Growing emphasis on remote work environments across regions is one of the major driving factors for the threat intelligence services market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Threat Intelligence Market Share Projected to Reach USD 43.3 Billion by 2033 Growing at a CAGR of 12.4%. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global threat intelligence market size was valued at $13.5 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $43.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2033.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 412 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5876 The global threat intelligence market is growing due to several factors such as rise in number of sophisticated cyberattacks, growing need to secure critical infrastructure and extensive adoption and deployment of digital technologies. However, high cost associated with threat intelligence solutions acts as restraints for the threat intelligence market. On the contrary, favorable government initiatives and investments to strengthen security infrastructure provide opportunities for the market's development during the forecast period.The global threat intelligence market is segmented into component, application, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. On the basis application, it is segmented into security information and event management, government, risk and compliance, and business continuity planning and management. By deployment mode, the market is segmented into on-premise, and cloud. By enterprise size, the market segmented into large enterprises, and SMEs. On the basis of industrial vertical, the market is segmented into IT and Telecom, BFSI, healthcare and life science, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing, and others. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, and Middle East Africa.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/5876 Based on the component, the services segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data and identify patterns indicative of potential threats. These technologies enable threat intelligence services to provide more accurate and timely threat detection, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance predictive capabilities.Based on application, the security information and event management segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing integration of SIEM systems with advanced threat intelligence feeds. By incorporating contextual threat data from external sources, SIEM platforms can provide more comprehensive and actionable insights, enabling organizations to detect and respond to threats with greater precision and speed.Based on organization size, the small and medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing availability of affordable, scalable threat intelligence services tailored specifically for SMEs. These services offer essential threat detection and response capabilities without requiring large-scale investments or extensive in-house expertise.Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based threat intelligence platforms, which offer scalability and flexibility that on-premises solutions often lack. These cloud-based platforms enable organizations to access and analyze vast amounts of threat data in real-time, without the need for significant infrastructure investments. They provide a centralized, easily accessible repository for threat intelligence, allowing for more efficient and comprehensive monitoring of cyber threats.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the integration of advanced threat intelligence solutions with existing security infrastructure, such as Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems and Fraud Detection Systems (FDS) . This integration enables BFSI organizations to gain real-time insights into emerging threats and anomalies, allowing for quicker detection and response to potential security incidents.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5876 Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, owing to the growing adoption of AI and machine learning to enhance threat intelligence capabilities. These technologies enable more sophisticated analysis of large volumes of data, improving the accuracy and speed of threat detection and response. AI-driven threat intelligence platforms are increasingly used to identify emerging threats and predict potential attacks before they occur.Leading companies in the threat intelligence market include Anomali, Broadcom, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, IBM, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Microsoft, and Palo Alto Networks. These firms are driving market growth through strategies such as product launches, business expansion, and strategic partnerships.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟒𝟏2 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/threat-intelligence-market/purchase-options Recent News in the Threat Intelligence Industry● In October 2023, CrowdStrike, Inc. partnered with Box to enhance cloud security and protect enterprise data against cyber threats. This collaboration integrates Box's secure content management and collaboration capabilities with CrowdStrike's AI-powered Falcon platform, delivering advanced real-time access control and threat prevention. The partnership aims to safeguard cloud-stored content and help organizations prevent data breaches across diverse industries.● In August 2023, CrowdStrike, Inc. launched its Counter Adversary Operations initiative, combining the power of CrowdStrike Falcon Intelligence, Falcon OverWatch managed threat hunting teams, and trillions of real-time telemetry events from the AI-driven Falcon platform. This comprehensive approach aims to detect, disrupt, and neutralize advanced threats while increasing the operational costs for cyber adversaries.● In September 2023, Cisco Systems Inc. acquired Splunk and enhanced its threat intelligence solutions to help move organizations from threat detection and response to threat prediction and prevention.● In April 2023, Cisco Systems Inc. upgraded its threat intelligence solutions with Cisco's new XDR solution and the release of advanced features for Duo MFA to help organizations better protect the integrity of their entire IT ecosystem.Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America Europe or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 