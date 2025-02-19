Vital Energy Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Financial and Operating Results
Reports record total and oil production for 4Q-24 and FY-24
Updates development inventory to >11 years of oil-weighted locations
TULSA, OK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) ("Vital Energy" or the "Company") today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 financial and operating results and provided its 2025 outlook. Supplemental slides have been posted to the Company's website and can be found at www.vitalenergy.com. A conference call to discuss results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT, Thursday, February 20, 2025. A webcast will be available on the Company's website.
Fourth-Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Successfully integrated Point Energy assets; acquired production exceeding expectations and operating cost reductions in-line with expectations
- Reported a net loss of $359.4 million, Adjusted Net Income1 of $86.5 million and cash flows from operating activities of $257.2 million
- Generated Consolidated EBITDAX1 of $383.5 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 of $110.8 million
- Produced Company-record 147.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBOE/d") and oil production of 69.8 thousand barrels of oil per day ("MBO/d")
- Reported lease operating expense ("LOE") of $8.89 per BOE, below guidance of $9.35 per BOE
- Reported capital investments of $226.1 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures
Full-Year 2024 Highlights
- Increased oil-weighted inventory to ~925 locations, ~400 of which breakeven below $50 per barrel WTI
- Issued an aggregate $1 billion of senior unsecured notes due 2032 at 7.875% and utilized the proceeds to repurchase higher coupon notes, resulting in annualized interest expense savings of $11 million
- Reported a net loss of $173.5 million, Adjusted Net Income1 of $270.0 million and cash flows from operating activities of $1.0 billion
- Generated Consolidated EBITDAX1 of $1.3 billion and Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 of $232.8 million
- Reported year-end 2024 proved reserves of 455.3 million BOE, an increase of 12% versus prior year
1Non-GAAP financial measure; please see supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
"We strengthened our business in 2024 through enhanced scale, optimized assets and a lengthened runway of high-quality inventory," said Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We successfully integrated our largest ever asset purchase in the Delaware Basin and early results positively impacted our operating and financial performance. Vital Energy continues to show that our talented people can capture important synergies from acquisitions while expanding inventory."
"In 2025, our primary goals are reducing costs, maximizing Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation, absolute debt reduction, and extending and enhancing our existing inventory," continued Pigott. "Our inventory provides us with ample high-return development opportunities and a strong outlook for Adjusted Free Cash Flow generation. Recent operational achievements, like horseshoe wells, are creating new efficiencies and allowing us to develop highly productive, stranded leasehold. We will continue to focus on optimizing our asset base to achieve our cash flow and debt repayment targets."
Fourth-Quarter 2024 Financial and Operations Summary
Financial Results. The Company reported a net loss of $359.4 million, or $(9.59) per diluted share, which included a non-cash pre-tax impairment loss on oil and gas properties of $481.3 million, and Adjusted Net Income of $86.5 million, or $2.30 per adjusted diluted share. Cash flows from operating activities were $257.2 million and Consolidated EBITDAX was $383.5 million.
Production. Vital Energy's total and oil production exceeded the high end of guidance, averaging 147,819 BOE/d and 69,827 BO/d, respectively. Volumes were driven by better-than-expected production from the Point Energy assets.
Capital Investments. Total capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures, were $226 million, including approximately $17 million of additional drilling and completions investments related to increased working interest and carried interest and $5 million from acceleration of activity into the fourth quarter.
Investments included $190 million for drilling and completions, $22 million in infrastructure investments, $8 million in other capitalized costs and $6 million in land, exploration and data-related costs.
Operating Expenses. LOE during the period was $8.89 per BOE, below guidance of $9.35 per BOE, as the Company integrated its Point Energy assets. Lower expenses were primarily related to reduced workover activity on the Point Energy assets during integration.
General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses totaled $1.95 per BOE for fourth-quarter 2024, in line with guidance. General and administrative expenses, excluding long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") and transaction expenses were $1.71 per BOE. Cash LTIP expenses were $0.02 per BOE and reflected the decrease in Vital Energy's common stock price during the third quarter. Non-cash LTIP expenses were $0.22 per BOE.
Liquidity. At December 31, 2024, the Company had $880 million drawn on its $1.5 billion senior secured credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $40 million.
2025 Outlook
Vital Energy's 2025 development plan is designed to maximize cash flow to facilitate debt repayment, supported by its robust hedge position. In comparison to the Company's earlier projections, the finalized 2025 outlook has lower capital investment levels and slightly lower oil production. In 2025, the Company expects to generate approximately $330 million of Adjusted Free Cash Flow at $70 per barrel WTI.
Capital Investments. Vital Energy plans to invest $825 - $925 million in 2025, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures. Efficiencies and lower costs are driving capital investments approximately 3% lower than earlier projections while expecting to complete approximately the same net lateral feet as in 2024.
Production. The Company expects total production of 134.0 - 140.0 MBOE/d and oil production of 62.5 - 66.5 MBO/d. Production is approximately 3% lower than earlier projections. The shortfall is related to operational delays and the underperformance of a seven-well development package in Upton County.
Operating Expenses. The Company has made significant progress reducing operating expenses through integration of its Point Energy assets. Some workover expense was deferred from fourth-quarter 2024 into the first quarter of 2025. Average LOE for the two quarters is expected to be around $9.20 per BOE, putting the Company on pace to achieve LOE below $9.00 per BOE by the end of 2025.
Oil-Weighted Inventory
The Company has continued to extend and enhance its inventory of high-return development locations. At year-end 2024, Vital Energy had approximately 925 locations with an average breakeven WTI oil price of around $50 WTI. Approximately 400 of these locations breakeven below $50 per barrel WTI. Additionally, there are an additional approximately 250 locations that can be added to inventory pending successful delineation.
2024 Proved Reserves
Vital Energy's total proved reserves at year-end 2024 were 455.3 MMBOE (40% oil, 70% developed). The standardized measure of discounted net cash flows was $4.22 billion and the PV-10 value was $4.51 billion utilizing SEC benchmark pricing of $75.48 per barrel WTI for oil ($76.76 per barrel average realized price) and $2.13 per MMBtu Henry Hub for natural gas ($0.85 per Mcf average realized price).
First-Quarter 2025 Guidance
The table below reflects the Company's guidance for production and capital investments.
|1Q-25E
|Total production (MBOE/d)
|135.0 - 141.0
|Oil production (MBO/d)
|62.0 - 66.0
|Capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions ($ MM)
|$230 - $260
The table below reflects the Company's guidance for select revenue and expense items.
|1Q-25E
|Average sales price realizations (excluding derivatives):
|Oil (% of WTI)
|101%
|NGL (% of WTI)
|26%
|Natural gas (% of Henry Hub)
|50%
|Net settlements received (paid) for matured commodity derivatives ($ MM):
|Oil
|$14
|NGL
|($2)
|Natural gas
|$0
|Selected average costs & expenses:
|Lease operating expenses ($ MM)
|$115 - $120
|Production and ad valorem taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenues)
|6.30%
|Oil transportation and marketing expenses ($ MM)
|$11.5 - $12.5
|Gas gathering, processing and transportation expenses ($ MM)
|$7.0 - $8.0
|General and administrative expenses (excluding LTIP and transaction expenses, $ MM)
|$21.5 - $23.0
|General and administrative expenses (LTIP cash, $ MM)
|$0.5 - $0.6
|General and administrative expenses (LTIP non-cash, $ MM)
|$3.0 - $3.5
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization ($ MM)
|$180 - $190
Vital Energy, Inc.
Selected operating data
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Sales volumes:
|Oil (MBbl)
|6,424
|4,881
|22,585
|16,894
|NGL (MBbl)
|3,703
|2,808
|13,270
|9,128
|Natural gas (MMcf)
|20,836
|16,644
|78,794
|55,404
|Oil equivalent (MBOE)(1)
|13,599
|10,465
|48,987
|35,256
|Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes (BOE/d)(1)
|147,819
|113,747
|133,845
|96,591
|Average daily oil sales volumes (Bbl/d)(1)
|69,827
|53,070
|61,708
|46,284
|Average sales prices(1):
|Oil ($/Bbl)(2)
|$
|70.80
|$
|79.37
|$
|76.55
|$
|78.64
|NGL ($/Bbl)(2)
|$
|16.75
|$
|14.14
|$
|14.38
|$
|15.00
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)(2)
|$
|0.59
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.20
|$
|1.14
|Average sales price ($/BOE)(2)
|$
|38.92
|$
|42.26
|$
|39.51
|$
|43.36
|Oil, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(3)
|$
|76.08
|$
|77.73
|$
|76.56
|$
|76.99
|NGL, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(3)
|$
|16.75
|$
|14.14
|$
|14.29
|$
|15.00
|Natural gas, with commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)(3)
|$
|1.25
|$
|1.18
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.34
|Average sales price, with commodity derivatives ($/BOE)(3)
|$
|42.42
|$
|41.94
|$
|40.70
|$
|42.87
|Selected average costs and expenses per BOE sold(1):
|Lease operating expenses
|$
|8.89
|$
|8.33
|$
|9.15
|$
|7.41
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|2.43
|2.27
|2.41
|2.64
|Oil transportation and marketing expenses
|0.76
|0.85
|0.92
|1.17
|Gas gathering, processing and transportation expenses
|0.42
|0.16
|0.36
|0.06
|General and administrative (excluding LTIP and transaction expenses)
|1.71
|2.12
|1.75
|2.26
|Total selected operating expenses
|$
|14.21
|$
|13.73
|$
|14.59
|$
|13.54
|General and administrative (LTIP):
|LTIP cash
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.11
|LTIP non-cash
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.28
|General and administrative (transaction expenses)
|$
|—
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.32
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|$
|15.77
|$
|14.58
|$
|15.15
|$
|13.14
_______________________________________________________________________________
|(1)
|The numbers presented are calculated based on actual amounts and may not recalculate using the rounded numbers presented in the table above.
|(2)
|Price reflects the average of actual sales prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, certain transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the delivery point.
|(3)
|Price reflects the after-effects of the Company's commodity derivative transactions on its average sales prices. The Company's calculation of such after-effects includes settlements of matured commodity derivatives during the respective periods.
Vital Energy, Inc.
Consolidated balance sheets
|(in thousands, except share data)
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|40,179
|$
|14,061
|Accounts receivable, net
|299,698
|238,773
|Derivatives
|101,474
|99,336
|Other current assets
|25,205
|18,749
|Total current assets
|466,556
|370,919
|Property and equipment:
|Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method:
|Evaluated properties
|13,587,040
|11,799,155
|Unevaluated properties not being depleted
|242,792
|195,457
|Less: accumulated depletion and impairment
|(8,966,200
|)
|(7,764,697
|)
|Oil and natural gas properties, net
|4,863,632
|4,229,915
|Midstream and other fixed assets, net
|134,265
|130,293
|Property and equipment, net
|4,997,897
|4,360,208
|Derivatives
|34,564
|51,071
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|104,329
|144,900
|Deferred income taxes
|239,685
|188,836
|Other noncurrent assets, net
|35,915
|33,647
|Total assets
|$
|5,878,946
|$
|5,149,581
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|185,115
|$
|159,892
|Accrued capital expenditures
|95,593
|91,937
|Undistributed revenue and royalties
|187,563
|194,307
|Operating lease liabilities
|73,143
|70,651
|Other current liabilities
|59,725
|78,802
|Total current liabilities
|601,139
|595,589
|Long-term debt, net
|2,454,242
|1,609,424
|Derivatives
|5,814
|—
|Asset retirement obligations
|82,941
|81,680
|Operating lease liabilities
|26,733
|71,343
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|7,506
|6,288
|Total liabilities
|3,178,375
|2,364,324
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, and zero and 595,104 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively
|—
|6
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 80,000,000 shares authorized, and 38,144,248 and 35,413,551 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|381
|354
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,823,241
|3,733,775
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,123,051
|)
|(948,878
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,700,571
|2,785,257
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,878,946
|$
|5,149,581
Vital Energy, Inc.
Consolidated statements of operations
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Revenues:
|Oil sales
|$
|454,852
|$
|387,536
|$
|1,728,971
|$
|1,328,518
|NGL sales
|62,023
|39,705
|190,775
|136,901
|Natural gas sales
|12,394
|14,954
|15,544
|63,214
|Sales of purchased oil
|3,759
|121
|12,745
|14,313
|Other operating revenues
|1,342
|2,205
|4,279
|4,658
|Total revenues
|534,370
|444,521
|1,952,314
|1,547,604
|Costs and expenses:
|Lease operating expenses
|120,922
|87,190
|448,078
|261,129
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|33,010
|23,726
|117,947
|93,224
|Oil transportation and marketing expenses
|10,366
|8,893
|44,843
|41,284
|Gas gathering, processing and transportation expenses
|5,759
|1,642
|17,825
|2,013
|Costs of purchased oil
|3,912
|209
|13,243
|15,065
|General and administrative
|26,644
|31,766
|101,578
|104,819
|Organizational restructuring expenses
|795
|1,654
|795
|1,654
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|214,498
|152,626
|741,966
|463,244
|Impairment expense
|481,305
|—
|481,305
|—
|Other operating expenses, net
|3,434
|1,685
|8,799
|6,223
|Total costs and expenses
|900,645
|309,391
|1,976,379
|988,655
|Gain on disposal of assets, net
|508
|132
|1,513
|672
|Operating income (loss)
|(365,767
|)
|135,262
|(22,552
|)
|559,621
|Non-operating income (expense):
|Gain (loss) on derivatives, net
|(43,924
|)
|229,105
|38,140
|96,230
|Interest expense
|(53,564
|)
|(50,431
|)
|(177,794
|)
|(149,819
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|—
|(4,039
|)
|(66,115
|)
|(4,039
|)
|Other income, net
|1,139
|6,051
|7,060
|9,748
|Total non-operating income (expense), net
|(96,349
|)
|180,686
|(198,709
|)
|(47,880
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(462,116
|)
|315,948
|(221,261
|)
|511,741
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|102,724
|(34,514
|)
|47,740
|183,337
|Net income (loss)
|(359,392
|)
|281,434
|(173,521
|)
|695,078
|Preferred stock dividends
|—
|(449
|)
|(652
|)
|(449
|)
|Net income (loss) available to common stockholders
|$
|(359,392
|)
|$
|280,985
|$
|(174,173
|)
|$
|694,629
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(9.59
|)
|$
|10.04
|$
|(4.74
|)
|$
|34.30
|Diluted
|$
|(9.59
|)
|$
|9.44
|$
|(4.74
|)
|$
|33.44
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|37,477
|27,991
|36,725
|20,254
|Diluted
|37,477
|29,813
|36,725
|20,783
Vital Energy, Inc.
Consolidated statements of cash flows
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(359,392
|)
|$
|281,434
|$
|(173,521
|)
|$
|695,078
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Share-settled equity-based compensation, net
|3,398
|2,592
|14,646
|10,994
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|214,498
|152,626
|741,966
|463,244
|Impairment expense
|481,305
|—
|481,305
|—
|Mark-to-market on derivatives:
|(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
|43,924
|(229,105
|)
|(38,140
|)
|(96,230
|)
|Settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net
|47,571
|(3,328
|)
|58,322
|(17,648
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|—
|4,039
|66,115
|4,039
|Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|(102,474
|)
|31,089
|(50,196
|)
|(189,060
|)
|Other, net
|8,055
|5,672
|27,663
|13,983
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(74,978
|)
|(38,935
|)
|(61,163
|)
|(77,742
|)
|Other current assets
|1,211
|6,835
|(6,456
|)
|(2,754
|)
|Other noncurrent assets, net
|(315
|)
|(782
|)
|(1,151
|)
|484
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|34,084
|48,520
|12,803
|52,763
|Undistributed revenue and royalties
|(10,169
|)
|(32,106
|)
|(29,762
|)
|(31,907
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(23,572
|)
|7,190
|(25,004
|)
|(5,656
|)
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|(5,972
|)
|(2,007
|)
|(17,097
|)
|(6,632
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|257,174
|233,734
|1,000,330
|812,956
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties, net
|(19,686
|)
|(309,379
|)
|(850,911
|)
|(849,508
|)
|Capital expenditures:
|Oil and natural gas properties
|(231,158
|)
|(162,351
|)
|(864,437
|)
|(617,397
|)
|Midstream and other fixed assets
|(6,711
|)
|(3,329
|)
|(23,341
|)
|(14,021
|)
|Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs
|133
|60
|2,874
|2,403
|Other investing activities
|—
|311
|(1,776
|)
|2,393
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(257,422
|)
|(474,688
|)
|(1,737,591
|)
|(1,476,130
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility
|310,000
|135,000
|1,750,000
|765,000
|Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility
|(290,000
|)
|—
|(1,005,000
|)
|(700,000
|)
|Issuance of senior unsecured notes
|—
|—
|1,001,500
|897,710
|Extinguishment of debt
|—
|(457,792
|)
|(952,214
|)
|(457,792
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of offering costs
|—
|220
|—
|161,223
|Stock exchanged for tax withholding
|(36
|)
|(21
|)
|(3,569
|)
|(3,077
|)
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|(340
|)
|(10,680
|)
|(22,078
|)
|(27,011
|)
|Other, net
|(1,389
|)
|(1,407
|)
|(5,260
|)
|(3,253
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|18,235
|(334,680
|)
|763,379
|632,800
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|17,987
|(575,634
|)
|26,118
|(30,374
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|22,192
|589,695
|14,061
|44,435
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|40,179
|$
|14,061
|$
|40,179
|$
|14,061
Vital Energy, Inc.
Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures
Non-GAAP financial measures
The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Consolidated EBITDAX, Net Debt and Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of liquidity or financial performance, but rather should be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities.
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
Adjusted Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and transaction expenses related to non-budgeted acquisitions, less capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs. Management believes Adjusted Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in evaluating operating trends in its business that are affected by production, commodity prices, operating costs and other related factors. There are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the lack of comparability due to the different methods of calculating Adjusted Free Cash Flow reported by different companies.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|257,174
|$
|233,734
|$
|1,000,330
|$
|812,956
|Less:
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(79,711
|)
|(11,285
|)
|(127,830
|)
|(71,444
|)
|General and administrative (transaction expenses)
|19
|(8,221
|)
|(548
|)
|(11,341
|)
|Cash flows from operating activities before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and transaction expenses related to non-budgeted acquisitions
|336,866
|253,240
|1,128,708
|895,741
|Less capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs:
|Oil and natural gas properties(1)(2)
|221,033
|179,696
|873,637
|663,025
|Midstream and other fixed assets(1)
|5,043
|4,511
|22,276
|15,601
|Total capital investments, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs
|226,076
|184,207
|895,913
|678,626
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP)
|$
|110,790
|$
|69,033
|$
|232,795
|$
|217,115
_______________________________________________________________________________
|(1)
|Includes capitalized share-settled equity-based compensation and asset retirement costs.
|(2)
|For the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, capital investments for oil and natural gas properties, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs, includes $16.8 million of additional drilling and completions investments related to increased working interest and carried interest.
Adjusted Net Income
Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, organizational restructuring expenses, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, income taxes, other non-recurring income and expenses and adjusted income tax expense. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(359,392
|)
|$
|281,434
|$
|(173,521
|)
|$
|695,078
|Plus:
|Mark-to-market on derivatives:
|(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
|43,924
|(229,105
|)
|(38,140
|)
|(96,230
|)
|Settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net
|47,571
|(3,328
|)
|58,322
|(17,068
|)
|Settlements received for contingent consideration
|—
|311
|—
|1,813
|Organizational restructuring expenses
|795
|1,654
|795
|1,654
|Impairment expense
|481,305
|—
|481,305
|—
|Gain on disposal of assets, net
|(508
|)
|(132
|)
|(1,513
|)
|(672
|)
|Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|—
|4,039
|66,115
|4,039
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(102,724
|)
|34,514
|(47,740
|)
|(183,337
|)
|General and administrative (transaction expenses)
|(19
|)
|8,221
|548
|11,341
|Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense
|110,952
|97,608
|346,171
|416,618
|Adjusted income tax expense(1)
|(24,410
|)
|(21,474
|)
|(76,158
|)
|(91,656
|)
|Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)
|$
|86,542
|$
|76,134
|$
|270,013
|$
|324,962
|Net income (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(9.59
|)
|$
|10.04
|$
|(4.74
|)
|$
|34.30
|Diluted
|$
|(9.59
|)
|$
|9.44
|$
|(4.74
|)
|$
|33.44
|Adjusted Net Income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|2.31
|$
|2.72
|$
|7.35
|$
|16.04
|Diluted
|$
|2.31
|$
|2.55
|$
|7.35
|$
|15.64
|Adjusted diluted
|$
|2.30
|$
|2.55
|$
|7.21
|$
|15.64
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|37,477
|27,991
|36,725
|20,254
|Diluted
|37,477
|29,813
|36,725
|20,783
|Adjusted diluted
|37,670
|29,813
|37,445
|20,783
_______________________________________________________________________________
|(1)
|Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for each of the periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.
Consolidated EBITDAX
Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, organizational restructuring expenses, gains or losses on disposal of assets, mark-to-market on derivatives, accretion expense, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Consolidated EBITDAX provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement or tax position. Consolidated EBITDAX does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Consolidated EBITDAX is useful to an investor because this measure:
- is used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;
- helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period by removing the effect of the Company's capital structure from the Company's operating structure; and
- is used by management for various purposes, including (i) as a measure of operating performance, (ii) as a measure of compliance under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, (iii) in presentations to the board of directors and (iv) as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.
There are significant limitations to the use of Consolidated EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss and the lack of comparability of results of operations to different companies due to the different methods of calculating Consolidated EBITDAX, or similarly titled measures, reported by different companies. The Company is subject to financial covenants under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, one of which establishes a maximum permitted ratio of Net Debt, as defined in the Senior Secured Credit Facility, to Consolidated EBITDAX. See Note 7 in the 2024 Annual Report, to be filed with the SEC, for additional discussion of the financial covenants under the Senior Secured Credit Facility. Additional information on Consolidated EBITDAX can be found in the Company's Eleventh Amendment to the Senior Secured Credit Facility, as filed with the SEC on September 13, 2023.
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(359,392
|)
|$
|281,434
|$
|(173,521
|)
|$
|695,078
|Plus:
|Share-settled equity-based compensation, net
|3,398
|2,592
|14,646
|10,994
|Depletion, depreciation and amortization
|214,498
|152,626
|741,966
|463,244
|Impairment expense
|481,305
|—
|481,305
|—
|Organizational restructuring expenses
|795
|1,654
|795
|1,654
|Gain on disposal of assets, net
|(508
|)
|(132
|)
|(1,513
|)
|(672
|)
|Mark-to-market on derivatives:
|(Gain) loss on derivatives, net
|43,924
|(229,105
|)
|(38,140
|)
|(96,230
|)
|Settlements received (paid) for matured derivatives, net
|47,571
|(3,328
|)
|58,322
|(17,068
|)
|Settlements received for contingent consideration
|—
|311
|—
|1,813
|Accretion expense
|1,107
|988
|4,209
|3,703
|Interest expense
|53,564
|50,431
|177,794
|149,819
|Loss extinguishment of debt, net
|—
|4,039
|66,115
|4,039
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(102,724
|)
|34,514
|(47,740
|)
|(183,337
|)
|General and administrative (transaction expenses)
|(19
|)
|8,221
|548
|11,341
|Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
|$
|383,519
|$
|304,245
|$
|1,284,786
|$
|1,044,378
The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:
|Three months ended December 31,
|Year ended December 31,
|(in thousands)
|2024
|2023
|2024
|2023
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|257,174
|$
|233,734
|$
|1,000,330
|$
|812,956
|Plus:
|Interest expense
|53,564
|50,431
|177,794
|149,819
|Organizational restructuring expenses
|795
|1,654
|795
|1,654
|Current income tax (benefit) expense
|(250
|)
|3,425
|2,456
|5,723
|Net changes in operating assets and liabilities
|79,711
|11,285
|127,830
|71,444
|General and administrative (transaction expenses)
|(19
|)
|8,221
|548
|11,341
|Settlements received for contingent consideration
|—
|311
|—
|1,813
|Other, net
|(7,456
|)
|(4,816
|)
|(24,967
|)
|(10,372
|)
|Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP)
|$
|383,519
|$
|304,245
|$
|1,284,786
|$
|1,044,378
Net Debt
Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as the face value of long-term debt plus any outstanding letters of credit, less cash and cash equivalents, where cash and cash equivalents are capped at $100 million when there are borrowings on the Senior Secured Credit Facility. Management believes Net Debt is useful to management and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability, and may decide, to use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.
Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX
Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as Net Debt divided by Consolidated EBITDAX for the previous four quarters, which requires various treatment of asset transaction impacts. Net Debt to Consolidated EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management for various purposes, including as a measure of operating performance, in presentations to its board of directors and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.
PV-10
PV-10 is a non-GAAP financial measure that is derived from the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. PV-10 is a computation of the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows on a pre-tax basis. PV-10 is equal to the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows at the applicable date, before deducting future income taxes, discounted at 10 percent. Management believes that the presentation of PV-10 is relevant and useful to investors because it presents the discounted future net cash flows attributable to the Company's estimated proved reserves prior to taking into account future corporate income taxes, and it is a useful measure for evaluating the relative monetary significance of the Company's proved oil, NGL and natural gas assets. Further, investors may utilize the measure as a basis for comparison of the relative size and value of proved reserves to other companies. The Company uses this measure when assessing the potential return on investment related to proved oil, NGL and natural gas assets. However, PV-10 is not a substitute for the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows. The PV-10 measure and the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows do not purport to present the fair value of the Company's oil, NGL and natural gas reserves of the property.
|(in millions)
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|Standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows
|$
|4,215
|Less: present value of future income taxes discounted at 10%
|(295
|)
|PV-10 (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,510
