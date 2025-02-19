Byron Buxton: Brewing a Legacy Beyond Baseball with Ellianos Coffee

Lake City, Florida, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee opened its doors in Baxley, Georgia, with Minnesota Twins centerfielder Byron Buxton and his family bringing the beloved Southeast-based coffee chain to the community. For Buxton, coffee is more than just a daily ritual—it’s a passion. During the offseason, his mornings in Baxley start with a white chocolate mocha and two sausage, egg, and cheese croissants from Ellianos. By 9:00 a.m., he's on his second cup, fueling a day of training and physical therapy. Now, as a co-owner of the new Baxley location, Buxton is investing in his hometown and looking toward life beyond baseball

From Family Ties to Business Venture

Buxton’s journey with Ellianos began in 2019, when his mother-in-law, Cheryl Tillery, introduced him to the brand. While the family had known about Ellianos for years, it wasn’t until the pandemic in 2020 that they started to think about franchising. With Cheryl and her husband, Scott, planning to move back to Georgia from Texas, Byron and his wife, Lindsey, saw a perfect chance to open their first Ellianos Coffee in Baxley, their family’s hometown.

The timing couldn’t have been better. “Cheryl and Scott were trying to move back to Georgia from Texas, and we knew we wanted them closer to us and the grandkids,” Buxton explained. “It just made sense.”

For Buxton, the decision aligned seamlessly with his philosophy of keeping family at the heart of every endeavor—and perhaps his well-documented love of coffee. “I thought to myself, this is one thing besides baseball that you do very well—and that’s drink coffee,” he joked.

From the Baseball Diamond to the Coffee Grounds

Buxton's passion for coffee is surpassed only by his love for family and baseball. His dedication to the Ellianos brand is so strong that he arranges for their coffee to be shipped to Minnesota despite the chain’s roots in the Southeast.

“We have similar coffee shop concepts up here in Minnesota, but I have to have my Ellianos,” Buxton said.

He praises the taste and versatility of Ellianos’ signature blend, noting that he enjoys it with cream and sugar and as a bold, black cup of coffee. When asked if this is an added benefit of owning a franchise, Buxton didn’t hesitate: “Yes, yes it is,” he admitted with a smile.

A Hands-On Approach to Entrepreneurship

Despite being an MLB star, Byron Buxton is deeply involved in his coffee shop’s operations. From greeting customers to pitching in with behind-the-scenes tasks, he’s hands-on in every sense, and has even been known to take out the trash or chat with his baristas, who he praises for their hard work.

“I haven’t made coffee yet because I don’t want to get in the way,” he laughs.

The journey of running a fast-paced coffee shop has been a learning experience for Buxton and his family, but one they’ve embraced with enthusiasm. Their excitement has only grown as they prepare to open a second location in Jesup, Georgia.

“We’re thrilled about the Jesup location and can’t wait to bring Ellianos to another community,” Tillery shared. “It’s been an incredible experience so far, and we’re excited to keep growing.”

Along with his go-to order of the white chocolate mocha paired with a sausage, egg, and cheese croissant, Buxton, along with Tillery, enjoy the famous Ellianos grit bowls.

“The grit bowls are just something unique that I haven’t seen anywhere else,” Tillery shared.

Planning for the Future

Buxton sees his coffee business as a key part of his post-baseball future. “Athletes’ careers are short-lived, and I want to make sure my family’s future is secure,” Buxton says. With an eye on expanding their Ellianos portfolio, the family hopes to leave a lasting legacy, even involving their grandchildren in the business someday.

But it’s not just about growing the business—it’s about impact. Byron is proud of how Ellianos has brought people together, offering a sense of community that’s different from what he experiences on the baseball field.

Byron Buxton's transition from baseball to business shows that with dedication and a strategic vision, athletes can craft legacies that go far beyond their sports careers. And for coffee lovers, it means more Ellianos to enjoy.

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, energy drinks, teas, and refreshers. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, and offering territories in other states across the southeast. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

