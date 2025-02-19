Vietnam’s Express Delivery Market to Hit $4.88 Billion by 2030 Amid E-Commerce Boom

Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Vietnam Express Delivery Services Market by Application, End Use, and Destination: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030”The Vietnam express delivery services market size was valued at $0.71 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.88 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.1% from 2022 to 2030.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11094 Express delivery is the fastest form of shipping that involves the delivery of various goods and products through different mediums such as air, water, and land. The customer pays an extra shipping cost for this type of delivery as the shipment will get transported to him anywhere between 24 to 72 hours depending on the distance of the shipment. In express shipping, the price and rates are also higher than other forms of transportation.Express delivery services significantly operate on the business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and customer-to-customer (C2C) models. These include personal and business items such as letters, documents, merchandise, consumer goods, and other non-palletized goods. Several express delivery service providers also offer value-added services such as packaging, labeling, billing, payment collection, return, and exchange. The growth of value-added services in express delivery is one of the latest trends that will contribute to the growth of the market in Vietnam. Service providers in the express delivery services market in Vietnam are increasingly focusing on providing distinct types of services, such as grading & assortment of products, packaging, labeling, online tracking of parcels, mobile applications, e-mail, and SMS alerts.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11094 The report offers detailed segmentation of the Vietnam express delivery services market based on application, end use, destination, and region.Based on application, the B2C segment contributed towards largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of overall share of the global Vietnam express delivery services market. Nonetheless, the B2B segment is projected to register highest CAGR of nearly 25.4% from 2022 to 2030.Based on end use, the E-commerce platform segment accounted for largest share of market in 2021, contributing to around four-fifths of overall share of the Vietnam express delivery services market. Nevertheless, the document service segment is predicted to record highest CAGR of about 25.9% from 2022 to 2030.Based on destination, the domestics segment contributed for largest share of the Vietnam express delivery services market in 2021, contributing more than three-fifths of overall share of the global Vietnam express delivery services market. However, the international segment is set to record highest CAGR of about 25.7% from 2022 to 2030.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vietnam-express-delivery-services-market/purchase-options Key Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of application, the B2B segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.On the basis of end use, the e-commerce platform segment is the highest contributor to the Vietnam express delivery services market in terms of revenue On the basis of destination, the domestics segment is the highest contributor to the Vietnam express delivery services market in term of volume.Key players profiled in the global Vietnam express delivery services market research report areNin Sing Logistics Company Limited (Ninja Van),GHN (Fast Delivery),Viettel Post,BEST Express Vietnam (BEST Inc.),Swift247, GHTK,J&T Express (Vietnam),Nhat Tin Logistics,Kerry Express (Vietnam),Nasco Logistics JSC,VNPost.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.