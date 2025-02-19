Submit Release
Trupanion Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP), a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

“2024 was a milestone year for Trupanion. Strong execution drove 20% subscription revenue growth, the doubling of our subscription margin in Q4 from its quarterly low in 2023, and a record $39 million in free cash flow,” said Margi Tooth, Chief Executive Officer and President of Trupanion. “As we look to 2025, our focus remains on sustainable, measured growth while enhancing the member experience and improving retention.”

Total Revenue by Quarter

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $337.3 million, an increase of 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Total enrolled pets (including pets from our other business segment) was 1,677,570 at December 31, 2024, a decrease of 2% over December 31, 2023.
  • Subscription business revenue was $227.8 million, an increase of 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Subscription enrolled pets was 1,041,212 at December 31, 2024, an increase of 5% over December 31, 2023.
  • Net income was $1.7 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(2.2) million, or $(0.05) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $19.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • Operating cash flow was $23.7 million and free cash flow was $21.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $17.5 million and free cash flow of $13.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2024 Financial and Business Highlights

  • Total revenue was $1,286 million, an increase of 16% compared to 2023.
  • Subscription business revenue was $856.5 million, an increase of 20% compared to 2023.
  • Net loss was $(9.6) million, or $(0.23) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(44.7) million, or $(1.08) per basic and diluted share, in 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $46.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 million in 2023.
  • Operating cash flow was $48.3 million and free cash flow was $38.6 million in 2024. This compared to operating cash flow of $18.6 million and free cash flow of $0.4 million in 2023.
  • At December 31, 2024, the Company held $307.4 million in cash and short-term investments, including $35.4 million held outside the insurance entities, with an additional $15 million available under its credit facility.
  • The Company maintained $288.0 million of capital surplus at its insurance subsidiaries. The largest insurance subsidiary, APIC, maintained $245.5 million of capital surplus, which was $140.2 million more than the company action level risk-based capital requirement.

Conference Call
Trupanion’s management will host a conference call today to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results. The call is scheduled to begin shortly after 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com/ and will be archived online for 3 months upon completion of the conference call. Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-300-8521 (United States) or 1-412-317-6026 (International). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available after the completion of the call, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering the replay pin number: 10194900.

About Trupanion
Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, certain countries in Continental Europe, and Australia with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. Trupanion Australia is a partnership between Trupanion and Hollard Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to, among other things, expectations, plans, prospects and financial results for Trupanion, including, but not limited to, its expectations regarding its ability to continue to grow its enrollments and revenue, and otherwise execute its business plan. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of Trupanion’s management as of the date of this press release, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on information available to Trupanion as of the date hereof, and Trupanion has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

In particular, the following factors, among others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: the ability to achieve or maintain profitability and/or appropriate levels of cash flow in future periods; the ability to keep growing our membership base and revenue; the accuracy of assumptions used in determining appropriate member acquisition expenditures; the severity and frequency of claims; the ability to maintain high retention rates; the accuracy of assumptions used in pricing medical plan subscriptions and the ability to accurately estimate the impact of new products or offerings on claims frequency; actual claims expense exceeding estimates; regulatory and other constraints on the ability to institute, or the decision to otherwise delay, pricing modifications in response to changes in actual or estimated claims expense; the effectiveness and statutory or regulatory compliance of our Territory Partner model and of our Territory Partners, veterinarians and other third parties in recommending medical plan subscriptions to potential members; the ability to retain existing Territory Partners and increase the number of Territory Partners and active hospitals; compliance by us and those referring us members with laws and regulations that apply to our business, including the sale of a pet medical plan; the ability to maintain the security of our data; fluctuations in the Canadian currency exchange rate; the ability to protect our proprietary and member information; the ability to maintain our culture and team; the ability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital; our ability to implement and maintain effective controls, including to remediate material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting; the ability to protect and enforce Trupanion’s intellectual property rights; the ability to successfully implement our alliance with Aflac; the ability to continue key contractual relationships with third parties; third-party claims including litigation and regulatory actions; the ability to recognize benefits from investments in new solutions and enhancements to Trupanion’s technology platform and website; our ability to retain key personnel; and deliberations and determinations by the Trupanion board based on the future performance of the company or otherwise.

For a detailed discussion of these and other cautionary statements, please refer to the risk factors discussed in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including but not limited to, Trupanion’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequently filed reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. All documents are available through the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering Analysis and Retrieval system at https://www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of Trupanion’s website at https://investors.trupanion.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Trupanion’s stated results may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in its industry as other companies in its industry may calculate or use non-GAAP financial measures differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on Trupanion’s reported financial results. The presentation and utilization of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Trupanion urges its investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in its consolidated financial statements, and not to rely on any single financial or operating measure to evaluate its business. These reconciliations are included below and on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a company’s non-cash expenses, Trupanion believes that providing various non-GAAP financial measures that exclude stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization expense allows for more meaningful comparisons between its operating results from period to period. Trupanion offsets new pet acquisition expense with sign-up fee revenue in the calculation of net acquisition cost because it collects sign-up fee revenue from new members at the time of enrollment and considers it to be an offset to a portion of Trupanion’s new pet acquisition expense. Trupanion believes this allows it to calculate and present financial measures in a consistent manner across periods. Trupanion’s management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and the related financial measures derived from them are important tools for financial and operational decision-making and for evaluating operating results over different periods of time.

 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (unaudited)        
Revenue:              
Subscription business $ 227,783     $ 191,537     $ 856,521     $ 712,906  
Other business   109,524       104,320       429,163       395,699  
Total revenue   337,307       295,857       1,285,684       1,108,605  
Cost of revenue:              
Subscription business   181,614       158,631       706,851       613,686  
Other business   102,770       97,162       400,035       363,903  
Total cost of revenue(1), (2)   284,384       255,793       1,106,886       977,589  
Operating expenses:              
Technology and development(1)   8,172       5,969       31,255       21,403  
General and administrative(1)   16,828       13,390       63,731       60,207  
New pet acquisition expense(1)   18,354       17,189       71,379       77,372  
Goodwill impairment charges   5,299             5,299        
Depreciation and amortization   3,924       3,029       16,466       12,474  
Total operating expenses   52,577       39,577       188,130       171,456  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   2       (79 )     (182 )     (219 )
Operating income (loss)   348       408       (9,514 )     (40,659 )
Interest expense   3,427       3,697       14,498       12,077  
Other expense (income), net   (4,773 )     (1,256 )     (14,374 )     (7,701 )
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,694       (2,033 )     (9,638 )     (45,035 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   38       130       (5 )     (342 )
Net income (loss) $ 1,656     $ (2,163 )   $ (9,633 )   $ (44,693 )
               
Net income (loss) per share:              
Basic $ 0.04     $ (0.05 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (1.08 )
Diluted $ 0.04     $ (0.05 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (1.08 )
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:              
Basic   42,402,323       41,716,527       42,158,773       41,436,882  
Diluted   42,903,536       41,716,527       42,158,773       41,436,882  
               
(1)Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cost of revenue $ 1,337     $ 1,478     $ 5,523     $ 5,279  
Technology and development   1,160       861       4,934       2,846  
General and administrative   4,261       3,269       15,696       17,717  
New pet acquisition expense   1,536       1,693       7,279       7,319  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 8,294     $ 7,301     $ 33,432     $ 33,161  
               
(2)The breakout of cost of revenue between veterinary invoice expense and other cost of revenue is as follows:
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Veterinary invoice expense $ 245,663     $ 217,739     $ 949,148     $ 831,055  
Other cost of revenue   38,721       38,054       157,738       146,534  
Total cost of revenue $ 284,384     $ 255,793     $ 1,106,886     $ 977,589  
                               


 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
       
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 160,295     $ 147,501  
Short-term investments   147,089       129,667  
Accounts and other receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,117 at December 31, 2024 and $1,085 at December 31, 2023   274,031       267,899  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   15,912       17,022  
Total current assets   597,327       562,089  
Restricted cash   39,235       22,963  
Long-term investments   373       12,866  
Property, equipment and internal-use software, net   102,191       103,650  
Intangible assets, net   13,177       18,745  
Other long-term assets   17,579       18,922  
Goodwill   36,971       43,713  
Total assets $ 806,853     $ 782,948  
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 11,532     $ 10,505  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   33,469       34,052  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   51,635       63,238  
Deferred revenue   251,640       235,329  
Long-term debt - current portion   1,350       1,350  
Total current liabilities   349,626       344,474  
Long-term debt   127,537       127,580  
Deferred tax liabilities   1,946       2,685  
Other liabilities   4,476       4,487  
Total liabilities   483,585       479,226  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 43,516,631 and 42,488,445 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 42,887,052 and 41,858,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023          
Preferred stock: $0.00001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding          
Additional paid-in capital   568,302       536,108  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (2,612 )     403  
Accumulated deficit   (225,888 )     (216,255 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 1,028,186 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023   (16,534 )     (16,534 )
Total stockholders’ equity   323,268       303,722  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 806,853     $ 782,948  
               


 
Trupanion, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
  (unaudited)        
Operating activities              
Net income (loss) $ 1,656     $ (2,163 )   $ (9,633 )   $ (44,693 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   3,924       3,029       16,466       12,474  
Stock-based compensation expense   8,294       7,301       33,432       33,161  
Goodwill impairment charges   5,299             5,299        
Other, net   (1,294 )     2,481       (1,748 )     1,347  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Accounts and other receivables   15,303       10,153       (6,717 )     (35,440 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets   817       854       3,215       (1,907 )
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, and other liabilities   2,433       5,476       2,084       1,644  
Reserve for veterinary invoices   (4,841 )     1,788       (11,310 )     19,485  
Deferred revenue   (7,890 )     (11,412 )     17,199       32,567  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   23,701       17,507       48,287       18,638  
Investing activities              
Purchases of investment securities   (26,118 )     (56,547 )     (133,493 )     (165,936 )
Maturities and sales of investment securities   45,886       42,905       127,653       190,270  
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (1,858 )     (3,970 )     (9,716 )     (18,280 )
Other   548       165       2,099       1,585  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   18,458       (17,447 )     (13,457 )     7,639  
Financing activities              
Proceeds from debt financing, net of financing fees                     60,102  
Repayments of debt financing   (338 )     (337 )     (1,350 )     (1,717 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   36       1,374       752       2,655  
Shares withheld to satisfy tax withholding   (1,142 )     (240 )     (2,519 )     (1,536 )
Other   (230 )     (228 )     (840 )     (378 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (1,674 )     569       (3,957 )     59,126  
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, net   (1,826 )     1,254       (1,807 )     424  
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   38,659       1,883       29,066       85,827  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   160,871       168,581       170,464       84,637  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 199,530     $ 170,464     $ 199,530     $ 170,464  
                               


 
The following tables set forth our key operating metrics.
                               
  Year Ended
December 31,		                        
    2024       2023                          
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,677,570       1,714,473                          
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   1,041,212       991,426                          
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 72.98     $ 65.26                          
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 235     $ 228                          
Average monthly retention   98.25 %     98.49 %                        
                               
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,
2024		   Sep. 30,
2024		   Jun. 30,
2024		   Mar. 31,
2024		   Dec. 31,
2023		   Sep. 30,
2023		   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023
Total Business:                              
Total pets enrolled (at period end)   1,677,570       1,688,903       1,699,643       1,708,017       1,714,473       1,712,177       1,679,659       1,616,865  
Subscription Business:                              
Total subscription pets enrolled (at period end)   1,041,212       1,032,042       1,020,934       1,006,168       991,426       969,322       943,958       906,369  
Monthly average revenue per pet $ 76.02     $ 74.27     $ 71.72     $ 69.79     $ 67.07     $ 65.82     $ 64.41     $ 63.58  
Average pet acquisition cost (PAC) $ 261     $ 243     $ 231     $ 207     $ 217     $ 212     $ 236     $ 247  
Average monthly retention   98.25 %     98.29 %     98.34 %     98.41 %     98.49 %     98.55 %     98.61 %     98.65 %
                                                               


 
The following table reflects the reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands):
               
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,701     $ 17,507     $ 48,287     $ 18,638  
Purchases of property, equipment, and internal-use software   (1,858 )     (3,970 )     (9,716 )     (18,280 )
Free cash flow $ 21,843     $ 13,537     $ 38,571     $ 358  
                               


 
The following table reflects the reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP measures (in thousands except percentages):
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Veterinary invoice expense   $ 245,663     $ 217,739     $ 949,148     $ 831,055  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (800 )     (885 )     (3,335 )     (3,450 )
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices(4)     (85,378 )     (77,572 )     (324,720 )     (287,858 )
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices (non-GAAP)   $ 159,485     $ 139,282     $ 621,093     $ 539,747  
% of subscription revenue     70.0 %     72.7 %     72.5 %     75.7 %
                 
Other cost of revenue   $ 38,721     $ 38,054     $ 157,738     $ 146,534  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (476 )     (386 )     (1,955 )     (1,544 )
Other business variable expenses(4)     (17,336 )     (19,301 )     (75,050 )     (75,756 )
Subscription variable expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 20,909     $ 18,367     $ 80,733     $ 69,234  
% of subscription revenue     9.2 %     9.6 %     9.4 %     9.7 %
                 
Technology and development expense   $ 8,172     $ 5,969     $ 31,255     $ 21,403  
General and administrative expense     16,828       13,390       63,731       60,207  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (5,277 )     (3,797 )     (19,742 )     (19,869 )
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)                       (4,175 )
Development expenses(3)     (1,322 )     (1,683 )     (5,624 )     (5,100 )
Fixed expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 18,401     $ 13,879     $ 69,620     $ 52,466  
% of total revenue     5.5 %     4.7 %     5.4 %     4.7 %
                 
New pet acquisition expense   $ 18,354     $ 17,189     $ 71,379     $ 77,372  
Less:                
Stock-based compensation expense(1)     (1,482 )     (1,567 )     (6,908 )     (7,000 )
Other business pet acquisition expense(4)     (8 )     (77 )     (39 )     (200 )
Subscription acquisition cost (non-GAAP)   $ 16,864     $ 15,545     $ 64,432     $ 70,172  
% of subscription revenue     7.4 %     8.1 %     7.5 %     9.8 %
                 
(1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation according to GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.
(4) Excludes the portion of stock-based compensation expense attributable to the other business segment.
 


 
The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
  Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Operating income (loss) $ 348     $ 408     $ (9,514 )   $ (40,659 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   16,872       15,622       64,471       70,372  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   8,035       6,636       31,940       31,864  
Development expenses(3)   1,322       1,683       5,624       5,100  
Depreciation and amortization   3,924       3,029       16,466       12,474  
Goodwill impairment charges   5,299             5,299        
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)                     4,175  
Gain (loss) from investment in joint venture   2       (79 )     (182 )     (219 )
Total adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 35,798     $ 27,457     $ 114,468     $ 83,545  
               
Subscription Business:              
Subscription operating income (loss) $ 2,995     $ 1,300     $ (1,118 )   $ (35,994 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   16,864       15,545       64,432       70,172  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   6,263       5,006       24,985       24,488  
Development expenses(3)   893       1,090       3,745       3,281  
Depreciation and amortization   2,650       1,961       10,970       8,021  
Goodwill impairment charges   5,299             5,299        
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)                     218  
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 34,964     $ 24,902     $ 108,313     $ 70,186  
               
Other Business:      
Other business operating income (loss) $ (2,649 )   $ (813 )   $ (8,214 )   $ (4,446 )
Non-GAAP expense adjustments              
Acquisition cost   8       77       39       200  
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   1,772       1,630       6,955       7,376  
Development expenses(3)   429       593       1,879       1,819  
Depreciation and amortization   1,274       1,068       5,496       4,453  
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses(2)                     3,957  
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 834     $ 2,555     $ 6,155     $ 13,359  
               
(1) Trupanion employees may elect to take restricted stock units in lieu of cash payment for their bonuses. We account for such expense as stock-based compensation in accordance with GAAP, but we do not include it in any non-GAAP adjustments. Stock-based compensation associated with bonuses was approximately $0.3 million and $1.5 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Consists of business acquisition transaction expenses, severance and legal costs due to certain executive departures, and a $3.8 million non-recurring settlement of accounts receivable in the first quarter of 2023 related to uncollected premiums in connection with the transition of underwriting a third-party business to other insurers.
(3) Consists of costs related to product exploration and development that are pre-revenue and historically have been insignificant.
 


 
The following table reflects the reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (in thousands, except percentages):
  Three Months Ended December 31,
   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Subscription revenue $ 227,783     $ 191,537     $ 856,521     $ 712,906  
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   159,485       139,281       621,093       539,746  
Subscription variable expenses   20,909       18,367       80,733       69,234  
Subscription fixed expenses*   12,425       8,987       46,382       33,740  
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 34,964     $ 24,902     $ 108,313     $ 70,186  
Other business revenue   109,524       104,320       429,163       395,699  
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   85,378       77,572       324,720       287,858  
Other business variable expenses   17,336       19,301       75,050       75,756  
Other business fixed expenses*   5,976       4,892       23,238       18,726  
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 834     $ 2,555     $ 6,155     $ 13,359  
Revenue   337,307       295,857       1,285,684       1,108,605  
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   244,863       216,854       945,813       827,605  
Variable expenses   38,245       37,668       155,783       144,990  
Fixed expenses*   18,401       13,879       69,620       52,466  
Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 35,798     $ 27,457     $ 114,468     $ 83,545  
               
As a percentage of revenue: Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Subscription revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Subscription cost of paying veterinary invoices   70.0 %     72.7 %     72.5 %     75.7 %
Subscription variable expenses   9.2 %     9.6 %     9.4 %     9.7 %
Subscription fixed expenses*   5.5 %     4.7 %     5.4 %     4.7 %
Subscription adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   15.3 %     13.0 %     12.6 %     9.8 %
               
Other business revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Other business cost of paying veterinary invoices   78.0 %     74.4 %     75.7 %     72.7 %
Other business variable expenses   15.8 %     18.5 %     17.5 %     19.1 %
Other business fixed expenses*   5.5 %     4.7 %     5.4 %     4.7 %
Other business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   0.8 %     2.4 %     1.4 %     3.4 %
               
Revenue   100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %     100.0 %
Cost of paying veterinary invoices   72.6 %     73.3 %     73.6 %     74.7 %
Variable expenses   11.3 %     12.7 %     12.1 %     13.1 %
Fixed expenses*   5.5 %     4.7 %     5.4 %     4.7 %
Total business adjusted operating income (non-GAAP)   10.6 %     9.3 %     8.9 %     7.5 %
               
*Fixed expenses represent shared services that support both our subscription and other business segments and, as such, are generally allocated to each segment pro-rata based on revenues.
 

Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that adjusts operating income (loss) to remove the effect of acquisition cost, development expenses, non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses, and gain (loss) from investment in joint venture. Non-cash items, such as goodwill impairment charges, stock-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, are also excluded. Acquisition cost, development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization are expected to remain recurring expenses for the foreseeable future, but are excluded from this metric to measure scale in other areas of the business. Management believes acquisition costs primarily represent the cost to acquire new subscribers and are driven by the amount of growth we choose to pursue based primarily on the amount of our adjusted operating income period over period. Accordingly, this measure is not indicative of our core operating income performance. We also exclude development expenses, gain (loss) from investment in joint venture, stock-based compensation expense, and depreciation and amortization because some investors may not view those items as reflective of our core operating income performance.

Management uses adjusted operating income and the margin on adjusted operating income to understand the effects of scale in its non-acquisition cost and development expenses and to plan future advertising expenditures, which are designed to acquire new pets. Management uses this measure as a principal way of understanding the operating performance of its business exclusive of acquisition cost and new product exploration and development initiatives. Management believes disclosure of this metric provides investors with the same data that the Company employs in assessing its overall operations and that disclosure of this measure may provide useful information regarding the efficiency of our utilization of revenues, return on advertising dollars in the form of new subscribers and future use of available cash to support the continued growth of our business.

 
The following tables reflect the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) (in thousands):
                               
  Year Ended December 31,                        
    2024       2023                          
Net loss $ (9,633 )   $ (44,693 )                        
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   31,942       31,864                          
Depreciation and amortization expense   16,466       12,474                          
Interest income   (12,411 )     (9,011 )                        
Interest expense   14,498       12,077                          
Income tax benefit   (5 )     (342 )                        
Goodwill impairment charges   5,299                                
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses         4,175                          
Gain from equity method investment   (33 )     (110 )                        
Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,123     $ 6,434                          
                               
  Three Months Ended
  Dec. 31,
2024		   Sep. 30,
2024		   Jun. 30,
2024		   Mar. 31,
2024		   Dec. 31,
2023		   Sep. 30,
2023		   Jun. 30,
2023		   Mar. 31,
2023
Net income (loss) $ 1,656     $ 1,425     $ (5,862 )   $ (6,852 )   $ (2,163 )   $ (4,036 )   $ (13,714 )   $ (24,780 )
Excluding:                              
Stock-based compensation expense   8,036       8,127       8,381       7,398       6,636       6,585       6,503       12,140  
Depreciation and amortization expense   3,924       4,381       4,376       3,785       3,029       2,990       3,253       3,202  
Interest income   (2,999 )     (3,232 )     (3,135 )     (3,045 )     (2,842 )     (2,389 )     (2,051 )     (1,729 )
Interest expense   3,427       3,820       3,655       3,596       3,697       3,053       2,940       2,387  
Income tax expense (benefit)   38       39       (44 )     (38 )     130       (43 )     (238 )     (191 )
Goodwill impairment charges   5,299                                            
Non-recurring transaction or restructuring expenses                                 8       65       4,102  
Gain from equity method investment         (33 )                       (110 )            
Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,381     $ 14,527     $ 7,371     $ 4,844     $ 8,487     $ 6,058     $ (3,242 )   $ (4,869 )
 

Contacts:

Investors:
Laura Bainbridge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
Gil Melchior, Director, Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@trupanion.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1313fc50-df34-432e-8f6b-7dd236de3476

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/361c6270-7516-4b4f-a8b7-51c217d753c3


