Cleveland State University’s New Online Master’s Program Addresses the Deficit in Licensed Speech-Language Pathologists

Cleveland State University's (CSU) online Master of Arts (M.A.) in Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) program is available this fall for those interested in becoming qualified and licensed speech-language pathologists.

Speech-language pathologists (SLPs) have a common interest in improving the quality of life for individuals with communication disorders. They play a valuable role in schools, hospitals and care facilities, while some work in private practice or via telehealth for homecare patients.

The need for speech-language pathologists is currently eclipsing demand due to turnover from retirement-age clinicians, an aging population, earlier diagnoses in children and other factors.

For these reasons, the speech-language pathologist job outlook is prosperous, and the pay is generous. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts an 18 percent job growth rate through 2033, translating to an average of 13,000+ jobs for qualified SLPs annually within the next eight years. According to the BLS, licensed SLPs earn an average of $89,290 per year.

The 2020 Ohio Job Outlook Employment Projections report cites the speech-language pathologist as one of the fastest-growing careers in Ohio. Through 2030, the SLP role will experience nearly 24 percent growth with 583 yearly job openings.

To put these national and state-specific growth numbers in perspective, the national average growth rate is four percent across all careers.

Speech-language pathologists are required to earn a master's degree at an accredited institution, and all states require a license to practice. Cleveland State University offers a new path to becoming an SLP with its M.A. in Communication Sciences and Disorders online, leading to careers in speech-language pathology.

CSU's CSD master's program is individualized to meet student needs, with online coursework and one residency.

The program is centered around providing students with a high-quality, career-ready education through experiential learning opportunities, dedicated student support and a teacher licensure option for students in Ohio. Clinical placement assistance is available to support students' need for clinical practicum hours.

Those who hold a bachelor's in communication sciences and disorders-related fields or any bachelor's degree with completion of prerequisite coursework from an accredited university are eligible to apply.

Learn more about Cleveland State University's online Master of Arts in Communication Sciences and Disorders. Applications are now being accepted for the fall 2025 term.

Cleveland State University

CSU is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the largest regional accreditor in the U.S. The distance education component of the Master of Arts program in Communication Sciences and Disorders is under review by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association's Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology.





Its online programs are offered primarily in asynchronous formats, so students don't have to put their personal and professional lives on hold as they earn their degrees and pursue their career goals.

