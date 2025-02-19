Ineffective Care for African American Decubitus Ulcers: The Evidence is Clear

Dr. Greg Vigna

African Americans face higher risks of pressure injuries, sepsis, and death in hospitals, with inadequate care post-discharge, leading to poor outcomes

Acute care hospitals are discharging patients with Stage III and Stage IV decubitus ulcers to skilled nursing homes or long-term acute care hospitals that don’t offer the necessary standard of care.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Across the United States, patients are suffering hospital acquired decubitus ulcers with African Americans most at risk. Compared with Whites, rates of sepsis and death is higher for African Americans,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney, Board Certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

What did the authors of “Outcomes of Pressure Ulcer Injuries Classified by Race: A 10-year Nationwide Analysis”, published in Cureus, 2024 Oct 8; 16(10); e71097 say?:

“Pressure injury patients were more likely than controls to be male. PI patients were more likely to be older than non-PI patients (75+ years). PI patients were more likely to be on Medicare or Medicaid than private insurance…. Compared to Whites, African

Americans were at higher risk of pressure injuries. Among PI patients, White patients had a lower risk of death compared to African Americans. African Americans had lower rates of acute kidney injury compared to Whites. Compared to Whites, rates of sepsis were higher for African Americans.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national decubitus ulcer attorney, former long-term acute care hospital physician, states “Across the United States, acute care hospitals are discharging patients with serious Stage III and Stage IV decubitus ulcers to skilled nursing homes or long-term acute care hospitals that don’t offer the standard of care that includes reconstructive plastic surgery. Essentially, the acute hospitals are discharging patients with bedsores they have caused, and they knowingly send patients to facilities that cannot provide the standard of care that requires reconstructive surgery. Patients who are not salvaged with reconstructive surgery have an increased risk of malnutrition, sepsis, septic shock, and death.”

What is the prognosis for a patient with a pelvic Stage IV decubitus ulcer complicated by osteomyelitis?

“Within 1 year, 56 (63%) patients were readmitted, 38 (44%) patients were readmitted due to complications from osteomyelitis, and 15 (17%) died. Among patients with decubitus-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo myocutaneous flapping, outcomes were generally poor regardless of treatment, and not significantly improved with prolonged antibiotics,” says Dr. Damioli.

What do the Wound Healing Society Guidelines 2023 update say about flaps for cure?

“Preamble: Surgical treatment of pressure injury/ulcers is often considered to be a final invasive choice for wounds refractory to less aggressive care or for use when rapid closure is indicated, however, recent literature suggests that surgery can and should be performed safely in properly selected patients”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Patients with hospital-acquired decubitus ulcers are being discharged by hospitals without being offered treatment for cure. We represent the injured across the country as they seek justice for the harm they have suffered and the ineffective care they have been provided.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney who has managed hundreds of patients with serious bedsores pre-flap and post-flap. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Ben Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide on a non-exclusive basis.

