Alector to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Call Scheduled for Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegeneration, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, and provide a full-year business update. A press release detailing fourth quarter results will be issued prior to the call.

The event will be webcast live under the investor relations section of Alector’s website at https://investors.alector.com/events-and-presentations/events, and following the event, a replay will be archived there for 30 days. Interested parties participating by phone will need to register using this online form. After registering for dial-in details, all phone participants will receive an auto-generated e-mail containing a link to the dial-in number along with a personal PIN number to use to access the event by phone.

About Alector

Alector is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of genetically validated programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace deficient proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector’s product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, including frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson's disease, and Lewy body dementia. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.alector.com.

