Accounting & Budgeting Software Market to Hit $47.97 Billion by 2031, Driven by AI Automation & Cloud Adoption

SING, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global accounting and budgeting software market generated $16.85 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $47.97 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17598 The report comprehensively analyzes the global accounting and budgeting software market, covering its various segments such as Offering, Type, Application, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on offering, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global accounting and budgeting software market revenue and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The services segment, however, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.Based on type, the accounting software segment captured the largest share of around three-fourths of the global accounting and budgeting software market revenue in 2021 and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the budgeting software segment is likely to achieve the fastest CAGR of 13.5% by 2031.On the basis of application, the business money management segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global accounting and budgeting software market revenue and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. The personal money management segment, on the other hand, is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global accounting and budgeting software market revenue. The market in Asia-Pacific, however, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2030 and is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.Buy This Report (454 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/47aIkIX Leading players of the global accounting and budgeting software market analyzed in the research include Planful, MIP Fund Accounting, SAP SE, The Sage Group plc, Wave Financial Inc., QuickBooks, FreshBooks, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Xero Limited, Scoro Software, Microsoft, Prophix, Coupa Software, Inc., Intuit Inc., Vena Solutions, Oracle, and Quicken.The report analyzes these key players of the global accounting and budgeting software market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERSThis report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the accounting & budgeting software market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing accounting & budgeting software market share.Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.In-depth analysis of the accounting & budgeting software market size segmentation assists to determine the prevailing accounting & budgeting software market opportunity.Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market. Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global accounting & budgeting software market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.Accounting & Budgeting Software Market Report HighlightsAspects, DetailsBy OfferingSolutionServicesBy TypeAccounting SoftwareBudgeting SoftwareBy ApplicationPersonal Money ManagementBusiness Money ManagementBy Enterprise SizeLarge EnterprisesSmall and Medium Sized EnterprisesBy Industry VerticalIT and TelecomHealthcareGovernment and Public SectorEnergy and UtilitiesOthersBFSIRetail and EcommerceManufacturingBy RegionNorth America (U.S., Canada)Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Key Market Players: Wave Financial Inc., Prophix, Vena Solutions, Quicken, Intuit Inc., Scoro Software, Zoho Corporation Pvt. 