daily moisturizer designed to nourish, hydrate, and enhance your natural allure. Infused with a captivating pheromone fragrance, this lotion blends deeply conditioning plant-based oils and mineral-rich ionic clay to replenish the skin while elevating confidence with its warm, sophisticated scent.This rich, fast-absorbing formula features a curated blend of grape seed oil, jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and aloe leaf juice, providing long-lasting hydration and restoring skin vitality. Infused with ionic clay minerals, the lotion also helps detoxify, soothe inflammation, and infuse essential nutrients for a visibly healthier complexion. The signature Santal White fragrance offers an inviting balance of warm spices, softwoods, and a touch of citrus zest, creating an unforgettable sensory experience.Key Benefits:Infused with a Pheromone Fragrance – Designed to boost confidence and enhance natural attraction.Deep Hydration & Skin Renewal – A blend of nourishing oils replenishes moisture and improves skin texture.Ionic Clay Minerals – Detoxifies and enriches the skin with 57 essential trace minerals.Fast-Absorbing & Non-Greasy – Leaves skin silky smooth without residue.Clean Beauty Formula – Vegan, cruelty-free, and free from aluminum, sulfates, parabens, and gluten.Ingredient Highlights:Ionic Clay Minerals – Provide gentle exfoliation, detoxify, and deliver essential skin-loving minerals.Sweet Almond Oil – Deeply hydrates, improves skin tone, and reduces the appearance of stretch marks.Grape Seed Oil – Rich in antioxidants, it strengthens the skin barrier and reduces inflammation.Yarrow Flower Extract – Helps tighten and tone the skin while restoring moisture.Aloe Leaf Juice – Soothes irritation, enhances elasticity, and reduces hyperpigmentation.How to Use:Apply a generous amount of Pheromone-Infused Santal White Body Lotion to damp or dry skin daily for best results. For a longer-lasting fragrance, pair it with Zion Health Inc.’s Pheromone-Infused Deodorant.Full Ingredient List:Aqua (Purified Water), Sorbitol, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglycerides, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerine, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, 1,2-Hexanediol (and) Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Santal White Fragrance, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Carbomer, Panthenol, Allantoin, Tocopherols, Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Matricaria recutita Chamomilla (Chamomile) Flower Extract, Achillea Millefolium (Yarrow) Flower Extract, Clay Minerals (Ionic).About Zion Health Inc.:Zion Health Inc. is a trusted leader in natural, non-toxic personal care, offering clean, earth-derived solutions that enhance skin, body, and hair health. By combining innovative formulations with nature’s most powerful ingredients, Zion Health Inc. is committed to delivering high-performance, sustainable skincare that prioritizes both effectiveness and purity.

