Impact Of Increasing Accidental Injuries On The Market: Key Driver Transforming The Vacuum Therapy Devices Market 2025

Vacuum Therapy Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The vacuum therapy devices market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.54 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.” — The Business Research Company

Is the Vacuum therapy devices Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The vacuum therapy devices market has seen impressive growth over recent years and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, it is set to grow from $1.97 billion in 2024 to $2.08 billion in 2025 at an impressive compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.4%. Factors behind this positive growth during the historic period include the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, a rise in diabetes patients, an increase in surgical procedures, as well as higher incidence of road accidents. Moreover, the growing awareness about the benefits of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy NPWT is contributing to increased market size.

Looking forward, the next few years promise even stronger growth for the vacuum therapy devices market. It is forecasted to grow to $2.54 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 5.1%. This growth can be attributed to a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing adoption of NPWT, increasing road traffic injuries, and the escalating demand for effective wound healing solutions. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure also plays a significant role in this anticipated growth, along with the integration of advanced technology, development of portable and smart NPWT devices, personalized treatment options, and digital health solutions.

What Drives The Vacuum therapy devices Market Growth?

The rising number of accidental injuries is expected to further fuel the growth of the vacuum therapy device market. Accidental injuries often result from increased traffic incidents, rash driving, and inadequate safety measures, leading to higher incidences of unintentional harm and trauma. Vacuum therapy devices play a pivotal role in managing these injuries, especially in addressing complex or slow-healing wounds.

Who Are The Key Players In The Vacuum therapy devices global Market?

Major players operating in this space are Cardinal Health Inc., 3M Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Smith & Nephew plc, among many others. These companies are advancing their treatment protocols with NPWT systems to enhance patient comfort and ensure effective wound management, contributing to market growth. For instance, in April 2024, Smith+Nephew Plc introduced the RENASYS EDGE, an innovative, portable NPWT system designed for home and clinical use, neatly showcasing current market trends.

How Is The Vacuum therapy devices Market Segmented?

The vacuum therapy devices market includes a variety of segments:

- By Type: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Devices, Vacuum Constriction Devices

- By Portability: Portable Vacuum Therapy Devices, Non-portable Vacuum Therapy Devices

- By Technology: Manual, Electrically Powered

- By Application: Chronic Wounds, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Erectile Dysfunction, Traumatic Wounds, Surgical Procedures, Other Applications

- By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Users.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Vacuum therapy devices Market?

Regional insights indicate that North America was the largest region in the vacuum therapy devices market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions covered include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company offers detailed market research reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies, with over 15000+ reports available. Backed by 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can stay informed and ahead of the competition.

