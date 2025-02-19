Waldencast Announces Participation in the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Glowing Ahead: Beauty & Wellness Summit

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waldencast plc (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast” or the “Company”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform, today announced its participation in the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Glowing Ahead: Beauty & Wellness Summit being held on February 26, 2025 in New York, New York.

Michel Brousset, Founder and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and host meetings with investors throughout the day. The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.waldencast.com/news-events/events.

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Skincare and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/.

