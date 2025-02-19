AmerAdjust Leverages Agentech’s Digital Claims Co-workers

AI-Powered Innovation Will Redefine Claims Handling

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agentech, an innovative provider in the automation of digital claims through artificial intelligence (AI), announces AmerAdjust, a premier independent adjusting (IA) firm, has successfully deployed Agentech’s digital claims co-workers and automation to enhance adjuster productivity, streamline workflows, and provide superior service to insurance company, managing general agency (MGA), and third-party administrator (TPA) partners.

"This partnership is a transformative leap for independent adjusting,” said Matthew Ham, VP of commercial operations at AmerAdjust. “At AmerAdjust, we are obsessed with enhancing efficiency while maintaining the highest quality service for our insurance partners. Agentech’s AI solutions give our adjusters cutting-edge tools to process claims with greater speed, precision, and consistency. This is the future of claims handling, and we’re proud to lead the way."

AmerAdjust has pioneered the adoption of AI-driven claims handling and digital co-workers – AI agents designed to handle routine administrative tasks – allowing higher-value adjuster resources to focus on complex decision-making and claims resolution. The success of this deployment is based on Agentech’s Agentic AI, a suite of intelligent, digital agents capable of automating repetitive tasks, assisting in claims triage, improving file review accuracy, and optimizing workflow efficiencies, as well as:

Accelerating claims handling;

Enhancing compliance and accuracy;

Improving insurer and policyholder experiences; and

Delivering scalability without added overhead.

For insurers, MGAs, and TPAs, this implementation means working with AmerAdjust becomes an even stronger strategic advantage. By combining AmerAdjust’s claims-handling expertise with Agentech’s advanced AI automation, insurance organizations will benefit from:

Faster claims resolution and settlements;

Lower operational costs and improved adjuster efficiency;

Scalable and surge-ready claims processing during catastrophic events; and

Enhanced policyholder experiences and customer satisfaction.

"AmerAdjust is setting the gold standard for independent adjusting firms by integrating AI into their claims processes,” said Robin Roberson, co-founder and president of Agentech. “Our Agentic AI Agents work alongside adjusters, not to replace them, but to free them from administrative burdens to focus on adjudicating claims. Together, we’re redefining the future of claims efficiency and accuracy."

About Agentech

Agentech specializes in AI-driven claims automation, providing digital agents that optimize workflows, reduce costs, and enhance customer satisfaction. With a focus on the insurance industry, Agentech’s innovative solutions empower carriers, TPAs, IA Firms, and third-party service providers to automate repetitive tasks, reduce operational costs, and improve service delivery. Agentech’s mission is to drive meaningful transformation through intelligent automation, empowering insurers to scale operations and deliver exceptional service. Seamlessly integrated with Snapsheet and ClickClaims, requiring minimal change management. For more information, please visit www.agentech.com.

About AmerAdjust

AmerAdjust is a nationwide independent adjusting firm specializing in property and liability claims across homeowners, commercial, farm, and agribusiness lines. With a relentless focus on efficiency, integrity, and innovation, AmerAdjust delivers best-in-class claims services to nationwide insurance carriers, MGAs, and TPAs. For more information, please visit www.ameradjust.com.

