W&T Offshore Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (“W&T” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WTI) today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release on Monday, March 3, 2025, after the close of trading on the NYSE and host a conference call to discuss financial and operational results on Tuesday morning, March 4, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.)

Interested parties may participate by dialing (844) 739-3797. International parties may dial (412) 317-5713. Participants should request to be joined to the “W&T Offshore, Inc. Conference Call.” This call will also be webcast and available on W&T Offshore’s website at www.wtoffshore.com under “Investors.” An audio replay will be available on the Company’s website following the call.

ABOUT W&T OFFSHORE

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of America and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. As of September 30, 2024, the Company had working interests in 53 fields in federal and state waters (which include 46 fields in federal waters and 7 in state waters). The Company has under lease approximately 673,100 gross acres (515,400 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 514,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf, approximately 153,500 gross acres in the deepwater and 5,600 gross acres in Alabama state waters. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Sameer Parasnis

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

sparasnis@wtoffshore.com

713-513-8654

Legal Disclaimer:

