Vertical Farming Market Expected to Reach USD 50.78 Billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 19.9%

Vertical Farming Market

Vertical farming operates year-round, unaffected by weather or seasons, making it a key driver of market growth globally.

It utilizes technologies such as aquaponics, hydroponics, and aeroponics to offer plants the essential nutrients, water, and light for development.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘧𝘰𝘳 2034 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓𝟎.𝟕𝟖 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟖.𝟐𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒. 𝐈𝐭 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟗.𝟗% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠?Vertical farming is farming done on vertical surfaces instead of conventional, horizontal agriculture. By utilizing vertically stockpiled layers, farmers can generate much more food on an equal amount of land. Usually, these layers are combined into buildings such as skyscrapers, accommodated in warehouses or shipping containers, greenhouses, or positioned in spaces that would, if not be unsuitable for farming.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Many vertical agriculture models are obtainable, from patio gardens structured into ancient pallets to warehouses with assembled trays and greenhouses that generate food for the entire group. The usage of less water than conventional farming procedures is impacting the vertical market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠?Prominent market contenders are funding massively in research and development to augment their offerings which will assist the market to grow even more. Here are some of the leading players in the vertical farming market:• AeroFarms• Agrilution GmbH• American Hydroponics• Brightfarms Inc• Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.• Freight Farms• GrowUp Urban Farms Ltd.• Illumitex, Inc.𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:• In February 2023, Aerofarms and PIF endorsed a joint venture alliance to structure and function the biggest interior vertical farm in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.• In October 2022, Urban Crop Solutions (UCS) and Rudi Pauwels consented to initiate a research center for interior farming applications in Southern Spain.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: The growing global population is fueling the market demand. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) evaluates that the agriculture sector must generate approximately 50% more food, biofuel, and livestock fodder by 2050 than in 2012 to encounter global demand and acquire zero hunger by 2030.𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝: Arable land is appropriate for evolving crops, and it is expected that roughly one-third of arable land has succumbed to erosion, desertification, and urbanization. This has led to the acquisition of vertical farming that generates crops in compact spaces. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on vertical farming market sales.𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠: Growing approval of organic farming is pushing the demand for vertical farming as it coincides with consumer inclination for pesticide-liberated, ethically grown produce while capitalizing on progressive agricultural techniques.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚: North America accounted for the largest vertical farming market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to progressive agricultural technologies, commending funding ambiance, and escalating demand for provincially produced fresh food.𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to speedy population growth, urban augmentation, and surging food security worries.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Growth Mechanism Outlook• Aeroponics• Hydroponics• AquaponicsBy Structure Outlook• Building-based Vertical Farms• Shipping Container-based Vertical FarmsBy Component Outlook• Hardwareo Lightingo Hydroponic componentso Climate control• ServicesBy Crop Type Outlook• Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbso Tomatoo Lettuceo Strawberryo Cucumbero Herbso Others• Flowers & Ornamentalso Perennialso Annualso Ornamentals• Others𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnam• Rest of Asia-Pacifico Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the vertical farming market?The market was valued at USD 8.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 50.78 billion by 2034.Which segment, based on growth mechanism, dominated the vertical farming market in 2024?The hydroponics segment led the market in 2024.Who are the key players in the market?Some of the key players in the market are AeroFarms, Illumitex, Inc., American Hydroponics, Agrilution GmbH, Brightfarms, Inc., and Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd.Which region held the largest market share in 2024?North America led the market for vertical farming in 2024.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟎.𝟕𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟗.𝟗% 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Wireless Gigabit Market:Blockchain Security Market:Warehouse Management System Market:Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Cambodia Debt Collection Software Market:Behavior Analytics Market:Quantum Key Distribution Market:Encryption as a Service Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.