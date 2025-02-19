Vireo Growth Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 4, 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vireo Growth Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO; OTCQX: VREOF), today announced that it will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 on Tuesday, March 4, 2025 before the market opens.

Vireo Growth management will host a conference call with the investment community that same day, Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET (7:30 a.m. CT) to discuss its results. Interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (Toll-Free) (US and Canada) or 1-646-307-1963 (Toll) (International) and referencing conference ID number 3718174.

A live audio webcast of this event will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website and via the following link:

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/866936868.

About Vireo Growth Inc.

Vireo was founded as a pioneer in medical cannabis in 2014 and we are fueled by an entrepreneurial drive that sustains our ongoing commitment to serve and delight our key stakeholders, most notably our customers, our employees, our shareholders, our industry collaborators, and the communities in which we live and operate. We work every day to get better and our team prioritizes 1) empowering and supporting strong local market leaders and 2) strategic, prudent capital and human resource allocation. For more information, please visit www.vireogrowth.com.

Contact Information

Joe Duxbury

Chief Accounting Officer

investor@vireogrowth.com

(612) 314-8995

