Ferroglobe Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

Introducing 2025 Adj. EBITDA guidance of $100-$170 million

  • Posted adjusted EBITDA of $153.8 million for the full year 2024 and $9.8 million for the fourth quarter
  • Generated $164.1 million of free cash flow for the full year and $14.1 million for the fourth quarter
  • Trade measures to ensure fair trade in the U.S. and Europe are progressing well
  • Increasing quarterly dividend by 7.7% to $0.014 per share
  • Paid quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share in December
  • Repurchased approximately 482,000 shares during the fourth quarter

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) (“Ferroglobe”, the “Company”, or the “Parent”), a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys, today announces financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024.

Financial Highlights

            %       %           %
($ in millions, except EPS)   Q4 2024   Q3 2024   Q/Q   Q4 2023   Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   Y/Y
                                           
Sales   $ 367.5     $ 433.5     (15.2 )%   $ 376.0     (2.2 )%   $ 1,643.9   $ 1,650.0   (0.4 )%
Net (loss) income attributable to the parent   $ (46.4 )   $ 18.8     (346.8 )%   $ (11.1 )   (317.6 )%   $ 5.2   $ 82.7   (93.7 )%
Adj. EBITDA   $ 9.8     $ 60.4     (83.7 )%   $ 60.3     (83.7 )%   $ 153.8   $ 315.2   (51.2 )%
Adjusted diluted EPS   $ 0.03     $ 0.11     (75.7 )%   $ 0.07     (60.7 )%   $ 0.28   $ 0.68   (58.8 )%
Operating cash flow   $ 32.1     $ 11.1     188.8 %   $ 28.7     11.7 %   $ 243.3   $ 178.4   36.4 %
Capital expenditures1   $ 17.9     $ 21.2     (15.2 )%   $ 25.5     (29.7 )%   $ 79.2   $ 86.5   (8.4 )%
Free cash flow2   $ 14.1     $ (10.0 )   241.0 %   $ 3.2     341.1 %   $ 164.1   $ 91.9   78.5 %

(1) Cash outflows for capital expenditures
(2) Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures

Dr. Marco Levi, Ferroglobe’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 was a successful year for Ferroglobe with many accomplishments. We achieved an adjusted EBITDA per our guidance and generated strong free cash flow, which was used to repay our senior secured notes. This strong free cash flow and balance sheet enabled us to initiate the capital return program, including dividends and share repurchases, while positioning the company for growth. We are optimistic that, while there are uncertainties in the markets, demand will begin improving in the second half of 2025.”

“Material progress has been made in implementing trade measures with the US Department of Commerce, imposing strong final anti-dumping and countervailing duties on Russian ferrosilicon imports while continuing to investigate the cases against Brazil, Kazakhstan, and Malaysia. The European Commission initiated its safeguard investigation into the imports of silicon metals, silicon alloys and manganese alloys into the EU. Ferroglobe, being a local producer in both the US and Europe, will be a beneficiary of these trade measures as they will reduce artificially low-priced competitive products in the market, helping the market to stabilize.

“We are issuing adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2025 of $100 million to $170 million. The wide variance in our guidance reflects uncertainties related to trade measures, market conditions and geopolitical factors,” concluded Dr. Levi.

Consolidated Sales

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Ferroglobe reported sales of $367.5 million, a decrease of 15.2% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 2.2% from the comparable prior year period. This decrease compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to lower sales volumes in our portfolio of products, partially offset by higher tons sold in manganese-based alloys. Sales of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys and manganese-based alloys declined by $32.2 million, $16.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively, compared with the prior quarter.

For the full year 2024, sales were $1,644 million versus $1,650 million in the prior year, a decrease of 0.4%. This decrease was mainly driven by a 17.6% decrease in silicon-based alloys revenue, partially offset by a 28.4% increase in Manganese-Based Alloys revenues.

Product Category Highlights

Silicon Metal

                               
($,000)   Q4 2024   Q3 2024   % Q/Q   Q4 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   49,797     56,910     (12.5 )%   49,761     0.1 %   222,762     194,385     14.6 %
Average selling price ($/MT):   3,240     3,401     (4.7 )%   3,371     (3.9 )%   3,262     3,715     (12.2 )%
                                 
Silicon Metal Revenue   161,342     193,551     (16.6 )%   167,744     (3.8 )%   726,650     722,140     0.6 %
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA   16,849     40,554     (58.5 )%   22,188     (24.1 )%   108,058     216,534     (50.1 )%
Silicon Metal Adj.EBITDA Margin   10.4 %   21.0 %       13.2 %       14.9 %   30.0 %    
                                           

Silicon metal revenue in the fourth quarter was $161.3 million, a decrease of 16.6% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 3.8% from the year-ago period. The average selling price decreased by 4.7%, and shipments decreased by 12.5% due to lower volumes, mainly in EMEA. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon metal decreased 58.5% to $16.8 million during the fourth quarter, compared with $40.6 million in the prior quarter. The softening in adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was mainly driven by lower average selling prices and higher energy costs.

Silicon-Based Alloys

                               
($,000)   Q4 2024   Q3 2024   % Q/Q   Q4 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   39,417     45,489     (13.3 )%   46,446     (15.1 )%   183,030     191,431     (4.4 )%
Average selling price ($/MT):   2,159     2,237     (3.5 )%   2,300     (6.1 )%   2,208     2,562     (13.8 )%
                                 
Silicon-based Alloys Revenue   85,101     101,759     (16.4 )%   106,826     (20.3 )%   404,130     490,446     (17.6 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA   3,093     2,356     31.3 %   34,973     (91.2 )%   30,060     114,111     (73.7 )%
Silicon-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin   3.6 %   2.3 %       32.7 %       7.4 %   23.3 %    
                                           

Silicon-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $85.1 million, a decrease of 16.4% over the prior quarter and a decrease of 20.3% from the year-ago period. Shipments decreased by 13.3%, which was attributable to weak demand in the US and Europe, mainly in the auto and construction end markets. Adjusted EBITDA for silicon-based alloys increased to $3.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of 31.3% compared with $2.4 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin improvement was primarily driven by lower raw material costs.

Manganese-Based Alloys

                               
($,000)   Q4 2024   Q3 2024   % Q/Q   Q4 2023   % Y/Y   YTD 2024   YTD 2023   % Y/Y
Shipments in metric tons:   67,712     64,495     5.0 %   61,404     10.3 %   275,991     227,243     21.5 %
Average selling price ($/MT):   1,159     1,391     (16.7 )%   985     17.7 %   1,206     1,141     5.7 %
                                 
Manganese-based Alloys Revenue   78,478     89,713     (12.5 )%   60,483     29.8 %   332,845     259,284     28.4 %
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA   7,091     27,854     (74.5 )%   23,886     (70.3 )%   54,297     37,994     42.9 %
Manganese-based Alloys Adj.EBITDA Margin   9.0 %   31.0 %       39.5 %       16.3 %   14.7 %    
                                           

Manganese-based alloy revenue in the fourth quarter was $78.5 million, a decrease of 12.5% over the prior quarter and an increase of 29.8% from the year-ago period. The average realized selling price decreased by 16.7% and total shipments increased by 5.0%. Adjusted EBITDA for the manganese-based alloys portfolio decreased to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of 74.5% compared with $27.9 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin was mainly driven by lower selling prices and higher manganese ore costs.

Raw materials and energy consumption for production

Raw materials and energy consumption for production was $250.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 versus $255.1 million in the prior quarter, a decrease of 1.7%. As a percentage of sales, raw materials and energy consumption for production was 68.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 58.8% in the third quarter. The increase in cost as a percentage of sales was driven by higher energy and raw materials costs, including manganese ore.

For the full-year 2024, raw materials and energy consumption for production were $1,027 million, or 62.5% of sales, versus $879 million, or 53.3% of sales in 2023. The increase in these costs as a percent of sales was mainly driven by lower prices and higher energy costs.

Net (Loss) Income Attributable to the Parent

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss attributable to the parent was $46.4 million, or $(0.25) per diluted share, compared to a net income attributable to the parent of $18.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share in the third quarter. This decrease is primarily attributable to $61.3 million recorded in impairment of the Company’s cash-generating units which were not recorded in the prior period. The Company reported adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.03 for the fourth quarter, compared with adjusted earnings per share of $0.11 per share in the prior quarter.

For the full year 2024, net profit attributable to the parent was $5.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to $82.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share for the full year 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

In the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $9.8 million, or 2.7% of sales, a decrease of 11.3% compared to adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million, or 13.9% of sales, from the third quarter of 2024. This was mainly driven by higher costs and reduced pricing.

For the full year 2024, adjusted EBITDA was $153.8 million, or 9.4% of sales, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $315.2 million, or 19.1% of sales, for the full year 2023. The reduction is largely related to lower average sales prices and an increase in energy costs.

Total Cash, Adjusted Gross Debt and Working Capital

                          %
($ in millions)   Q4 2024   Q3 2024   $   %   Q4 2023   $ Y/Y
                                   
Total Cash1   $ 133.3   $ 120.8   12.5     10.3 %   $ 137.6     (4.4 )   (3.2 )%
Adjusted Gross Debt2   $ 94.4   $ 89.0   5.3     6.0 %   $ 238.5     (144.1 )   (60.4 )%
Net Cash/ (Debt)   $ 38.9   $ 31.8   7.1     22.4 %   $ (100.9 )   139.7     138.6 %
Total Working Capital3   $ 460.8   $ 528.6   (67.8 )   (12.8 )%   $ 510.7     (49.9 )   (9.8 )%

(1) Total cash is comprised of restricted cash, cash and cash equivalents
(2) Adjusted gross debt excludes bank borrowings on factoring program and impact of leasing standard IFRS16 for each of the periods presented
(3) Total working capital comprised of inventories, trade receivables and other receivables minus trade and other payables

The Company’s total cash was $133.3 million as of December 31, 2024, up $12.5 million from $120.8 million as of September 30, 2024.

During the fourth quarter, the Company generated $32.1 million in cash flow from operating activities, used $4.8 million in cash flows from investing activities and used $9.9 million in cash flows from financing activities due to repayments of bank borrowings of $14.8 million, lease payments of $4.5 million, dividend payments of $2.4 million, interest payments of $2.0 million and share repurchases of $1.9 million, partially offset by cash proceeds from promissory notes of $10.3 million and sale-leaseback financing of $6.1 million.

For the full year 2024, the Company generated $243.3 million of operating cash flow and used $66.9 million of cash in investing activities and $175.5 million in financing activities.

Total working capital was $460.8 million on December 31, 2024, down from $528.6 million on September 30, 2024. The $67.8 million decrease in working capital balance during the quarter was due to a $60.6 million decrease in inventories, and a $37.3 million decrease in trade and other receivables, partially offset by a $30.1 million decrease in trade and other payables.

Beatriz García-Cos, Ferroglobe’s Chief Financial Officer, commented, “We achieved many of our targets in 2024, including paying off our senior secured notes and achieving a net cash positive position, which was $38.9 million, at the end of the year. We reduced our total working capital by approximately $50 million during the year and initiated our capital return program consisting of quarterly dividends and share repurchases.”

Capital Returns

During the fourth quarter, Ferroglobe repurchased 481,578 shares at an average price of $4.02 per share and paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.013 per share on December 20, 2024. Our next cash dividend of $0.014 per share will be paid on March 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 20, 2025.

Conference Call

Ferroglobe invites all interested persons to participate on its conference call at 8:30 AM, Eastern Time on February 20, 2025. The call may also be accessed via an audio webcast.

To join via phone:
Conference call participants should pre-register using this link
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIb6e61c804d2b45609dc3abc37310abd0

Once registered, you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

To join via webcast:
A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible here:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/frvjkywe

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading global producer of silicon metal, silicon- and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, electronics, automotive, consumer products, construction, and energy. The Company is based in London. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain assumptions of management and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations. Forward-looking statements often use forward-looking terminology, including words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “guidance”, “intends”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “potential”, “predicts”, “seek”, “target”, “will” and words of similar meaning or the negative thereof.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that management believe to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result, Ferroglobe’s actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control.

Forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein represent the Company’s goals and are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods.

All information in this press release is as of the date of its release. Ferroglobe does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect new information, events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

This document may contain summarized, non-audited or non-GAAP financial information. The information contained herein should therefore be considered as a whole and in conjunction with all the public information regarding the Company available, including any other documents released by the Company that may contain more detailed information. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales, working capital as a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin, working capital, adjusted net profit, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross debt and net cash(debt), are non-IFRS financial metrics that management uses in its decision making. Ferroglobe has included these financial metrics to provide supplemental measures of its performance. The Company believes these metrics are important and useful to investors because they eliminate items that have less bearing on the Company’s current and future operating performance and highlight trends in its core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Alex Rotonen, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: investor.relations@ferroglobe.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cristina Feliu Roig
Vice President, Communications & Public Affairs
Email: corporate.comms@ferroglobe.com

 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
                               
    For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Twelve
Months Ended		   For the Twelve
Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Sales   $ 367,505     $ 433,533     $ 375,951     $ 1,643,939     $ 1,650,034  
Raw materials and energy consumption for production     (250,763 )     (255,062 )     (199,572 )     (1,027,130 )     (879,286 )
Other operating income     18,892       27,202       34,944       84,378       100,992  
Staff costs     (70,241 )     (71,885 )     (79,761 )     (279,864 )     (305,859 )
Other operating expense     (52,289 )     (74,475 )     (73,071 )     (265,182 )     (270,090 )
Depreciation and amortization     (19,020 )     (18,899 )     (20,090 )     (75,463 )     (73,532 )
Impairment loss     (61,348 )           (23,614 )     (61,348 )     (25,290 )
Other (loss) gain     (571 )     189       (563 )     555       (29 )
Operating (loss) profit     (67,835 )     40,603       14,224       19,885       196,940  
Finance income     3,533       829       1,100       7,248       5,422  
Finance costs     (3,089 )     (2,983 )     (13,431 )     (21,942 )     (38,793 )
Exchange differences     15,167       (6,576 )     (4,897 )     13,565       (7,551 )
Profit (loss) before tax     (52,224 )     31,873       (3,004 )     18,756       156,018  
Income tax benefit/(expense)     4,376       (13,301 )     (4,160 )     (16,252 )     (57,540 )
Total (loss) profit for the period     (47,848 )     18,572       (7,164 )     2,504       98,478  
                               
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent   $ (46,430 )   $ 18,814     $ (11,118 )   $ 5,242     $ 82,662  
(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest     (1,418 )     (242 )     3,954       (2,738 )     15,816  
                               
EBITDA   $ (33,648 )   $ 52,926     $ 29,417     $ 108,913     $ 262,921  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 9,845     $ 60,410     $ 60,262     $ 153,800     $ 315,198  
                               
                               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                              
Basic     188,072       188,325       187,872       188,145       187,872  
Diluted     188,072       190,393       190,801       188,809       190,290  
                               
(Loss) profit per ordinary share                              
Basic   $ (0.25 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.03     $ 0.44  
Diluted   $ (0.25 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.03     $ 0.43  


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
                   
    As of December 31,   As of September 30,   As of December 31,
    2024   2024   2023
ASSETS
Non-current assets                  
Goodwill   $ 14,219   $ 29,702   $ 29,702
Intangible assets     103,095     131,183     138,345
Property, plant and equipment     469,056     523,091     501,396
Other financial assets     19,744     16,492     19,792
Deferred tax assets     6,580     8,256     8,760
Receivables from related parties     1,558     1,679     1,658
Other non-current assets     22,451     24,288     22,156
Total non-current assets     636,703     734,691     721,809
Current assets                  
Inventories     347,139     407,782     383,841
Trade receivables     188,816     233,228     220,330
Other receivables     83,103     76,048     89,913
Receivables from related parties         2,808     2,772
Current income tax assets     7,692     7,890     15,977
Other financial assets     5,569     3,209     2
Other current assets     52,014     52,468     186,477
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     298     306     1,179
Cash and cash equivalents     132,973     120,504     136,470
Total current assets     817,604     904,243     1,036,961
Total assets   $ 1,454,307   $ 1,638,934   $ 1,758,770
                   
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity   $ 816,105   $ 915,707   $ 869,886
Non-current liabilities                  
Deferred income     8,014     34,619     26,980
Provisions     24,384     25,964     19,970
Provision for pensions     27,618     31,213     29,805
Bank borrowings     13,911     14,207     14,913
Lease liabilities     56,585     57,864     54,483
Debt instruments             149,015
Other financial liabilities     25,688     27,280     65,231
Other non-current liabilities     13,759     6,359     1,903
Deferred tax liabilities     19,629     31,197     32,582
Total non-current liabilities     189,588     228,703     394,882
Current liabilities                  
Provisions     83,132     88,986     122,757
Provision for pensions     168     166     169
Bank borrowings     43,251     61,474     31,635
Lease liabilities     12,867     12,182     11,766
Debt instruments     10,135         5,765
Other financial liabilities     48,117     45,942     16,052
Payables to related parties     2,664     2,759     2,429
Trade and other payables     158,251     188,443     183,375
Current income tax liabilities     10,623     7,795     8,351
Other current liabilities     79,406     86,777     111,703
Total current liabilities     448,614     494,524     494,002
Total equity and liabilities   $ 1,454,307   $ 1,638,934   $ 1,758,770


 
Ferroglobe PLC and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
                               
    For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Three
Months Ended		   For the Twelve
Months Ended		   For the Twelve
Months Ended
    December 31, 2024   September 30, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Cash flows from operating activities:                              
Profit for the period   $ (47,848 )   $ 18,572     $ (7,164 )   $ 2,504     $ 98,478  
Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash provided by operating activities:                              
Income tax (benefit)/expense     (4,376 )     13,301       4,160       16,252       57,540  
Depreciation and amortization     19,020       18,899       20,090       75,463       73,532  
Finance income     (3,533 )     (829 )     (1,100 )     (7,248 )     (5,422 )
Finance costs     3,089       2,983       13,431       21,942       38,793  
Exchange differences     (15,167 )     6,576       4,897       (13,565 )     7,551  
Impairment loss     61,348             23,614       61,348       25,290  
Share-based compensation     1,587       1,496       683       4,924       7,402  
Other loss (gain)     571       (189 )     562       (555 )     29  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities                              
Decrease (increase) in inventories     23,146       (5,414 )     (1,746 )     47       102,179  
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables     31,756       27,018       16,439       22,765       80,766  
Decrease (increase) in other receivables     (12,885 )     (28,656 )     (21,838 )     770       45,692  
Decrease (increase) in energy receivable     (5,735 )     (10,508 )     (33,456 )     131,959       (159,807 )
(Decrease) increase in trade payables     (19,039 )     (13,678 )     6,483       (17,255 )     (70,573 )
Other changes in operating assets and liabilities     4,936       (11,610 )     16,389       (40,294 )     (9,770 )
Income taxes paid     (4,776 )     (6,847 )     (12,701 )     (15,799 )     (113,308 )
Net cash provided by operating activities:     32,094       11,114       28,743       243,258       178,372  
Cash flows from investing activities:                              
Interest and finance income received     692       766       1,349       2,799       3,725  
Payments due to investments:                              
Intangible assets     (855 )     (850 )     (1,331 )     (3,024 )     (2,787 )
Property, plant and equipment     (17,090 )     (20,302 )     (24,204 )     (76,165 )     (83,679 )
Other financial assets                       (3,000 )      
Disposals:                              
Other non-current assets                 935             935  
Receipt of asset-related government grant     12,453                   12,453        
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,800 )     (20,386 )     (23,251 )     (66,937 )     (81,806 )
Cash flows from financing activities:                              
Dividends paid     (2,436 )     (2,441 )           (9,758 )      
Payment for debt and equity issuance costs     (6 )                 (6 )      
Repayment of debt instruments                 (1,050 )     (147,624 )     (179,075 )
Proceeds from debt issuance     10,255                   10,255        
Increase/(decrease) in bank borrowings:                              
Borrowings     122,809       145,804       39,239       509,186       432,274  
Payments     (137,650 )     (144,292 )     (58,052 )     (495,726 )     (456,506 )
Payments for lease liabilities     (4,511 )     (5,834 )     (6,913 )     (16,201 )     (14,967 )
Proceeds from other financing liabilities     6,054                   6,054        
Other (payments) receipts from financing activities     (411 )     (2,176 )     (4,289 )     (3,068 )     (21,666 )
Payments to acquire own shares     (1,936 )     (492 )           (2,428 )      
Interest paid     (2,029 )     (6,955 )     (2,923 )     (26,192 )     (42,207 )
Net cash (used in) financing activities     (9,861 )     (16,386 )     (33,988 )     (175,508 )     (282,147 )
Total net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents     17,433       (25,658 )     (28,496 )     813       (185,581 )
Beginning balance of cash and cash equivalents     120,810       144,487       165,973       137,649       322,943  
Foreign exchange (losses) gains on cash and cash equivalents     (4,972 )     1,981       172       (5,191 )     287  
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents   $ 133,271     $ 120,810     $ 137,649     $ 133,271     $ 137,649  
Restricted cash and cash equivalents     298       306       1,179       298       1,179  
Cash and cash equivalents     132,973       120,504       136,470       132,973       136,470  
Ending balance of cash and cash equivalents   $ 133,271     $ 120,810     $ 137,649     $ 133,271     $ 137,649  


Adjusted EBITDA ($,000):                               
                     
    Q4´24   Q3´24   Q4´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
(Loss) profit attributable to the parent   $ (46,430 )   $ 18,814     $ (11,118 )   $ 5,242     $ 82,662  
(Loss) profit attributable to non-controlling interest     (1,418 )     (242 )     3,954       (2,738 )     15,816  
Income tax expense     (4,376 )     13,301       4,160       16,252       57,540  
Finance income     (3,533 )     (829 )     (1,100 )     (7,248 )     (5,422 )
Finance costs     3,089       2,983       13,431       21,942       38,793  
Depreciation and amortization charges     19,020       18,899       20,090       75,463       73,532  
EBITDA     (33,648 )     52,926       29,417       108,913       262,921  
Exchange differences     (15,167 )     6,576       4,897       (13,565 )     7,551  
Impairment     61,348             23,614       61,348       25,290  
Restructuring and termination costs     (2,693 )                 (7,233 )     5,535  
New strategy implementation     1,629       1,413       (1,000 )     5,416       973  
Subactivity     1,457       657       2,995       3,164       12,589  
PPA Energy     (3,081 )     (1,162 )     339       (4,243 )     339  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 9,845     $ 60,410     $ 60,262     $ 153,800     $ 315,198  


Adjusted profit attributable to Ferroglobe ($,000):
                     
    Q4´24   Q3´24   Q4´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
(Loss) Profit attributable to the parent   $ (46,430 )   $ 18,814     $ (11,118 )   $ 5,242     $ 82,662  
Tax rate adjustment     12,059       3,271       4,959       10,349       16,039  
Impairment     41,209             17,333       41,209       18,563  
Restructuring and termination costs     (1,846 )                 (4,957 )     4,063  
New strategy implementation     1,116       968       (734 )     3,712       714  
Subactivity     998       450       2,198       2,168       9,240  
PPA Energy     (2,111 )     (796 )     249       (2,908 )     249  
Adjusted profit attributable to the parent   $ 4,996     $ 22,707     $ 12,888     $ 54,816     $ 131,529  


Adjusted diluted profit per share:
                     
    Q4´24   Q3´24   Q4´23   YTD´24   YTD´23
Diluted (loss) profit per ordinary share   $ (0.25 )   $ 0.10     $ (0.06 )   $ 0.03     $ 0.43
Tax rate adjustment     0.06       0.02       0.03       0.05       0.08
Impairment     0.22             0.09       0.22       0.10
Restructuring and termination costs     (0.01 )                 (0.03 )     0.02
New strategy implementation     0.01       0.01       (0.00 )     0.02       0.00
Subactivity     0.01       0.00       0.01       0.01       0.05
PPA Energy     (0.01 )     (0.00 )     0.00       (0.02 )     0.00
Adjusted diluted profit per ordinary share   $ 0.03     $ 0.11     $ 0.07     $ 0.28     $ 0.68

