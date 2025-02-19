Introducing Promenaid’s New Channelux™ Lighting Solutions

DORVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promenaid, a global leader in handrail and lighting innovation, is excited to announce the launch of its latest Channelux™ LED Handrail Lighting. Designed for both residential and commercial applications and suitable for indoor and outdoor use, these cutting-edge lighting solutions redefine safety, aesthetics, and ease of installation.

Introducing Promenaid’s Lighting Innovations

With offerings that cater to a variety of needs – from affordable, consumer-grade options to top-tier commercial-grade modules – the new Channelux™ product line promises to meet the needs of every space and budget.

Promenaid Channelux™ Flood™

Combining professional-grade quality with mid-range pricing, Channelux™ Flood is designed for long-lasting, weatherproof performance. Its elegant point light sources provide a uniform light pattern on the floor, regardless of handrail bracket spacing, making it perfect for both safety and accent lighting.

Easy to install with no special tools or wire fishing required, the Flood™ integrates seamlessly into Promenaid handrails for a flush, professional look. Powered by 24VDC, it supports long runs using light-gauge wire, ensuring efficiency and convenience.

Promenaid Channelux™ Focus™

The Channelux™ Focus takes handrail lighting to new heights with its asymmetrical beam design, which can be directed for either wall washing or spotlighting specific areas. With dual voltage capabilities (12VDC and 24VDC), onboard dimming, and clip-in baffles for light shaping, the Focus™ is particularly suited for theaters and environments where controlled, unobtrusive lighting is essential.

Like the Flood™, it installs in minutes without the need for drilling or wire fishing and provides a sleek, hidden light source that’s invisible from the side.

Power Supplies for Channelux™ Modules

Promenaid also offers a range of reliable power supplies tailored for Channelux™ modules, including constant voltage drivers (dimmable and non-dimmable) and plug-in wall adapters. Designed for ease of use and energy efficiency, these power supplies ensure your lighting system runs smoothly in both residential and commercial settings.

For more information on Promenaid’s newest Channelux™ products please visit promenaid.com.

About Promenaid

Promenaid Handrails & Guardrails is a leading provider of innovative railing solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety, accessibility, and aesthetics in various environments. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Promenaid continues to redefine industry standards and provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

