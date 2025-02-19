Governor Stein Announces 61 New Jobs, $6 Million Investment In Chowan County

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced that Provalus, an information technology outsourcing firm, will establish a Center of Excellence in Edenton that will create 61 jobs. The Provalus project brings an investment of $6.48 million to Chowan County and will add to the company’s existing presence in North Carolina.

“Companies like Provalus that need skilled workers recognize North Carolina offers talent in great small-town locations like Edenton,” said Governor Josh Stein. “From our state’s highly regarded workforce and public education system to our business climate and world-class infrastructure, companies know they’ll find everything they need to succeed in North Carolina.”

Founded in 2017, Provalus – the operating name of Optomi, LLC - is a 100 percent United States-based outsourcing organization dedicated to creating technology opportunities in areas where few have traditionally existed. By leveraging a unique approach that includes developing talent in rural, veteran-heavy American communities, Provalus is generating a dedicated and superior workforce. Provalus hires and develops the best and brightest talent in every small town they call home to deliver a remarkable experience for their technology clients and end-users alike. The company’s project in Edenton will upfit a downtown building previously used as a Sears retail store and establish a Center of Excellence, allowing the company to meet growing demand from clients in the areas of cybersecurity, application development, and network operations, among other areas. The company previously announced a project in North Wilkesboro and already operates a facility in Whiteville.

“This new Center of Excellence represents more than just business growth; it’s a testament to our commitment to empowering communities and unlocking potential,” said Provalus’ President Mike Keogh. “We are proud to bring our mission to Edenton and look forward to creating lasting opportunities for the people and businesses here. It’s a reflection of our belief in the region’s talent and the promise of its future."

“As a military-friendly state with a deep pool of talented veterans, it’s great to see a company proactively tap into that strength,” said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “North Carolina will continue to invest in the workforce development programs that connect veterans and everyone else with growing companies like Provalus.”

Although wages will vary depending on the position, the average salary for the new jobs will be $46,393. The current average wage in Chowan County is $46,384.

A performance-based grant of $150,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Provalus’ project in Edenton. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“We welcome this new investment and the new jobs Provalus is bringing to Edenton,” said N.C. Representative Edward Goodwin. “With today’s news, our community will see more economic vitality in Edenton, Chowan County, and across the entire region.”

“Once again, North Carolina proves why it’s one of the top states for business in the nation,” said N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson. “Our community looks forward to helping Provalus grow their company and write a new success story for Edenton.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, the Commerce Department’s Division of Workforce Solutions, the Edenton Chowan School Board, John A. Holmes High School, College of the Albemarle, East Carolina University, Elizabeth City State University, the Northeastern Workforce Development Board, Main Street Edenton, the Town of Edenton, Chowan County, and the Edenton Chowan Partnership.

