Brazil Automotive Tire Market Accelerates with Rising Vehicle Demand & Innovation

Brazil Automotive Tire Market Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Brazil Automotive Tire Market by Season Type, Rim Size, Vehicle Type and Distribution Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the Brazil automotive tire market size was valued at $1.87 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.05 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5%.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07485 The Brazil automotive tire market has been categorized based on different seasons, size of rim, vehicle type and distribution channel. The all-season tires is the leading segment in the Brazil automotive tire market due to their wider application. Based on the size of rim, more than 20 inches vehicle rim have a greater market share. Meanwhile the passenger car segment is leading in Brazil due to the increased sale of cars and the aftermarket distribution channel holds a major market share in the Brazil automotive tire market due to the increased sales through aftermarket.However, factors such as volatile prices of raw materials and developments in the market of retreading tires are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Further, advancement in technology and fuel efficiency & safety concerns coupled with the government support is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth and expansion of the market.Tires are a ring shaped component which surrounds the wheel rim and is used to transfer the load of the vehicle to the ground thereby reducing the load on the axle of the vehicle. Tires used in a vehicle offer traction to the surface of the road thus allowing the vehicle to move forward. Also tires used in an automobile provides flexible cushion due to its pneumatically inflated structure which absorbs shock as the tire rolls over the surface. The advancement in technology followed by the introduction of different tire material has supplemented the growth of tie industry.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07485 The Brazil automotive tire market is segmented on the basis of season type, rim size, vehicle type, and distribution channel. Based on season type, the market is categorized into summer, winter and all-season. On the basis of rim size, the market is classified into less than 15-inch, 15-20 inch and more than 20 inches. The 15 to 20-inch segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. However, the more than 20 inches segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the market.Based on vehicle type, the market is divided into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. The electric vehicles segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. However, the passenger cars segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the total revenue.On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), aftermarket, and online sales. The aftermarket segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the market. However, the online sales segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/brazil-automotive-tire-market/purchase-options The Brazil automotive tire market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such asBridgestone Corporation,The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company,Maxxis International,Nokian Tyres plc.,Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.,Toyo Tire Corporation,Continental AG,Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.,MICHELIN,Pirelli Tyre C. S.p.A. (China National Chemical Corporation),The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.About Allied Market ResearchAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

