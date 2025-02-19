NurExone Biologic Recognized as a 2025 TSX Venture 50™ Top Performing Stock

TORONTO and HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NurExone Biologic Inc. (TSXV: NRX) (OTCQB: NRXBF) (FSE: J90) (“NurExone” or the “Company”) is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2025 TSX Venture 50™, a prestigious annual ranking of the top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). NurExone is honored to be the only biotech company, and one of three life sciences companies, to receive this designation, highlighting NurExone’s leadership in the emerging field of exosome-based therapies and regenerative medicine for central nervous system injuries. This recognition also highlights NurExone’s strong market performance and strategic advances in the past year including 110% share price appreciation and 209% market cap growth.

The TSX Venture 50™ recognizes the top 50 performing issuers out of the 1,605i listed issuers on the TSXV, across all sectors. Each company recognized is evaluated and chosen based on a combination of metrics including one year share price appreciation and market capitalization growth. In 2024, the 50 selected companies delivered an impressive average share price appreciation of 207%ii demonstrating strong investor confidence in high-growth enterprises.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized as a TSX Venture 50™ company. This reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing exosome-based therapies and creating long-term value for our shareholders,” said Dr. Lior Shaltiel, CEO of NurExone. “It’s a testament to the growing investor confidence in our mission to revolutionize regenerative medicine, the strength of our scientific breakthroughs, and the dedication of our talented team.”

Key milestones driving NurExone’s success include significant progress in the development of ExoPTEN, the Company’s proprietary exosome therapy for acute spinal cord injuries, as well as NurExone’s establishment of its U.S. subsidiary, Exo-Top Inc., which accelerates its exosome production capabilities and advancement of their clinical pipeline. These efforts will help position NurExone as a leader in the rapidly growing field of exosome-based therapies.

The TSXV serves as a vital platform for early-stage, high-growth companies, providing access to capital and a strong investor network. In 2024, 80% of the TSXV Venture 50™ companies operated internationally across Europe, South America, Africa, and beyondiii, further highlighting the global impact of TSXV-listed firms.

Yoram Drucker, Chairman of NurExone, added “being recognized by the TSX Venture 50™ is a significant milestone for NurExone, highlighting our strong financial performance and growth trajectory. We look forward to continuing our success as we expand our presence in the U.S. and explore new listing opportunities.”

About NurExone

NurExone Biologic Inc. is a TSXV, OTCQB and Frankfurt-listed biotech company focused on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries. Its lead product, ExoPTEN, has demonstrated strong preclinical data supporting clinical potential in treating acute spinal cord and optic nerve injury, both multi-billion-dollar marketsiv. Regulatory milestones, including Orphan Drug Designation, facilitate the roadmap towards clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe. Commercially, the Company is expected to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications. NurExone has established Exo-Top Inc., a U.S. subsidiary, to anchor its North American activity and growth strategy.

For additional information and a brief interview, please watch Who is NurExone? , visit www.nurexone.com or follow NurExone on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , or YouTube .

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Lior Shaltiel

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: +972-52-4803034

Email: info@nurexone.com

Oak Hill Financial Inc.

2 Bloor Street, Suite 2900

Toronto, Ontario M4W 3E2

Investor Relations – Canada

Phone: +1-647-479-5803

Email: info@oakhillfinancial.ca

Dr. Eva Reuter

Investor Relations – Germany

Phone: +49-69-1532-5857

Email: e.reuter@dr-reuter.eu

Allele Capital Partners

Investor Relations – U.S.

Phone: +1 978-857-5075

Email: aeriksen@allelecapital.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” that reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections about its future results. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the Company’s advancing exosome-based therapies and creating long term value for shareholders; growing investor confidence in the Company’s mission; Exo-Top Inc. accelerating its exosome production capabilities and advancing its clinical pipeline; the Company becoming a leader in the field of exosome-based therapies; the continued success of the Company; the Company expanding its presence in the U.S. and exploring new listing opportunities; the Company completing clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe; the Company’s future plans and expectations; growing clinical demand for innovative treatments in spinal cord, optic nerve, and other therapeutic areas; NurExone advancing its development pipeline; NurExone’s focus on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries; and the NurExone platform technology offering solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications.

These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. In developing the forward-looking statements in this press release, we have applied several material assumptions, including: the Company will advance exosome-based therapies and create long term value for shareholders; there being growing investor confidence in the Company’s mission; Exo-Top Inc. will accelerate its exosome production capabilities and advance its clinical pipeline; the Company will become a leader in the field of exosome-based therapies; the Company will continue to succeed; the Company will expand its presence in the U.S. and explore new listing opportunities; the Company will complete clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe; there will be growing clinical demand for innovative treatments in spinal cord, optic nerve, and other therapeutic areas; NurExone will advance its development pipeline; NurExone will continue to focus on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries; and the NurExone platform technology will offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to: the Company’s early stage of development; lack of revenues to date; government regulation; market acceptance for its products; rapid technological change; dependence on key personnel, and on the Company’s strategic partners; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of the Company may never advance to clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of the Company; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of the Company; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of the Company; risks that the Company’s intellectual property and technology won’t have the intended impact on the Company and/or its business; the Company’s inability to carry out its pre-clinical trials and realize upon the stated benefits of the pre-clinical trials; the inability of the Company to realize on the benefits of exosomes; the inability of the Company to produce and/or supply exosomes for a wide range of applications; the inability of the Company’s products to be used for patient treatment; there not being broader adoption in the field and/or cell therapy applications; the inability of the Company to fulfill its intended future plans and expectations; the Company’s inability to expand into further studies; Exo-Top not have the intended benefits on the Company and/or its business; the Company be unable to advance exosome-based therapies and/or create long term value for shareholders; investor confidence in the Company’s mission deteriorating; the Company not becoming a leader in the field of exosome-based therapies; the Company being unable to expand its presence in the U.S. and/or explore new listing opportunities; the Company being unable to initiate and/or complete clinical trials in the U.S. and Europe; clinical demand for innovative treatments in spinal cord, optic nerve, and other therapeutic areas deteriorating; NurExone being unable to advance its development pipeline; NurExone being unable to focus on developing regenerative exosome-based therapies for central nervous system injuries; the NurExone platform technology being unable to offer solutions to companies interested in quality exosomes and/or minimally invasive targeted delivery systems for other indications; and the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” on pages 44 to 51 of the Company’s annual information form dated August 27, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_____________________

i TMX

ii https://money.tmx.com/en/venture50

iii https://money.tmx.com/en/venture50

iv Spinal cord injury, Glaucoma

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.