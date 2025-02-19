CORRECTION – WestBond reports Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2024

DELTA, British Columbia, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Wednesday, February 19th by WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V:WBE), please note that in the second sentence of the first paragraph, the loss per share should be (-$0.001 per share) not (-$001 per share). The corrected release follows:

WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V:WBE) reports that sales for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 were $2,305,562 compared to $2,577,348 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. This decrease in sales (10.6%) resulted in a loss of $40,107 (-$0.001 per share) for the quarter. The previous quarter ended September 30, 2024 yielded a profit of $71,060 ($0.002 per share).

The decrease in sales and profit for the quarter coincided with the increased volatility of North American markets for our products and the change in government in the U.S. Although orders for Canada and the US were dramatically reduced in November and early December of 2024, orders rebounded in late December and January 2025.

The addition of maintenance, production and warehouse personnels, has allowed increased stability in production and distribution of our products. We continue to invest in new products and machinery as we prepare for potential changes in the Canadian and US markets.

The company continues to focus on the food service (hospitality) industry with its expanding product line of high-end, air laid napkins. Recently installed equipment should allow us to grow market share in Canada and the US. Other product categories are also expected to grow with the addition of related equipment for those sectors.

The quarterly report and other information are available on the company’s website at www.westbond.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information please contact:

Gennaro Magistrale

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

WestBond Enterprises Corporation

101 – 7403 Progress Way, Delta, B.C. V4G 1E7

Tel: (604) 940-3939

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s intentions. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should” or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability to sustain or develop markets and increase profitability. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, changes in operating performance, availability of and prices for raw materials, availability of trained labour, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected competition and other technical, market and economic factors. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.