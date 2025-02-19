Kamales Lardi Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX Network Affiliates as Guest on "That's Right" with Chris Voss

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kamales Lardi, a leading digital transformation expert and CEO of Lardi & Partner Consulting, was recently featured as a guest on That's Right with guest host Chris Voss, airing on ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX network affiliates across the country. During the episode, Kamales shared her profound insights on driving digital and business transformation, emphasizing the importance of integrating cutting-edge technology solutions with a people-centric, neuroscience-backed approach to achieve impactful, sustainable results for organizations.

Chris Voss, the show’s host, praised Kamales’ expertise, stating, “Kamales Lardi brings a unique and powerful perspective to the conversation. Her deep understanding of digital transformation, coupled with her ability to weave the human element into the technology equation, creates a level of insight that’s truly rare.”

In their engaging conversation, Kamales delved into the need for leaders to not only embrace technology but also to foster a culture where people can thrive alongside these advancements. She emphasized the importance of humanizing digital transformation, making it relevant, and ensuring that it benefits employees and customers alike.

As a thought leader recognized globally, Kamales’ work in the field of digital transformation has earned her numerous accolades, including being listed among the "Top 10 Global Thought Leaders in Digital Transformation" by Thinkers360. She was also named a 'Voice of a New Era of Leaders' by the Female Factor Leadership: Redefined movement in August 2024, and recognized in the International 40 Over 40 – The World's Most Inspiring Women by Capgemini Invent and Female One Zero (2022).

About Kamales Lardi:

Kamales Lardi is a bold and strategic thinker in digital and business transformation with over 25 years of cross-industry expertise. As the CEO of Lardi & Partner Consulting, she excels in combining cutting-edge digital and technology solutions with a neuroscience-backed approach to help organizations drive measurable, people-centric business results.

Kamales is the author of the best-selling book The Human Side of Digital Business Transformation, which serves as an essential guide for leaders navigating the complexities of next-generation organizational change. Her work and insights have earned her recognition on multiple prestigious lists, including the International 40 Over 40 – The World's Most Inspiring Women (2022).

For more information on Kamales Lardi and her work, visit www.kamaleslardi.com.



